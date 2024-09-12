About Cookies on This Site

Central Controller

Hanya dengan AC LG maka kamu bisa juga menggunakan remote AC central LG untuk pengaturan sentral yang juga dapat mendiagnosis sistem dengan penggunaan mudah yang sesuai untuk bisnis Anda.

Central Controller

Central Controller

Integrated control solution for optimized building
management.

Central Controller SAKSIKAN VIDEO USP Central Controller SAKSIKAN VIDEO PELATIHAN
Fitur Pilihan
Fitur
Control_Solution_Central_Controller_02

Antarmuka intuitif

Kontrol bangunan dapat dipantau dan dikelola dengan mudah melalui antarmuka fleksibel dan denah lantai tertampil pada layar. Hal ini membantu pengguna mengelola penggunaan energi bangunan dengan mudah.

Control_Solution_Central_Controller_03

Menghemat Energi dengan Navigasi Energi

Data historis sistem kontrol energi gedung dapat diakses berkala sehingga pengguna dapat memantau dan menetapkan target konsumsi untuk optimalnya manajemen energi.

Central_Controller_04_ID

Pemantauan Sistem Diagnostik

Laporan termasuk status kontrol dan informasi lain disediakan melalui email sehingga sistem dapat dipantau dengan benar bahkan saat terjadinya kesalahan. Peringatan akan tertampil memenuhi layar saat situasi darurat, sementara sinyal kontrol lain diblokir untuk mencegah kemungkinan terjadinya kecelakaan.

Central_Controller_04_ID

Easy Expandability

Integrated management of LG HVAC Control Solution links operations of LG air conditioners with external systems for expanded coverage. As the BMS system is embedded in the controller, the solution is directly connected to the system without the need for an additional BMS gateway to enable communication with the BMS protocol, BACnet IP and Modbus TCP.

Central_Controller_05_ID

Perluasan Kontrol Fleksibel Melalui Interlocking

Sistem kontrol dapat diperluas dengan saling bertaut dengan perangkat pihak ke-3 seperti sensor dan fasilitas bangunan termasuk perangkat AC. Hal ini membuat manajemen gedung yang cerdas.

Periksa Kualitas Udara Seluruh Bangunan dengan Mudah

AC Smart 5 dapat mengatur kualitas udara hingga 128 buah unit indoor. Selain mengaktifkan mode pemurnian udara, Anda dapat memantau kualitas udara secara seketika dan melihat kondisi udara

yang direkam.

Periksa Kualitas Udara Seluruh Bangunan dengan Mudah1

Aksesibilitas Yang Dimaksimalkan Untuk Tiap Pengguna

Sebagai pengontrol pusat canggih, AC Manager 5 menawarkan antarmuka fleksibel untuk tiap pengguna dengan menilai layar perangkat dan menyesuaikan tata letak secara otomatis untuk menyediakan antarmuka paling optimal.

Central_Controller_07_ID

Pilihan Pengontrol Pusat

Air_Solution_03

