LAE Standard-Q

Hanya DI LG Indonesia , LG Layar LAE menawarkan kualitas gambar sempurna bahkan saat digabung bersama beberapa layar. Layar ini bersertifikasi RoHS. Pelajari informasi selengkapnya disini

D01_ID_LED-Signage_hero_01_M01_LAE-Q-Standard_1554700862317

LAE-Q Standar

Seri LAE-Q Standar cocok untuk berbagai pemasangan dalam ruangan, dengan bingkai cetakan aluminium presisi-mesin untuk menyusun layar dengan mudah dan mulus.

Gallery Features Tech Spec
ID-LAE-Q-Standard-Series-Gallery-01_1554159515256
ID-LAE-Q-Standard-Series-Gallery-02_1554159533439
ID-LAE-Q-Standard-Series-Gallery-03_1554159541986
D03_ID-LAE-Q-01-1,200nit-High-Brightness_full_1554702200988

Kecerahan Tinggi 1200nit

Dipasang di tempat besar yang memiliki pencahayaan alami atau di dalam ruangan, produk kecerahan tinggi ini akan menarik perhatian penonton dan menyampaikan pesan Anda secara efektif.

D04_ID-LAE-Q-02-Die-Cast-Aluminum-Frame-Design_1554420923536

Desain Bingkai Cetakan Alumunium

Casing unitnya memiliki sudut dan lapisan yang halus agar layar tampak mulus setiap saat.

D05_ID-LAE-Q-03-Simple-Locking-System_1554420965737

Sistem Kunci Mudah

Tidak perlu alat tambahan; setiap casing unit memiliki tuas di bagian belakang yang bisa mengunci ke dalam casing unit yang bergabung ke bagian atas dan kiri.

D06_ID-LAE-Q-04-Easy-Maintenance_1554421044167

Modul Daya dan Kontrol Lepas-Pasang

Modul daya dan kontrol yang terpasang pada casing unit dapat dilepas dengan mudah, sehingga masalah yang mungkin timbul bisa segera diperbaiki.

D07_ID-LAE-Q-05-Front-or-Rear_1554421094259

Kemudahan Servis dan Perawatan Depan atau Belakang

Produk ini menawarkan akses depan sekaligus akses belakang, sehingga pelanggan dapat memilih sesuai dengan lingkungan pemasangannya dan meminimalkan keterbatasan dalam pemasangan dan pemeliharaan.

D08_ID-LED-06-Uniform-Picture-Quality__1554421157872

Kualitas Gambar Seragam

Setiap langkah produksi dikelola dengan ketat, sedangkan kalibrasi pabrik memastikan kualitas yang konsisten di semua unit LED. Layar menampilkan konten tanpa batas dengan keseragaman kecerahan 97%.

D09_ID-LED-07-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy__1554421206882

Tajam dengan Akurasi Warna

Standar kualitas LG yang ketat juga membuat layar info LED LG mereproduksi warna secara akurat, menampilkan warna asli objek dengan jelas tanpa distorsi.

D10_ID-LED-08-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product__1554421258234

Produk Aman Bersertifikat RoHS

Dengan sertifikasi RoHS, semua model layar info LED LG diakui sebagai produk ramah lingkungan yang tidak menggunakan bahan berbahaya bagi lingkungan dan manusia.

Model NameLAE026DD3-QLAE026DD4-Q
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)2.602.60
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)192x192192x192
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)500x500x81500x500x81
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)7.5/30.07.5/30.0
Service accessFront or RearFront or Rear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)1,2001,200
Color Temperature6,5006,500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/160160/160
Brightness Uniformity97％97％
Color Uniformity±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio5,0005,000
Processing Depth (bit)1313
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)56/16856/168
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)672672
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)1,9201,920
Lifetime (Half brightness)*80,00050,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-10° to +45°/0-80％RH-10° to +45°/0-80％RH

* Spesifikasi Masa Pakai tergantung pada spesifikasi kemasan LED.
**Model berbeda-beda menurut wilayah. Cek wilayah setempat untuk ketersediaan.

Model NameLAE039DD3-QLAE039DD4-Q
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)3.913.91
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)128x128128x128
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)500x500x81500x500x81
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)7.5/30.07.5/30.0
Service accessFront or RearFront or Rear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)1,2001,200
Color Temperature6,5006,500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/160160/160
Brightness Uniformity97％97％
Color Uniformity±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio5,0005,000
Processing Depth (bit)1313
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)56/16856/168
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)672672
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)1,9201,920
Lifetime (Half brightness)*80,00050,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-10° to +45°/0-80％RH-10° to +45°/0-80％RH

* Spesifikasi Masa Pakai tergantung pada spesifikasi kemasan LED.
**Model berbeda-beda menurut wilayah. Cek wilayah setempat untuk ketersediaan.