Sebuah rumah dengan nuansa putih dan kayu. Kedua tangga dilengkapi unit AC yang terpasang di plafon dengan aliran udara yang terlihat. Jalan masuk depan dengan rumput.

Multi V S

Temukan LG MULTI V S yang ringkas dan bertenaga, dilengkapi solusi VRF berbiaya rendah dan berkinerja tinggi untuk ruang hunian.

Mengapa LG
HUBUNGI KAMI

Mengapa LG MULTI V S

Ukuran Kompak 

Solusi Dalam Ruangan untuk Ruang Apapun 

Komponen Andal

Pemasangan Mudah dengan Ukuran Kompak 

Merampingkan teknologi model dua kipas menjadi satu kipas, ukuran MULTI V S yang kompak dan bobot yang ringan memberikan estetika yang lebih baik dan opsi pemasangan yang fleksibel. 

Balkon ubin abu-abu dengan pagar kotak-kotak memamerkan unit luar ruangan LG Multi V S di bagian tengah. Pegunungan dan hamparan hijau terlihat di sebelah kiri.

Solusi Dalam Ruangan untuk Ruang Rumah Tangga 

MULTI V S memadukan unit dasar wall-mounted dengan berbagai opsi pemasangan di plafon agar sesuai dengan tata letak dalam ruangan, menyediakan rangkaian pemurnian udara yang meningkatkan kualitas udara dalam ruangan.

  

  

  

Komponen Andal 

MULTI V S dilengkapi dengan Kompresor R1 dan Black Fin. Struktur gulir hibrida Kompresor R1 memperluas jangkauan pengoperasian, sementara desain kompresi bawah porosnya meminimalkan pemborosan energi dan mengurangi kebisingan serta getaran. Diaplikasikan dengan resin epoksi yang ditingkatkan, lapisan hitam Black Fin melindungi dari kondisi eksternal yang sangat korosif. 

Tampilan komponen LG MULTI V S termasuk unit eksternal yang kompak, sebuah black fin, dan kompresor hitam vertikal.

* Black finterdiri dari film hidrofilik, resin akrilik+epoksi+mealamin dan sirip kisi-kisi lebar yang tersusun berlapis-lapis. 

* Gambar produk yang ditampilkan hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya. 

Dua jendela hologram virtual yang sedang mengobrol dan tulisan hubungi kami berada di samping laptop dan tangan diletakkan di belakangnya.

Hubungi Kami

Silakan hubungi kami untuk informasi selengkapnya mengenai produk ini, dan kami akan menghubungi Anda segera.

Hubungi Kami HUBUNGI KAMI