LBE DOOH

Temukan Informasi tentang Sesuai RoHS, LG LBE DOOH sangat nyaman untuk penempatan luar ruangan. Panelnya menempel satu sama lain tanpa jarak, memberikan kualitas gambar seragam. Pelajari selengkapnya.

ID_LED-Signage_hero_02_M03_LBE-DOOH_1554700996524

LBE DOOH

Seri LBE DOOH cocok dipasang menetap di luar ruangan, dengan kotak cetakan aluminium yang ramping untuk bentuk yang mulus dan performa hemat energi. Dapat dikonfigurasi untuk rasio layar 4: 3, 8: 9, dan 16: 9, yang ideal untuk memutar ulang konten iklan.

Gallery Features Tech Specs
ID-LBE-DOOH-Series-Gallery-00_1554356105032
ID-LBE_DOOH_Series-Gallery-01_1554162152917
ID-LBE_DOOH_Series-Gallery-02_1554162167851
ID-LBE_DOOH_Series-Gallery-03_1554162178753
ID-LBE_DOOH_Series-Gallery-03_1554162178753
ID-LBE_DOOH_Series-Gallery-05_1554162201579
ID-LBE_DOOH_Series-Gallery-06_1554162214040
ID-LBE_DOOH_Series-Gallery-07_1554162223989
ID-LBE-DOOH-01-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design_1554339396959

Desain Tahan Cuaca yang Andal

Bagian depan dan belakang casing unit memiliki sertifikasi IP65 dan IP54, sehingga tetap mampu beroperasi secara stabil tanpa terpengaruh oleh cuaca dan lingkungan luar yang berbahaya.

ID-LBE-DOOH-02-Front-or-Rear_1554339451208

Kemudahan Servis Depan atau Belakang

Produk ini menawarkan akses depan sekaligus akses belakang, sehingga pelanggan dapat memilih sesuai dengan lingkungan pemasangannya dan meminimalkan keterbatasan dalam pemasangan dan pemeliharaan.
*Kecuali model LBE040DD4

ID-LBE-DOOH-03-Die-Cast-Aluminum-Frame-Design_1554339487865

Desain Bingkai Cetakan Alumunium

Desain bingkai alumunium membuat sudut dan lapisannya mulus, menghilangkan celah yang dapat mengganggu tampilan layar yang halus.

ID-LBE-DOOH-04-Fast-Lock-for-Easy-Assembly_1554339921246

Kunci Cepat untuk Perakitan Mudah

Casing unit mudah tersambung dengan "menggunakan kunci cepat" pada satu sama lain.

ID-LBE-DOOH-05-Attachable-Power-Unit_1554339969304

Unit Kontrol/Daya Lepas-Pasang

Unit daya dan kontrol yang terpasang pada casing unit dapat dilepas dengan mudah, mempermudah reparasinya.

D08_ID-LED-06-Uniform-Picture-Quality__1554427182569

Kualitas Gambar Seragam

Setiap langkah produksi dikelola dengan ketat, sedangkan kalibrasi pabrik memastikan kualitas yang konsisten di semua unit LED. Layar menampilkan konten tanpa batas dengan keseragaman kecerahan 97%.

D09_ID-LED-07-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy__1554427217880

Tajam dengan Akurasi Warna

Standar kualitas LG yang ketat juga membuat layar info LED LG mereproduksi warna secara akurat, menampilkan warna asli objek dengan jelas tanpa distorsi.

D10_ID-LED-08-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product__1554427253259

Produk Aman Bersertifikat RoHS

Dengan sertifikasi RoHS, semua model layar info LED LG diakui sebagai produk ramah lingkungan yang tidak menggunakan bahan berbahaya bagi lingkungan dan manusia.

Model NameLBE040DD4LBE080DD3LBE080DD4
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)4.008.008.00
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)160x18080x9080x90
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)640x720x90640x720x90640x720x90
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)17.0/36.917.0/36.917.0/36.9
Service accessRearFront or RearFront or Rear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)5,0005,5005,000
Color Temperature6,5006,5006,500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/120160/120160/120
Brightness Uniformity / Color Uniformity≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio5,0005,0005,000
Processing Depth (bit)141414
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)120/360110/330110/330
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)780720720
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)3,8403,8403,840
Refresh Rate (Hz)50,00080,00050,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-10° to +45°/0-80％RH-10° to +45°/0-80％RHa-10° to +45°/0-80％RH
IP rating Front / RearIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

* Spesifikasi Masa Pakai tergantung pada spesifikasi kemasan LED.
**Model berbeda-beda menurut wilayah. Cek wilayah setempat untuk ketersediaan.

Model NameLBE100DD3LBE100DD4
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)10.0010.00
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)64x7264x72
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)640x720x90640x720x90
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)17.0/36.917.0/36.9
Service accessFront or RearFront or Rear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)5,5005,000
Color Temperature6,5006,500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/120160/120
Brightness Uniformity / Color Uniformity≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio5,0005,000
Processing Depth (bit)1414
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)110/330110/330
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)780720
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)3,8403,840
Refresh Rate (Hz)80,00050,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-10° to +50°/0-80％RH-10° to +45°/0-80％RH
IP rating Front / RearIP65/IP54IP65/IP54

* Spesifikasi Masa Pakai tergantung pada spesifikasi kemasan LED.
**Model berbeda-beda menurut wilayah. Cek wilayah setempat untuk ketersediaan.