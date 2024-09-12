About Cookies on This Site

Outdoor

Beli LED terbaru dan terlengkap di Indonesia? Anda bisa temukan LED Luar Ruangan LG dilengkapi fitur terbaik dengan kecerahan dan ketahanan tinggi yang cocok untuk lingkungan pemasangan LED outdoor.

ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_hero_01_D

LED Luar Ruangan

Tersedia berbagai model desain casing luar ruangan, termasuk untuk penggunaan di stadion, dan layar iklan dan layar info luar ruangan.

ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_products_01_M08_Stadium

LBS Stadiuma

ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_products_02_M08_High-Performance-Slim

LBS DOOH

ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_products_03_M08_Standard

LBE DOOH

LBE Standar

LBH High Brightness
ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_features_01_M03_Stadium_D

LBS Stadium

Seri LBS Stadium hadir dalam berbagai format untuk berbagai jenis penggunaan di stadion dan venue luar ruangan. Dirancang dan dibuat untuk memberikan performa yang kuat dengan kualitas gambar luar biasa.

LBS Stadium Selengkapnya

ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_features_02_M01_High-Performance-Slim_D

LBS DOOH

Seri LBS High Performance Slim hadir dengan desain casing unit yang ramping, cocok untuk berbagai penggunaan luar ruang kelas premium.

LBS DOOH Selengkapnya
ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_features_03_M03_LBE-DOOH_D

LBE DOOH

Seri LBE DOOH cocok dipasang menetap di luar ruangan, dengan kotak cetakan aluminium yang ramping untuk bentuk yang mulus dan performa hemat energi. Dapat dikonfigurasi untuk rasio layar 4: 3, 8: 9, dan 16: 9, yang ideal untuk memutar ulang konten iklan.

LBE DOOH Selengkapnya
ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_features_04_M02_Standard_D

LBE Standar

Seri LBE Standar sangat layak dan mampu memberikan peforma serbaguna. Perangkat ini tersedia dalam berbagai desain kreatif dan ramah pengguna untuk pemasangan dan pemeliharaan yang mudah.

LBE Standar Selengkapnya

ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_features_05_M01_LBH-High-Brightness_D

LBH High Brightness

Seri LBH High Brightness direkomendasikan untuk pemasangan tetap di luar ruangan yang membutuhkan kecerahan serta kontras tinggi. Dengan desain tahan cuaca yang kuat bersertifikat IP65 (depan/belakang), ia menawarkan performa yang dapat diandalkan bahkan di bawah lingkungan yang keras.

LBH High Brightness Selengkapnya
