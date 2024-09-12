About Cookies on This Site

LAE Standard

Salah satu Layar andalan LG yaitu Layar Standar LAE merupakan layar dalam ruangan serba guna dengan desain ringkas. Memberikan tampilan menarik yang memenuhi ruangan tempatnya berada. Temukan Informasi selengkapnya.

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Indoor_hero_06_M01_Standard_1522041793695

LAE Standar

Seri LAE Standar sangat layak dan mampu memberikan peforma serbaguna. Perangkat ini tersedia dalam berbagai desain kreatif dan ramah pengguna untuk pemasangan dan pemeliharaan yang mudah.

D03_ID-LAE-Standard-01-1,200nit-High-Brightness_full_1554702121291

Kecerahan Tinggi 1200nit

Dipasang di tempat yang memiliki pencahayaan alami atau di dalam ruangan, produk kecerahan tinggi ini akan menarik perhatian penonton dan menyampaikan pesan Anda secara efektif.

D04_ID-LAE-Standard-02-Lightweight-and-Slim-Design_1554422660544

Desain Ringan dan Ramping

Setiap casing unit memiliki berat 8,2kg dan 12,5kg, dengan lebar 68mm. Karena ramping dan ringan, layarnya mudah dipasang, meminimalkan kerusakan saat pemasangan. Seperangkat layar LED lengkap masih ringan, mengurangi tekanan pada struktur yang menopang layar.

D05_ID-LAE-Standard-03-Easy-Installation_1554422703183

Pemasangan Mudah

Berbagai faktor termasuk magnet di atas dan bawah, pin posisi, dan kunci mudah membantu pemasangnya untuk memasang dan melepas layar.

D06_ID-LAE-Standard-04-Front-or-Rear_1554422910755

Kemudahan Servis dan Perawatan Depan atau Belakang

Produk ini menawarkan akses depan sekaligus akses belakang, sehingga pelanggan dapat memilih sesuai dengan lingkungan pemasangannya dan meminimalkan keterbatasan dalam pemasangan dan pemeliharaan.

D05_ID-LAE-Standard-03-Easy-Installation_1554422703183

Attachable Power and Control Modules

Power and control modules attached to the unit cases can be removed easily, making it easy to fix problems that may arise.

D08_ID-LAE-Standard-06-Reliable-Operation-with-Signal_Power-Redundancy_1554423078105

Pengoperasian yang Andal dengan Redundansi Sinyal

Dengan controller tambahan, jika salah satu unit LED (atau controller utama) tidak berfungsi, controller cadangan akan diaktifkan, mencegah kesalahan pemadaman layar. Fitur ini disebut Signal Redundancy *.
* Opsional

D07_ID-LED-05-Uniform-Picture-Quality_1554427976076

Kualitas Gambar Seragam

Setiap langkah produksi dikelola dengan ketat, sedangkan kalibrasi pabrik memastikan kualitas yang konsisten di semua unit LED. Layar menampilkan konten tanpa batas dengan keseragaman kecerahan 97％.

D08_ID-LED-06-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_1554428022105

Tajam dengan Akurasi Warna

Standar kualitas LG yang ketat juga membuat layar info LED LG mereproduksi warna secara akurat, menampilkan warna asli objek dengan jelas tanpa distorsi.

D09_ID-LED-07-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554428061527

Produk Aman Bersertifikat RoHS

Dengan sertifikasi RoHS, semua model layar info LED LG diakui sebagai produk ramah lingkungan yang tidak menggunakan bahan berbahaya bagi lingkungan dan manusia.

 
Model NameLAE029DD3DELAE029DD3E
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)2.972.97
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)168x168168x336
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)500x500x68500x1000x68
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)10.0/40.015.5/31.0
Service accessFront or RearFront or Rear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)1,2001,200
Color Temperature6,5006,500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/160160/160
Brightness Uniformity97％97％
Color Uniformity±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio5,0005,000
Processing Depth (bit)1313
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)53/16053/160
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)640660
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)1,9201,920
Lifetime (Half brightness)*80,00080,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-10° to +45°/0~80％RH-10° to +45°/0~80％RH

* Spesifikasi Masa Pakai tergantung pada spesifikasi kemasan LED.
**Model berbeda-beda menurut wilayah. Cek wilayah setempat untuk ketersediaan.

 
Model NameLAE029DD4DELAE029DD4E
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)2.972.97
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)168x168168x336
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)500x500x68500x1000x68
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)10.0/40.015.5/31.0
Service accessFront or RearFront or Rear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)1,2001,200
Color Temperature6,5006,500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/160160/160
Brightness Uniformity97％97％
Color Uniformity±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio5,0005,000
Processing Depth (bit)1313
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)53/16053/160
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)640660
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)1,9201,920
Lifetime (Half brightness)*50,00050,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-10° to +45°/0~80％RH-10° to +45°/0~80％RH

a* Spesifikasi Masa Pakai tergantung pada spesifikasi kemasan LED.
**Model berbeda-beda menurut wilayah. Cek wilayah setempat untuk ketersediaan.

Vertical Table
Model NameLAE039DD3DLAE039DD3
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)3.913.91
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)128x128128x256
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)500x500x68500x1000x68
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)8.2/32.812.5/25.0
Service accessFront or RearFront or Rear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)1,2001,200
Color Temperature6,5006,500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/160160/160
Brightness Uniformity97％97％
Color Uniformity±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio5,0005,000
Processing Depth (bit)1414
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)53/160110/330
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)600660
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)3,8403,840
Lifetime (Half brightness)*80,00080,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-10° to +45°/0~80％RH-10° to +45°/0~80％RH

* Spesifikasi Masa Pakai tergantung pada spesifikasi kemasan LED.
**Model berbeda-beda menurut wilayah. Cek wilayah setempat untuk ketersediaan.

 
Model NameLAE039DD4DLAE039DD4
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)3.913.91
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)128x128128x256
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)500x500x68500x1000x68
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)8.2/32.815.5/31.0
Service accessFront or RearFront or Rear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)1,2001,200
Color Temperature6,5006,500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/160160/160
Brightness Uniformity97％97％
Color Uniformity±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio5,0005,000
Processing Depth (bit)1414
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)53/160110/330
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)640660
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)3,8403,840
Lifetime (Half brightness)*50,00050,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-10° to +45°/0~80％RH-10° to +45°/0~80％RH

* Spesifikasi Masa Pakai tergantung pada spesifikasi kemasan LED.
**Model berbeda-beda menurut wilayah. Cek wilayah setempat untuk ketersediaan.