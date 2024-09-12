About Cookies on This Site

Gambar sebuah keluarga yang sedang bersenang-senang di ruang tamu.

Cara yang lebih pintar untuk menjaga rumah tetap hemat energi

Hemat Listrik

- Pemantauan penggunaan energi
- Solusi energi terbarukan
- Pemanasan yang efisien dan suplai air panas.

Kenyamanan

- Kontrol aplikasi LG ThinQ kapan saja dan di mana saja
- Koneksi yang mudah ke sistem manajemen rumah.

Pendinginan yang Nyaman

- Menjaga keseimbangan suhu dan kelembapan dengan sempurna
- Kenyamanan yang dapat disesuaikan
- Udara yang bersih.

Gambar rumah dengan empat thumbnail ruang tamu, kamar mandi, kamar tidur, dan teras.

Gambar seorang wanita sedang membaca di tempat tidurnya dengan kondisi AC menyala.

Kamar tidur

Suhu dan kelembapan dibuat seimbang secara otomatis kondisi yang lebih nyaman.

Gambar seseorang sedang mengoperasikan AC di plafon dengan menggunakan smartphone.

Ruang tamu

Dengan aplikasi LG ThinQ, Anda dapat mengontrol unit Anda kapan saja dari mana saja.

 

Gambar yang menunjukkan ruang tamu, kamar mandi, ruang ketel, dan bagian luar rumah dalam satu foto.

Kamar mandi

Heat pump udara-ke-air menghasilkan pemanas dan air panas dengan kombinasi energi listrik dan alam.

 

Gambar Multi V S yang dipasang di teras luar ruangan.

Teras

Maksimalkan pemanfaatan teras Anda dengan Multi V S. yang hemat ruang dan ringkas.

Jajaran produk untuk hunian Anda

MULTI V 5

MULTI V 5

MULTI V S

MULTI V S

Unit indoor Multi V

Unit indoor Multi V

Solusi Ventilasi (ERV)

Solusi Ventilasi (ERV)

Single Split

Single Split

Multi Split

Multi Split
Gambar seorang pria yang sedang memegang smartphone dengan halaman web LG di layar.

Pertanyaan Untuk Membeli

Silakan ajukan pertanyaan untuk membeli untuk informasi selengkapnya tentang produk dan kami akan segera menghubungi Anda.
Pertanyaan Untuk Membeli Informasi Selengkapnya

Temukan solusi optimal dari LG untuk berbagai jenis hunian

POLO Townhouse

Kompleks townhouse premium di Dubai. / Multi V S, Unit indoor

 

Informasi Selengkapnya

Vermont

Apartemen bertingkat tinggi kelas atas di LA. / Multi V, Unit indoor

Informasi Selengkapnya

Escala

Kondominium mewah bertingkat tinggi di Vancouver. / Multi V, Unit indoor

Informasi Selengkapnya

Condomínio Del Lago

Hunian mewah di Rio de Janeiro, Brasil. / Multi split

 

Informasi Selengkapnya