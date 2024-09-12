About Cookies on This Site

Absorption Chiller Steam Type

Gunakan LG Absorption Chiller Type menggunakan panas sebagai Salah satu penghasil listrik. Menjadi pilihan tepat pendingin ruangan bagi wilayah minim listrik.

Absorption_Chiller_Steam_Type_01

Absorption Chiller
Steam Fired Type

Fitur Pilihan
Fitur
Hubungi Kami
Absorption_Chiller_Steam_Type_02_ID

Absorption Chiller Steam Fired Type

Alih-alih menggunakan listrik, Absorption Chiller Steam Type menggunakan panas yang membuatnya sangat direkomendasikan bagi daerah dengan kapasitas listrik rendah. Merupakan produk ramah lingkungan dan ekonomis karena menggunakan sumber energi panas dari pembangkit listrik termal sekitar.

Absorption_Chiller_Steam_Type_04_ID_re

Kontrol &
Pencegahan
Konsentrasi
Penyerap

Konsentrasi kontrol penyerapan dihitung dengan logika perlindungan kontrol kristal pada pengontrol. Kontrol pencegahan berjalan saat konsentrasi meningkat di atas nilai tetapan. Kontrol otomatis ini mencegah pra-penyerapan kristal dan menghitung waktu mulai dari kegagalan daya hingga pemulihan penuh melalui penghitung waktu independen.

Kenyamanan Instalasi Superior

Partisi 3 bagian memungkinkan pemasangan mudah di tempat-tempat sempit seperti saat menata ulang dan renovasi tempat.

Pembersihan Pipa Mudah

Saat pembersihan pipa, hanya penutup boks air yang dapat dibuka tanpa memutus sambungan pipa.

Pemeriksaan Tekanan Digital

Pengukuran tekanan digital digunakan untuk memantau tekanan dalam refrigerator secara langsung. Tingkat vakum otomatis diatur dan disimpan. Data tersimpan dapat digunakan untuk memantau dan mendiagnosis kebocoran.

Pengoptimalan Kontrol Pusat

Solusi kendali seperti ACP IV dan AC Smart memungkinkan pemantauan mudah dan kontrol jarak jauh untuk mengelola berbagai model HVAC dari manapun.

KETAHUI LEBIH LANJUT

Absorption_Chiller_Steam_Type_08

Pilihan Produk Absorption Chiller

Air_Solution_03

Hubungi Kami

Hubungi kami untuk informasi lebih lanjut terkait produk dan kami akan menghubungi Anda kembali segera

Hubungi Kami PELAJARI LEBIH LANJUT