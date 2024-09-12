About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

HVAC

LG offers optimized HVAC solutions for all climate needs, providing fresh and crisp air for different business environments. LG will revolutionize the way you conduct business.

Image of man's side in city background

Ahead of the Expected

Commitment / Expertise / Integrated solutions

You can look forward to a future that's sustainable

not only for your business but also for generations ahead.

Images for LG HVAC Story are gathered on one screen.

LG HVAC

Stay Up-to-date with LG HVAC Story

Read the latest news, articles, and more on LG HVAC Story.

Stay Up-to-date with LG HVAC Story Learn More
Brand Story Solution Product Line Up

Our Purpose

LG HVAC uses expert knowledge to respond to the needs of businesses looking for digitalized and eco-conscious HVAC solutions. We are the partner your business needs, integrating our technology into your day-to-day operations and supporting you and your business every step of the way.

Watch now

Our Core Values

LG HVAC’s core values are the foundation for everything we do and the reason for our success.

Integration

We provide integrated and connected technology for holistic HVAC systemization to help our clients get ahead.

Commitment

We aim to be a trustworthy partner for our clients from system
engineering to installation and maintenance and excel in preparing for the unanticipated.

Expertise

We help our clients thrive in a rapidly changing business environment, not just by helping them save energy, but also by offering technology to meet their unique needs.

 

SOLUTIONS

Residence

Learn More

Retail

Learn More

Office

Learn More

Hotel

Learn More

Shopping Mall

Learn More

Hospital

Learn More

PRODUCT LINE UP

VRF : MULTI V

Learn More

Single Split

Learn More

Multi Split

Learn More

Chiller

Learn More

Control Solutions

Learn More

LG and Air Solution, City Illustration

Learn more about LG Air solution business

LG HVAC STORY

LG HVAC STORY Go
An image of a man holding a smartphone with LG web page on the screen.

Inquiry To Buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Inquiry To Buy Learn More