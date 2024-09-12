About Cookies on This Site

Di ruang mekanik, jaringan perpipaan hitam dan merah yang rumit melilit dua unit LG Multi V yang dipasang di dinding samping.

MULTI V WATER 5

LG MULTI V WATER 5 adalah sistem pendingin air yang sangat efisien dan ekonomis, memungkinkan pemasangan yang fleksibel karena unitnya yang ringkas. 
Mengapa LG MULTI V WATER 5

Efisiensi Tinggi 

Kompresor Canggih

Pengoperasian di segala Kondisi 

Sistem Ekonomis & Sangat Efisien 

MULTI V WATER 5 mengurangi listrik dengan mengoptimalkan kinerja, seperti memastikan pertukaran panas yang efisien untuk bangunan bertingkat tinggi.

Grafik batang membandingkan model lama dengan LG MULTI V WATER 5. Unit LG menunjukkan masukan daya yang lebih rendah (kiri) dan efisiensi yang lebih tinggi (kanan).

* Sumber: Data simulasi Program Perkiraan Energi (LEEP)LG gedung lantai 5 di Paris, Prancis. 

* Perbandingan antara 10HP dalam mode pendinginan. 

Kompresor Inverter Generasi ke-5 yang Canggih 

MULTI V WATER 5 dilengkapi kompresor scroll inverter efisiensi tinggi dengan rentang frekuensi 20Hz hingga 150Hz, meningkatkan kinerja dengan getaran minimal dan mengurangi kebisingan. 

Gambar close-up kompresor inverter dengan efek pusaran dinamis di tengahnya, menggambarkan operasi kecepatan tinggi dan teknologi hemat energi pada unit tersebut.

Cocok untuk Segala Kondisi Eksternal 

Bahkan terhadap suhu luar ruangan, angin kencang, dan kondisi lingkungan lainnya, MULTI V WATER tetap menjadi solusi optimal untuk mencapai efisiensi tinggi. 

LG MULTI V WATER antara kota bersalju berlabel 'Angin' dan kota cerah berlabel 'Temperatur Luar' menyoroti kemampuannya untuk mengatur suhu dalam ruangan di beragam kondisi.

Kontrol Aliran Air Variabel 

Kontrol Aliran Air Variabel mengoptimalkan kontrol aliran air untuk kondisi beban pendinginan atau pemanasan parsial, sehingga mengurangi konsumsi energi pompa sirkulasi. 

Diagram menunjukkan kapasitas aliran udara LG MULTI V WATER sebesar 25% & 100%, termasuk unit penanganan udara, ventilator, dan unit kontrol 'Sinyal 2,5V & 10V', yang menunjukkan fungsionalitas penuh.

