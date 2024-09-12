About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

MULTI V i

Di lingkungan futuristik, deretan unit outdoor LG MULTI V i 2x2 baris ditampilkan. Unit sentralnya tampak menonjol dengan cip AI bercahaya biru pada intinya.

Sistem VRF Didukung AI 

Rasakan masa depan sistem VRF cerdas dengan teknologi AI.

Sistem VRF Didukung AI  TEMUKAN DEALER

Unit LG MULTI V i, dengan chip AI dan pola melingkar futuristik, diposisikan secara optimal di area atap.

Sistem VRF Didukung AI 

Pelajari fiturnya di video ini.

Mengapa LG Fitur Utama Seri Kombinasi Halaman Produk
Mengapa LG
HUBUNGI KAMI

Mengapa LG MULTI V i

Manajemen Energi AI

Kontrol Ruang Dioptimalkan

 Performa yang Kuat 

Manajemen Energi AI

MULTI V i yang Didukung AI mendiagnosis dan menggunakan pola perilaku pengguna, secara otomatis mendeteksi suhu ruangan, hunian, dan tingkat kelembapan untuk menghasilkan lingkungan dalam ruangan yang terpusat, hemat energi, dan optimal.

Gambaran halaman masing-masing memberikan detail unik, secara kolektif menyajikan pandangan komprehensif tentang kondisi keseluruhan ruang.

Unit LG MULTI V i, dengan chip AI dan pola melingkar futuristik, diposisikan secara optimal di area atap.

Teknologi AI yang Ditingkatkan untuk Kenyamanan Spasial

Integrasi teknologi AI dengan sistem HVAC mengantarkan era baru kenyamanan termal terpusat. MULTI V i mengoptimalkan produktivitas penghuni dan menjaga kenyamanan ruang dalam ruangan melalui pembelajaran spasial dan situasional.

Dirancang untuk Performa Luar Biasa

Rasakan kinerja penuh di suhu hingga 43℃. Bahkan pada suhu tertinggi hingga 52℃, perangkat ini beroperasi dengan andal, mempertahankan kondisi dalam ruangan yang optimal di iklim dengan kelembapan tinggi.

Unit LG MULTI V i terletak di tengah dek outdoor di sebuah kota besar, dengan latar belakang area hijau perkotaan yang bermandikan sinar matahari.

* Hasil dapat bervariasi tergantung kondisi dan lingkungan.

Seri Kombinasi

LG MULTI V i menghasilkan 26HP dalam satu unit, meningkat menjadi 96HP dengan menggabungkan hingga 4 unit. Produk ini mendorong fleksibilitas dalam desain, instalasi, dan manajemen inventaris melalui kombinasi bebasnya.

Dua unit LG MULTI V i berdiri berdampingan di atap, menghadap ke depan, dengan latar belakang gedung pencakar langit yang menjulang tinggi terselubung kaca.
Tiga unit LG MULTI V i berdiri berdampingan di atap, menghadap ke depan, dengan latar belakang gedung-gedung tinggi dan pendek.
Empat unit LG MULTI V i berdiri berdampingan di atap, menghadap ke depan, dengan latar belakang langit biru cerah.
Dua unit LG MULTI V i berdiri berdampingan di atap, menghadap ke depan, dengan latar belakang gedung pencakar langit yang menjulang tinggi terselubung kaca.
Tiga unit LG MULTI V i berdiri berdampingan di atap, menghadap ke depan, dengan latar belakang gedung-gedung tinggi dan pendek.
Empat unit LG MULTI V i berdiri berdampingan di atap, menghadap ke depan, dengan latar belakang langit biru cerah.

2 Unit

Kombinasi standar menghasilkan 22-48 HP.

3 Unit

Kombinasi standar menghasilkan 50-72 HP.

4 Unit

Kombinasi standar menghasilkan 74-96 HP.

* Kombinasi bebas bekerja dari 22HP hingga 76HP. Untuk informasi lebih rinci, silakan lihat buku data produk.

Temukan Lebih Banyak Tentang LG MULTI V i

Unduh Sumber Daya

Temukan berbagai informasi di sini, termasuk katalog produk dan panduan pemasangan. 

Lihat Sumber Daya

Dukungan Teknis

Rasakan sumber daya dan dukungan yang kami sediakan untuk membantu bisnis Anda tetap unggul.

Dapatkan Semua Dukungan

Blog HVAC

Baca artikel terbaru, berita, dan lainnya di blog kami.

Lihat Semua Artikel

Dua jendela hologram virtual yang sedang mengobrol dan tulisan hubungi kami berada di samping laptop dan tangan diletakkan di belakangnya.

Hubungi Kami

Silakan hubungi kami untuk informasi selengkapnya mengenai produk ini, dan kami akan menghubungi Anda segera.

Hubungi Kami HUBUNGI KAMI