LBH High Brightness
Seri LBH High Brightness direkomendasikan untuk pemasangan tetap di luar ruangan yang membutuhkan kecerahan serta kontras tinggi. Dengan desain tahan cuaca yang kuat bersertifikat IP65 (depan/belakang), ia menawarkan performa yang dapat diandalkan bahkan di bawah lingkungan yang keras.