About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LAS Standard

Hanya Layar LG yang punya teknologi dan Dengan fleksibbilitas tinggi, mobilitas dan gambar serta warna berkualitas tinggi, layar dalam ruangan LAS menjadi satu-satunya layar yang Anda butuhkan. Pelajari selengkapnya sekarang.

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Indoor_hero_04_M01_Large-Format_1521096879221

LAS Standar

Seri LAS Standard dirancang tidak hanya untuk instalasi tetap, tetapi untuk sewa, pementasan, venue besar, dan penggunaan dalam event. Perangkat ini memiliki casing unit yang dapat dipasang secara magnetis dengan sistem kunci cepat untuk memudahkan pemasangan.

Gallery Features Tech Specs
LAS-Standard-01_1554428249458
LAS-Standard-02_1554428230705
LAS-Standard-03_1554428217628
LAS-Standard-04_1554428207814
LAS-Standard-04_1554428207814
LAS-Standard-06_1554428190767
LAS-Standard-07_1554428182256
LAS-Standard-01_1554428249458
LAS-Standard-02_1554428230705
LAS-Standard-03_1554428217628
LAS-Standard-04_1554428207814
LAS-Standard-04_1554428207814
LAS-Standard-06_1554428190767
LAS-Standard-07_1554428182256
D03_ID-LAS-Standard-01-Fast-Installation-and-Teardown_1554427810886

Lepas-Pasang dengan Cepat

Casing unit LED dipasang dengan magnet untuk memudahkan pemasangan. Selain itu, handel kunci di bagian atas dan samping membuat casing mudah dilepas-pasang oleh satu orang.

D04_ID-LAS-Standard-02-Front-Module-Removal_1554427850658

Pelepasan Modul Depan

Dengan alat magnetik, modul LED dapat dilepas dengan mudah.

D05_ID-LAS-Standard-03-Easy-Maintenance_1554427891902

Pemeliharaan Yang Mudah

Penutup tengah di bagian belakang produk mencakup modul catu daya, kartu penerima, dan kartu hub, sehingga memudahkan perawatan komponen.

D06_ID-LAS-Standard-04-Simple-Status-Check_1554427929536

Pemeriksaan Status Sederhana

Anda dapat memeriksa status daya dan sinyal dengan mudah melalui tombol status di bagian luar casing unit (bergantian antara merah dan hijau). Tombol ini menunjukkan pola pengujian, sehingga tak perlu terhubung dengan listrik.

D07_ID-LED-05-Uniform-Picture-Quality_1554427976076

Kualitas Gambar Seragam

Setiap langkah produksi dikelola dengan ketat, sedangkan kalibrasi pabrik memastikan kualitas yang konsisten di semua unit LED. Layar menampilkan konten tanpa batas dengan keseragaman kecerahan 97％.

D08_ID-LED-06-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_1554428022105

Tajam dengan Akurasi Warna

Standar kualitas LG yang ketat juga membuat layar info LED LG mereproduksi warna secara akurat, menampilkan warna asli objek dengan jelas tanpa distorsi.

D09_ID-LED-07-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554428061527

Produk Aman Bersertifikat RoHS

Dengan sertifikasi RoHS, semua model layar info LED LG diakui sebagai produk ramah lingkungan yang tidak menggunakan bahan berbahaya bagi lingkungan dan manusia.

 
Model NameLAS025DB4-VLAS025DB7-V
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)2.502.50
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)200 x 200200 x 200
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)500 x 500 x 74500 x 500 x 74
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)7.0/28.07.0/28.0
Service accessFrontFront
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)1,0001,000
Color Temperature3000 - 100003000 - 10000
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160º/140º160º/140º
Brightness Uniformity>97％>97％
Color Uniformity±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio8,000:18,000:1
Processing Depth (bit)1616
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)95/18895/188
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)750750
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)3,8403,840
Lifetime (Half brightness)*80,00080,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-10° to 40°/10-80％RH-10° to 40°/10-80％RH

* Spesifikasi Masa Pakai tergantung pada spesifikasi kemasan LED.
**Model berbeda-beda menurut wilayah. Cek wilayah setempat untuk ketersediaan

 
Model NameLAS039DB4-VLAS039DB7-V
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)3.903.90
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)128 x 128128 x 128
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)500 x 500 x 74500 x 500 x 74
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)7.0/28.07.0/28.0
Service accessFrontFront
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)1,0001,000
Color Temperature3000 - 100003000 - 10000
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160º/140º160º/140º
Brightness Uniformity>97％>97％
Color Uniformity±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio8,000:18,000:1
Processing Depth (bit)1616
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)95/18895/188
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)750750
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)3,8403,840
Lifetime (Half brightness)*80,00080,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-10° to 40°/10-80％RH-10° to 40°/10-80％RH

* Spesifikasi Masa Pakai tergantung pada spesifikasi kemasan LED.
**Model berbeda-beda menurut wilayah. Cek wilayah setempat untuk ketersediaan.