LBS Stadium

Dapatkan dan temukan LED outdoor Stadium Series sangat tepat untuk penggunaan di luar ruangan. Dengan layar handal, produk ini mampu menyesuaikan dengan berbagai lingkungan. Pelajari sekarang.

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Outdoor_hero_01_M02_Stadium_1521097613637

LBS Stadium

Seri LBS Stadium hadir dalam berbagai format untuk berbagai jenis penggunaan di stadion dan venue luar ruangan. Dirancang dan dibuat untuk memberikan performa yang kuat dengan kualitas gambar luar biasa.

D03_ID-LBS-Stadium-01-Outstading-Visibility_full_1554706749865

Visibilitas Luar Biasa

Dengan kecerahan 6.000 nit yang kuat (bisa disesuaikan hingga 8.500 nit), layar super terang ini unggul di luar ruangan bahkan di bawah sinar matahari, langsung menarik perhatian dan menampilkan konten secara efektif.

D04_ID-LBS-Stadium-03-Smooth-Playback-in-Dynamic-Motion_full_1554770773300

PEMUTARAN YANG LANCAR DALAM GERAKAN DINAMIS

Kecepatan menyegarkan setinggi 4.000Hz menjamin pemutaran konten yang lancar. Gambar bebas flicker mencegah bilah-bilah hitam muncul dalam perekaman video, serta ketegangan mata dan penglihatan kabur pada penonton.

D05_ID-LBS-Stadium-04-Detailed-Expression-of-Color-Depth_1554352909619

EKSPRESI KEDALAMAN WARNA YANG DETAIL

Pemrosesan warna 16-bit memberikan tingkat skala abu-abu yang lebih tinggi, menampilkan berbagai kedalaman dan kepadatan warna yang halus tanpa distorsi, sehingga menyuguhkan kontenya yang lebih realistis dan canggih.

D06_ID-LBS-Stadium-02-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design__1554353057509

Desain Tahan Cuaca yang Andal

Bagian depan dan belakang casing unit memiliki sertifikasi IP65 dan IP54, sehingga tetap mampu beroperasi secara stabil tanpa terpengaruh oleh cuaca dan lingkungan luar yang berbahaya.

*LBF160DA1D Rear: IP43-certified

D07_ID-LBS-Stadium-05-Front-and-Rear_1554353246825

Kemudahan Servis Depan dan Belakang

Produk ini menawarkan akses depan sekaligus akses belakang, sehingga pelanggan dapat memilih sesuai dengan lingkungan pemasangannya dan meminimalkan batasan dalam pemasangan dan pemeliharaan.

Kecuali model LBS060DA1D, LBS060DA3D, LBF160DA1D

D08_ID-LED-06-Uniform-Picture-Quality__1554427182569

Kualitas Gambar Seragam

Setiap langkah produksi dikelola dengan ketat, sedangkan kalibrasi pabrik memastikan kualitas yang konsisten di semua unit LED. Layar menampilkan konten tanpa batas dengan keseragaman kecerahan 97%.

D09_ID-LED-07-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy__1554427217880

Tajam dengan Akurasi Warna

Standar kualitas LG yang ketat juga membuat layar info LED LG mereproduksi warna secara akurat, menampilkan warna asli objek dengan jelas tanpa distorsi.

D10_ID-LED-08-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product__1554427253259

Produk Aman Bersertifikat RoHS

Dengan sertifikasi RoHS, semua model layar info LED LG diakui sebagai produk ramah lingkungan yang tidak menggunakan bahan berbahaya bagi lingkungan dan manusia.

Model Name
LBS060DA1D
LBS060DA3D
LBS080DA1D
LBS080DA3D
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)
6.00
6.00
8.00
8.00
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)
192x128
192x128
192x192
192x192
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1152x768x217
1152x768x217
1536x1536x222
1536x1536x222
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)
42.0/47.5
42.0/47.5
104.0/44.1
104.0/44.1
Service access
Front or Rear
Front or Rear
Front or Rear
Front or Rear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)
6,000
6,000
6,000
6,000
Color Temperature
3500-8500
3500-8500
3500-8500
3500-8500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)
160/135
160/135
160/135
160/135
Brightness Uniformity / Color Uniformity
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio
3,000
3,000
3,000
3,000
Processing Depth (bit)
16
16
16
16
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)
240/600
232/580
584/1460
552/1380
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
678
656
619
585
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
100 to 240
100 to 240
100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)
4,000
4,000
4,000
4,000
Refresh Rate (Hz)
100,000
100,000
100,000
100,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity
-20° to 50°/< 90％RH
-20° to 50°/< 90％RH
-20° to 50°/< 90％RH
-20° to 50°/< 90％RH
IP rating Front / Rear
IP65/IP54
IP65/IP54
IP65/IP54
IP65/IP54

* Spesifikasi Masa Pakai tergantung pada spesifikasi kemasan LED.
**Model berbeda-beda menurut wilayah. Cek wilayah setempat untuk ketersediaan.

Model Name
LBS100DA1D
LBS100DA3D
LBS120DA1D
LBS120DA3D
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)
10.667
10.667
12.00
12.00
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)
144x144
144x144
128x128
128x128
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1536x1536x222
1536x1536x222
1536x1536x223
1536x1536x223
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)
104.0/44.1
104.0/44.1
104.0/44.1
104.0/44.1
Service access
Front or Rear
Front or Rear
Front or Rear
Front or Rear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)
6,000
6,000
6,000
6,000
Color Temperature
3500-8500
3500-8500
3500-8500
3500-8500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)
160/145
160/145
160/125
160/125
Brightness Uniformity / Color Uniformity
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio
3,000
3,000
3,000
3,000
Processing Depth (bit)
16
16
16
16
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)
616/1540
580/1450
580/1450
544/1360
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
653
615
615
576
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
100 to 240
100 to 240
100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)
4,000
4,000
4,000
4,000
Refresh Rate (Hz)
100,000
100,000
100,000
100,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity
-20° to 50°/< 90％RH
-20° to 50°/< 90％RH
-20° to 50°/< 90％RH
-20° to 50°/< 90％RH
IP rating Front / Rear
IP65/IP54
IP65/IP54
IP65/IP54
IP65/IP54

* Spesifikasi Masa Pakai tergantung pada spesifikasi kemasan LED.
**Model berbeda-beda menurut wilayah. Cek wilayah setempat untuk ketersediaan.

Model Name
LBS160DA1D
LBS160DA3D
LBF160DA1D
LBB160DA1D2
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)
16.00
16.00
16.00
16.00
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)
96x96
96x96
96x96
96x96
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1536x1536x227
1536x1536x227
768x960x254
768x960x254
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)
104.0/44.1
104.0/44.1
40.0/54.3
40.0/54.3
Service access
Front or Rear
Front or Rear
TOP
Front or Rear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)
6,000
6,000
6,000
6,000
Color Temperature
3500-8500
3500-8500
3500-8500
3500-8500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)
160/105
160/105
160/105
160/105
Brightness Uniformity / Color Uniformity
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio
3,000
3,000
3,000
3,000
Processing Depth (bit)
16
16
16
16
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)
620/1550
584/1460
184/460
372/930
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
657
619
624
631
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
100 to 240
100 to 240
100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)
4,000
4,000
4,000
4,000
Refresh Rate (Hz)
100,000
100,000
100,000
100,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity
-20° to 50°/< 90％RH
-20° to 50°/< 90％RH
-20° to 50°/< 90％RH
-20° to 50°/< 90％RH
IP rating Front / Rear
IP65/IP54
IP65/IP54
IP65/IP54
IP65/IP54

* Spesifikasi Masa Pakai tergantung pada spesifikasi kemasan LED.
**Model berbeda-beda menurut wilayah. Cek wilayah setempat untuk ketersediaan.