LSAA Optimum Cable-less LED Series

LSAA012

LSAA Optimum Cable-less LED Series

(0)

Inovasi Nyata di Balik Kesederhanaan

Dengan kualitas gambar tak tertandingi dan desain tanpa kabel yang optimal,
Memperluas Berbagai Peluang Dalam Ruang Bisnis Itu Sendiri.

Inovasi Nyata di Balik Kesederhanaan

Mengapa Memilih “Optimum Cable-less” LED

Seri LSAA adalah layar info LED inovatif yang menerapkan teknologi transmisi nirkabel.
Dengan resolusi hingga UHD dengan rasio 16:9,
perangkat ini tidak memerlukan koneksi kabel antara kabinet untuk memasok sinyal & daya.
Desain unit bloknya membuat seri LSAA lebih mudah dipasang daripada seri sebelumnya.

Mengapa Memilih "Optimum Cable-less" LED

Desain tanpa kabel yang optimal untuk instalasi lebih mudah

Alt text

* Berdasarkan P1.2, 16: 9, Resolusi UHD (8 x 8 Kabinet)

Transfer Data Nirkabel

Kualitas Gambar yang Dioptimalkan dengan Prosesor Gambar yang Didukung AI

Kualitas Gambar yang Dioptimalkan dengan Prosesor Gambar yang Didukung AI

"Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor" yang diterapkan pada seri LSAA mengenali dan menganalisis konten asli, mengoptimalkan kejernihan dan ketajaman konten untuk dirinya sendiri.

* Fungsi di atas diciptakan dengan deep learning AI untuk meningkatkan kualitas gambar.

Ekspresi Warna Lebih Hidup
Dengan Ditenagai HDR

Dengan dukungan HDR (HDR10, HDR10 Pro*), konten menjadi hidup dengan dampak visual luar biasa.
Spektrum warna lebih luas dan rasio kontras lebih besar, memungkinkan pemirsa sepenuhnya menikmati konten yang tampak hidup.

Ekspresi Warna Lebih Hidup
Dengan Ditenagai HDR

* HDR10 Pro adalah solusi HDR milik LG untuk memproses sinyal HDR dengan menggunakan peningkatan pada dynamic tone mapping.

Dukungan Remote Control yang Mudah

Dukungan Remote Control yang Mudah

Seri LSAA memungkinkan pengguna mengakses pengaturan, seperti Mode Gambar, pelantang bunyi dan lainnya dengan mudah melalui remote control tanpa menghubungkannya ke PC. Perangkat ini menggunakan UI sama dengan perangkat digital signage LG pada umumnya. Hal yang memberikan kemudahan bagi pengguna untuk membiasakan diri dalam penggunaan.

* Antarmuka UI yang mudah dilihat tersedia untuk layar beresolusi lebih dari 1.280 × 720.
Kompatibilitas AV Conference System

Kompatibilitas dengan AV Conference System

Seri LSAA telah disertifikasi Crestron Connected® untuk level kompatibilitas tinggi dengan kontrol AV profesional untuk mencapai integrasi mulus dan kontrol otomatis*, meningkatkan efisiensi manajemen bisnis.

* Kontrol berbasis jaringan

Tersertifikasi Sebagai EMC Class B

Seri LG LSAA tersertifikasi sebagai EMC Kelas B yang membutuhkan syarat sebagai perangkat elektronik yang dibuat untuk penggunaan pada lingkungan hunian serta lingkungan komersial, industri atau bisnis.
Oleh karena itu, sangat cocok untuk penggunaan jarak dekat seperti ruang rapat perusahaan, ruang dewan dan lainnya.

Tersertifikasi Sebagai EMC Class B

Paket LED 4-in-1

Tak seperti layar info LED konvensional LG yang membawa satu sumber cahaya membentuk satu paket LED kecil, seri LSAA menggunakan empat sumber cahaya sekaligus untuk paket LED yang lebih luas. Hal ini membuat area yang terpasang pada paket LED 4-in-1 dapat lebih luas dibanding paket LED tunggal konvensional. Ini membuat permukaan layar info LED lebih halus dan cocok untuk penggunaan jarak dekat seperti ruang rapat perusahaan dan lainnya.

Paket LED 4-in-1

Mode Siaga

Ketika tidak ada sinyal masuk dalam jangka waktu tertentu, layar akan mati dan bagian sirkuit utama di dalam kabinet LED beralih ke mode siaga. Hal ini menghemat konsumsi daya tambahan dan memungkinkan produk diaktifkan kembali hanya dengan menggunakan remote control.

Mode Siaga

Real-time 365 Care Service

Pemeliharaan menjadi lebih mudah dan cepat dengan layanan opsional Signage365Care*, solusi layanan cloud LG. Layanan ini mengelola status layar dari jarak jauh di tempat kerja klien untuk diagnosis kesalahan dan layanan remote control untuk memungkinkan bisnis klien berjalan stabil.

Real-time 365 Care Service

* Ketersediaan layanan "Signage365Care” berbeda-beda di setiap wilayah dan negara. Hubungi perwakilan penjualan LG di wilayah Anda untuk detail selengkapnya.

DUKUNGAN PENGUAT DAYA/SINYAL

Seri LSAA dirancang mendukung penguatan sinyal dan daya yang memberi kenyamanan pengguna. Dengan unit catu daya cadangan tertanam opsional, pelanggan dapat menjamin operasi layar terus-menerus tanpa listrik mati. Sedangkan kontroler ganda meminimalkan layar mati dengan input sinyal dua arah.

dukungan_penguat_daya/SINYAL

* "Konvensional" di atas mengacu pada layar LED yang tidak mendukung mode penguatan sinyal/daya.
** Fitur penguatan daya/sinyal tersedia mulai kuartal ketiga tahun 2020.
*** Model PSU cadangan tertanam bersifat opsional.

Semua Spesifikasi

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Pitch(mm)

    1.25

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    240x90

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.20

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    480x270

  • Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

    0.259

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/Cabinet)

    6.9

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

    34.1

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    640,000

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.5

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Brightness (After Calibration)

    600nit (Typ.) 1,200nit (Peak)

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    160

  • Brightness Uniformity

    97%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.015Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    Peak. 9,000:1
    Typ. 5,000:1

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    107

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    64

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    527

  • Power Consumption (BTU/Cabinet, Max.)

    364

  • Power Consumption (BTU/Cabinet, Avg.)

    218

  • Power Consumption (BTU/㎡, Max.)

    1,798

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CSAA-012X

OPTIONAL ACCESSARY

  • Optional Accessary

    Wall Mount Kit (WM-L1080)
    Frame Kit (KT-BZ1080)

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.