Gambar seorang penjaga toko yang sedang tersenyum dan memberikan tas belanja kepada pelanggan di toko pakaian.

Rancang Toko Anda Menjadi Tempat Yang Populer

Desain & Performa Yang Optimal

- Desain & performa yang disesuaikan untuk masing-masing ruang dengan berbagai opsi
- Unit indoor yang ramping dan ringkas
- Desain modular dengan kompresor dan penukar panas terpisah.

Hemat Listrik

- Sensor Deteksi Manusia menyesuaikan waktu dan arah
- Limbah panas dari unit indoor dapat digunakan untuk air panas.

Pusat perbelanjaan outdoor dengan thumbnail showroom, restoran, kedai kopi, restoran cepat saji, dan toko pakaian.

Gambar sebuah kedai kopi di pusat perbelanjaan dengan kondisi AC menyala.

Kedai Kopi Dengan Interior Bergaya

Round Cassette memiliki desain yang disetel untuk menonjolkan interior toko.

Gambar sebuah restoran di pusat perbelanjaan dengan kondisi AC menyala.

Restoran Besar

Ceiling Convertible menghasilkan kecepatan dan volume angin yang kuat, dan dapat menghantarkan udara hingga 15 meter untuk mendinginkan dan memanaskan ruangan yang luas dengan cepat.

Gambar orang-orang di showroom mobil dengan kondisi AC menyala.

Showroom Yang Sering Didatangi Pengunjung

Smart 4 Way Cassette dengan Sensor Deteksi Manusia menghemat energi dengan mendeteksi jumlah orang dan tipe ruang, lalu menyesuaikan waktu penyaluran dan arah udara.

Gambar seseorang mencuci sayuran dengan air panas dan interior restoran cepat saji.

Restoran Dengan Pencucian Air Panas

Menggunakan Multi V S bersama dengan Hydro Kit dapat mengurangi biaya energi dengan menggunakan kembali limbah panas dari unit indoor untuk air panas.

Gambar jendela depan toko pakaian dari sudut pandang luar.

Toko Pakaian Tanpa Ruang Luar Yang Cukup

Multi V M bersifat modular dengan kompresor dan penukar panas terpisah sehingga Anda dapat memasang unit outdoor di dalam ruangan.

Jajaran Produk Untuk Ruang Ritel Anda

MULTI V S

MULTI V S

Unit indoor Multi V

Unit indoor Multi V

Single split

Single split

Multi Split

Multi Split
