About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LAC Curved

Layar lengkung sangat sempurna untuk penggunaan dalam ruangan karena menyatu dengan permukaan di mana ia menempel serta memberikan kualitas gambar yang sempurna. Pelajari selengkapnya sekarang.

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Indoor_hero_05_M02_Curved_1521096957510

LAC Lengkung

Seri LAC Curved mendukung format lengkung cekung dan cembung. Sangat fleksibel, ultra-tipis, super-ringan dan memiliki LED hitam penuh.

Gallery Features Tech Specs
lac-curved01
lac-curved02
lac-curved03
lac-curved04
lac-curved05
lac-curved06
lac-curved07
lac-curved08
lac-curved09
lac-curved10
lac-curved01
lac-curved02
lac-curved03
lac-curved04
lac-curved05
lac-curved06
lac-curved07
lac-curved08
lac-curved09
lac-curved10
D03_ID-LAC-Curved-01-Design-Flexibility_1554419463525

Fleksibilitas Desain

Setiap casing unit dapat disesuaikan hingga 20 derajat dengan lima sudut dan mendukung kelengkungan hingga 1.430 R, menawarkan desain yang benar-benar melengkung Hanya perlu 18 panel untuk membentuk layar bundar dengan diameter 2,864 m.

 

D04_ID-LAC-Curved-02-1,200nit-High-Brightness_full_1554702291607

Kecerahan Tinggi 1200nit

Dipasang di tempat besar yang memiliki pencahayaan alami atau di dalam ruangan, produk kecerahan tinggi ini akan menarik perhatian penonton dan menyampaikan pesan Anda secara efektif.

 

D05_ID-LAC-Curved-03-IP30-Secured-Design_1554419574929

Desain Kokoh IP30

Meskipun dibuat untuk penggunaan di dalam ruangan, produk dengan peringkat IP30 ini menawarkan daya tahan yang luar biasa. IP30 menawarkan perlindungan yang mencegah masuknya benda padat seukuran Φ2.5mm atau lebih besar (misal, Sekrup) untuk casing unit LED.

 

D06_ID-LAC-Curved-04-Front-or-Rear-Fin_1554419621916

Kemudahan Servis Depan Atau Belakang

Produk ini menawarkan akses depan sekaligus akses belakang, sehingga pelanggan dapat memilih sesuai dengan lingkungan pemasangannya dan meminimalkan keterbatasan dalam pemasangan dan pemeliharaan.

 

D07_ID-LAC-Curved-05-Attachable-Power-and-Control-Modules-Fin_1554419657873

Modul Daya dan Kontrol Lepas-Pasang

Modul daya dan kontrol yang terpasang pada casing unit dapat dilepas dengan mudah, sehingga masalah yang mungkin timbul bisa segera diperbaiki.

 

 

D08_ID-LAC-Curved-06-Simple-Magnetic-Connection-Fin_1554419846610

Koneksi Magnetik Sederhana

Koneksi magnetik digunakan untuk mempercepat dan mempermudah layanan dengan pin posisi di antara dua unit.

 

D07_ID-LED-05-Uniform-Picture-Quality_1554427976076

Kualitas Gambar Seragam

Setiap langkah produksi dikelola dengan ketat, sedangkan kalibrasi pabrik memastikan kualitas yang konsisten di semua unit LED. Layar menampilkan konten tanpa batas dengan keseragaman kecerahan 97％.

 

 

D08_ID-LED-06-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_1554428022105

Heading Can Be Up to 40 Characters

Body texts can be up to 100 characters.

D09_ID-LED-07-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554428061527

Produk Aman Bersertifikat RoHS

Dengan sertifikasi RoHS, semua model layar info LED LG diakui sebagai produk ramah lingkungan yang tidak menggunakan bahan berbahaya bagi lingkungan dan manusia.

 

 

 

 
Model NameLAC025DD3LAC025DD4LAC029DD3LAC029DD4
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)2.502.502.972.97
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)200x200200x200168x168168x168
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)500x500x84500x500x84500x500x84500x500x84
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)8.9/35.68.9/35.68.9/35.68.9/35.6
Service accessFront or RearFront or RearFront or RearFront or Rear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)1,2001,2001,2001,200
Color Temperature6,5006,5006,5006,500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/160160/160160/160160/160
Brightness Uniformity97％97％97％97％
Color Uniformity±0.003CxCy±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003CxCy
Contrast Ratio5,0005,0005,0005,000
Processing Depth (bit)13131313
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)50/15050/15050/15050/150
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)600600600600
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)1,9201,9201,9201,920
Lifetime (Half brightness)*80,00080,00080,00080,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-10° to +45° /0~80％RH-10° to +45° /0~80％RH-10° to +45° /0~80％RH-10° to +45° /0~80％RH

* Spesifikasi Masa Pakai tergantung pada spesifikasi kemasan LED.
**Model berbeda-beda menurut wilayah. Cek wilayah setempat untuk ketersediaan.

Model NameLAC039DD3LAC039DD4
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)3.913.91
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)128x128128x128
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)500x500x84500x500x84
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)8.9/35.68.9/35.6
Service accessFront or RearFront or Rear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)1,2001,200
Color Temperature6,5006,500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/160160/160
Brightness Uniformity97％97％
Color Uniformity±0.003CxCy±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio5,0005,000
Processing Depth (bit)1414
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)50/15050/150
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)600600
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)3,8403,840
Lifetime (Half brightness)*80,00050,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-10° to +45° /0~80％RH-10° to +45° /0~80％RH

* Spesifikasi Masa Pakai tergantung pada spesifikasi kemasan LED.
**Model berbeda-beda menurut wilayah. Cek wilayah setempat untuk ketersediaan.