LED Cinema
Hitam Nyata, Tingkat Kegelapan Tanpa Batas.
Warna-Warni Yang Lebih Hidup
Keseragaman Tinggi
Optimal dalam Pemanfaatan Ruang
Kompatibilitas dengan Dolby
Semua Spesifikasi
OPTICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pitch
3.3 mm
-
LED Type
SMD
-
Pixels per LED Module
8,640
-
Aspect Ratio (per Cabinet)
64 : 90
-
Resolution (per Cabinet)
192 × 270
-
Pixels (per Cabinet)
51,840
-
Pixel Density (per SQM)
90,000
-
Frame (Video) Rate
24 Hz, 25 Hz, 30 Hz, 48 Hz, 50 Hz, 60 Hz
-
Brightness (After Calibration)
48 nit (DCI-compliant)
-
Contrast Ratio
4000 : 1 (Minimum)
-
Color Space (Gamut)
DCI - P3 (DCI-compliant)
-
Viewing Angle (Horizontal, Vertical)
120º, 120º
-
Color Depth
12 Bit (DCI-compliant)
-
Chromaticity Uniformity
In case of White : Within ±0.015 x, ±0.015 y
-
Color Temperature (White)
(x. y) = (0.314, 0.351) / DCI-P3 Theater
-
Color Temperature (R, G, B)
DCI-P3 theater R: (x. y) = (0.68, 0.32)
G: (x. y) = (0.265, 0.690)
B: (x. y) = (0.15, 0.06)
-
Lifetime
100,000 Hours (LED to Half Brightness)
-
Operation Hours
16 Hours per Day / 7 Days per Week
PHYSICAL/ELECTRICAL PARAMETERS
-
Modules (per Cabinet)
6 (2 × 3)
-
Dimension (LDM)
320 mm × 300 mm
-
Dimension (per Cabinet)
640 mm × 900 mm × 124 mm (Including Handle)
-
Dimension (4K, Total)
14,080 mm × 7,200 mm (101 sqm)
-
Dimension (4K, Active Area)
13,653 mm × 7,200 mm (98 sqm)
-
Weight (per Cabinet)
15 kg
-
Weight (4K, Total)
2,640 kg
-
Material of Cabinet Body
Aluminum
-
Heat Generation (per Cabinet)
221 BTU (Max.) / 73 BTU (Typ.)
-
Serviceability
Rear only
-
Power Supply
AC100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption (Max, per Cabinet)
90 watt (Main) / 52 watt (Secondary)
-
Power Consumption (Max, 4K)
9,260 W
-
Certification
DCI, CB, CE-LVD/EMC, FCC, ETL/UL, RoHS, REACH
-
Supported Media Server
Dolby® IMS3000
-
Interface
RJ45
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
-
Storage Temperature
-20°C to 60°C (-4°F to 140°F)
-
Storage Humidity
5% to 85%
-
Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.