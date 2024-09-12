About Cookies on This Site

LBH High Brightness

Gunakan dan nikmati teknologi LED terbaru yaitu LG LBH High Brightness Series merupakan layar ruangan LG yang paling cerah dan mampu menahan kondisi cuaca paling buruk sekalipun. Pelajari sekarang di bawah.

ID_LED-Signage_hero_03_M01_LBH-High-Brightness_D

LBH High Brightness

Seri LBH High Brightness direkomendasikan untuk pemasangan tetap di luar ruangan yang membutuhkan kecerahan serta kontras tinggi. Dengan desain tahan cuaca yang kuat bersertifikat IP65 (depan/belakang), ia menawarkan performa yang dapat diandalkan bahkan di bawah lingkungan yang keras.

Gallery Features Tech Spec

ID-LBH-High-Brightness-01-Outstading-Visibility_full_1554706993841

Visibilitas Luar Biasa

Kecerahan maksimum 8.000 nits untuk visibilitas luar biasa. Produk ini sempurna untuk ruang luar yang terpapar sinar matahari, langsung menarik perhatian dan menampilkan konten secara lebih efektif.

ID-LBH-High-Brightness-02-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design_1554342114317

Desain Tahan Cuaca yang Andal

Bagian depan dan belakang casing unit memiliki sertifikat IP65. Ini membuatnya tahan terhadap masuknya debu dan lembab, sehingga dapat beroperasi secara stabil tanpa terpengaruh oleh cuaca dan lingkungan luar yang berbahaya.

ID-LBH-High-Brightness-03-Smooth-Playback-in-Dynamic-Motion-D_full_d

PEMUTARAN YANG LANCAR DALAM GERAKAN DINAMIS

Kecepatan menyegarkan setinggi 3840 Hz menjamin pemutaran konten yang lancar. Gambar bebas flicker mencegah bilah-bilah hitam muncul dalam perekaman video, serta ketegangan mata dan penglihatan kabur pada penonton.

REALISME MELALUI WARNA SEPERTI NYATA

Seri LBH menampilkan kualitas gambar yang cerah dan khas melalui berbagai detail warna dengan kontras tajam.

ID-LBH-High-Brightness-05-Uniform-Picture-Quality_1554342258746

Kualitas Gambar Seragam

Setiap langkah produksi dikelola dengan ketat, sedangkan kalibrasi pabrik memastikan kualitas yang konsisten di semua unit LED. Layar menampilkan konten tanpa batas dengan keseragaman kecerahan 97%.

ID-LBH-High-Brightness-06-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_1554342325981

Tajam dengan Akurasi Warna

Standar kualitas LG yang ketat juga membuat layar info LED LG mereproduksi warna secara akurat, menampilkan warna asli objek dengan jelas tanpa distorsi.

ID-LBH-High-Brightness-07-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554342368473

Produk Aman Bersertifikat RoHS

Dengan sertifikasi RoHS, semua model layar info LED LG diakui sebagai produk ramah lingkungan yang tidak menggunakan bahan berbahaya bagi lingkungan dan manusia.

 
Model NameLBH106VD3-BLBH160VD3DB
Pixel ConfigurationOvalOval
Pixel Pitch(mm)10.6616.00
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)96x9664x64
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)1024x1024x1501024x1024x150
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)47.0/45.047.0/45.0
Service accessFront or RearFront or Rear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)6,0008,000
Color Temperature6,5006,500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/120160/120
Brightness Uniformity / Color Uniformity97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio5,0005,000
Processing Depth (bit)1416
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)220/650220/650
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)650650
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)3,8403,840
Lifetime (Half brightness)*80,00080,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-10° to +45°/0-80％RH-10° to +45°/0-80％RH
IP rating Front / RearIP65/IP65IP65/IP65

* Spesifikasi Masa Pakai tergantung pada spesifikasi kemasan LED.
**Model berbeda-beda menurut wilayah. Cek wilayah setempat untuk ketersediaan.