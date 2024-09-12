About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LED Cinema

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Dukungan

Sumber daya

Temukan dealer

LED Cinema

LAD033F

LED Cinema

(0)
LG LED Cinema

Hitam Nyata, Tingkat Kegelapan Tanpa Batas.

Kontras tanpa batas dari masing-masing LED memampukan LG LED CInema menciptakan kegelapan yang dalam pada konten. Dengan menghadirkan detail halus secara sempurna di layar, perangkat ini memberikan sensasi keterlibatan luar biasa yang belum pernah ada sebelumnya.

Hitam Nyata, Tingkat Kegelapan Tanpa Batas.

Warna-Warni Yang Lebih Hidup

Kebanyakan layar bioskop memiliki spesifikasi DCI-P3 Color Gamut. Namun warna sebenarnya yang dirasakan penonton dapat berbeda. LG LED Cinema mereproduksi warna yang dimaksudkan pembuat konten dengan akurat dan menghadirkan DCI-P3 Color dengan tampak lebih hidup.

Warna-Warni Yang Lebih Hidup

Keseragaman Tinggi

Berbeda dengan proyektor standar yang menggunakan sumber cahaya tunggal, LG LED Cinema memiliki LED yang dipancarkan secara individual dan menawarkan keseragaman yang luar biasa. Dengan tidak ada peredupan dan distorsi gambar seperti pemudaran, LG LED Cinema menghadirkan representasi gambar lebih jernih & seragam yang meliputi seluruh layar.

Keseragaman Tinggi

Optimal dalam Pemanfaatan Ruang

Dengan tak memerlukan ruang proyeksi seperti yang dibutuhkan bioskop dengan proyektor standar, LG LED Cinema memaksimalkan keuntungan karena memberi ruang tambahan untuk menata kursi. Atau, ruang yang tercipta dapat dimanfaatkan untuk tata interior yang lebih memuaskan pelanggan.

Optimal dalam Pemanfaatan Ruang

Kompatibilitas dengan Dolby

LG LED Cinema memberikan kompatibilitas dengan Dolby Media Server dan Dolby Atmos. Keduanya merupakan milik Dolby sebagai perusahaan global terkemuka dalam industri hiburan yang bakal menghadirkan pengalaman paling mendalam dalam bidang suara serta kualitas gambar.

Kompatibilitas dengan Dolby

Usia Pakai Lebih Panjang

Usia Pakai Lebih Panjang

LG LED Cinema memiliki usia pakai 100.000 jam yang membuat pemiliknya dapat menghemat waktu penggantian dan biaya perawatan. Perangkat ini tidak memerlukan penempatan khusus bagi komponen seperti lampu, yang biasa terdapat pada proyektor konvensional.
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

OPTICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pitch

    3.3 mm

  • LED Type

    SMD

  • Pixels per LED Module

    8,640

  • Aspect Ratio (per Cabinet)

    64 : 90

  • Resolution (per Cabinet)

    192 × 270

  • Pixels (per Cabinet)

    51,840

  • Pixel Density (per SQM)

    90,000

  • Frame (Video) Rate

    24 Hz, 25 Hz, 30 Hz, 48 Hz, 50 Hz, 60 Hz

  • Brightness (After Calibration)

    48 nit (DCI-compliant)

  • Contrast Ratio

    4000 : 1 (Minimum)

  • Color Space (Gamut)

    DCI - P3 (DCI-compliant)

  • Viewing Angle (Horizontal, Vertical)

    120º, 120º

  • Color Depth

    12 Bit (DCI-compliant)

  • Chromaticity Uniformity

    In case of White : Within ±0.015 x, ±0.015 y

  • Color Temperature (White)

    (x. y) = (0.314, 0.351) / DCI-P3 Theater

  • Color Temperature (R, G, B)

    DCI-P3 theater R: (x. y) = (0.68, 0.32)
    G: (x. y) = (0.265, 0.690)
    B: (x. y) = (0.15, 0.06)

  • Lifetime

    100,000 Hours (LED to Half Brightness)

  • Operation Hours

    16 Hours per Day / 7 Days per Week

PHYSICAL/ELECTRICAL PARAMETERS

  • Modules (per Cabinet)

    6 (2 × 3)

  • Dimension (LDM)

    320 mm × 300 mm

  • Dimension (per Cabinet)

    640 mm × 900 mm × 124 mm (Including Handle)

  • Dimension (4K, Total)

    14,080 mm × 7,200 mm (101 sqm)

  • Dimension (4K, Active Area)

    13,653 mm × 7,200 mm (98 sqm)

  • Weight (per Cabinet)

    15 kg

  • Weight (4K, Total)

    2,640 kg

  • Material of Cabinet Body

    Aluminum

  • Heat Generation (per Cabinet)

    221 BTU (Max.) / 73 BTU (Typ.)

  • Serviceability

    Rear only

  • Power Supply

    AC100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

  • Power Consumption (Max, per Cabinet)

    90 watt (Main) / 52 watt (Secondary)

  • Power Consumption (Max, 4K)

    9,260 W

  • Certification

    DCI, CB, CE-LVD/EMC, FCC, ETL/UL, RoHS, REACH

  • Supported Media Server

    Dolby® IMS3000

  • Interface

    RJ45

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

  • Storage Temperature

    -20°C to 60°C (-4°F to 140°F)

  • Storage Humidity

    5% to 85%

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.