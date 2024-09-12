About Cookies on This Site

LBE Standard

karena Layar LG adalah Layar terbaik dengan standar dan juga teknologi terlengkap karena kini Layar LED Standar LBE memiliki desain tahan air, ringan dan ramping - sangat cocok untuk penggunaan luar ruangan. Cek sekarang.

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Indoor_hero_06_M01_Standard_1522041793695

LBE Standar

Seri LBE Standar sangat layak dan mampu memberikan peforma serbaguna. Perangkat ini tersedia dalam berbagai desain kreatif dan ramah pengguna untuk pemasangan dan pemeliharaan yang mudah.

ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x500-00_1554357670818
ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x500-00_1554357670818
ID-LBE_Standard_Series-Gallery-500x500-01_1554357682196
ID-LBE_Standard_Series-Gallery-500x1000-01_1554357898013
ID-LBE_Standard_Series-Gallery-500x500-02_1554357695040
ID-LBE_Standard_Series-Gallery-500x1000-02_1554357884194
ID-LBE_Standard_Series-Gallery-500x500-03_1554357704983
ID-LBE_Standard_Series-Gallery-500x1000-04_1554357863515
ID-LBE_Standard_Series-Gallery-500x500-04_1554357714328
ID-LBE_Standard_Series-Gallery-500x1000-05_1554357854210
ID-LBE-Standard-01-Lightweight-and-Slim-Design_1554340605051

Desain Ringan dan Ramping

Setiap casing unit memiliki berat 8,2kg dan 12,5kg, dengan lebar 68mm. Karena itu, layarnya mudah dipasang, meminimalkan kerusakan saat pemasangan dan mengurangi tekanan pada struktur yang menopangnya.

ID-LBE-Standard-02-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design_1554340657206

Desain Tahan Cuaca yang Andal

Bagian depan dan belakang casing unit memiliki sertifikasi IP65 dan IP54, sehingga tetap mampu beroperasi secara stabil tanpa terpengaruh oleh cuaca dan lingkungan luar yang berbahaya.

ID-LBE-Standard-03-Front-or-Rear-Fin_1554340741546

Kemudahan Servis Depan atau Belakang

Produk ini menawarkan akses depan sekaligus akses belakang, sehingga pelanggan dapat memilih sesuai dengan lingkungan pemasangannya dan meminimalkan keterbatasan dalam pemasangan dan pemeliharaan.
*Dukungan mungkin berbeda menurut modelnya

ID-LBE-Standard-04-Easy-Maintenace-Fin_1554340781669

Pemeliharaan yang Mudah

Modul daya dan kontrol yang terpasang pada casing unit dapat dilepas dengan mudah, sehingga masalah yang mungkin timbul bisa segera diperbaiki.

 

ID-LBE-Standard-05-Easy-Installation-Fin_1554340986506

Pemasangan Mudah

Berbagai faktor termasuk magnet di atas dan bawah, pin posisi, dan kunci mudah membantu pemasangnya untuk memasang dan melepas layar.

 

D08_ID-LED-06-Uniform-Picture-Quality__1554427182569

Kualitas Gambar Seragam

Setiap langkah produksi dikelola dengan ketat, sedangkan kalibrasi pabrik memastikan kualitas yang konsisten di semua unit LED. Layar menampilkan konten tanpa batas dengan keseragaman kecerahan 97%.

 

 

D09_ID-LED-07-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy__1554427217880

Tajam dengan Akurasi Warna

Standar kualitas LG yang ketat juga membuat layar info LED LG mereproduksi warna secara akurat, menampilkan warna asli objek dengan jelas tanpa distorsi.

 

D10_ID-LED-08-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product__1554427253259

Produk Aman Bersertifikat RoHS

Dengan sertifikasi RoHS, semua model layar info LED LG diakui sebagai produk ramah lingkungan yang tidak menggunakan bahan berbahaya bagi lingkungan dan manusia.

 

 

 
Model NameLBE039DD3DLBE039DD3LBE039DD4DLBE039DD4
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)3.913.913.913.91
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)128x128128x256128x128128x256
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)500x500x68500x1000x68500x500x68500x1000x68
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)8.2/32.812.5/25.08.2/32.812.5/25.0
Service accessFront or RearFront or RearFront or RearFront and Rear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)5,5005,5005,0005,000
Color Temperature6,5006,5006,5006,500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/120160/120160/120160/120
Brightness Uniformity / Color Uniformity≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio5,0005,0005,0005,000
Processing Depth (bit)14141414
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)53/160110/33053/160110/330
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)640660640660
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)3,8403,8403,8403,840
Refresh Rate (Hz)80,00080,00050,00050,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-10° to +45°/0-80％RH-10° to +45°/0-80％RH-10° to +45°/0-80％RH-10° to +45°/0-80％RH
IP rating Front / RearIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

* Spesifikasi Masa Pakai tergantung pada spesifikasi kemasan LED.
Vertical Table
Model NameLBE046DD3DLBE046DD3LBE046DD4DLBE046DD4
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)4.634.634.634.63
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)108x108108x216108x108108x216
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)500x500x68500x1000x68500x500x68500x1000x68
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)8.2/32.812.5/25.08.2/32.812.5/25.0
Service accessRearRearRearRear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)5,5005,5005,0005,000
Color Temperature6,5006,5006,5006,500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/120160/120160/120160/120
Brightness Uniformity / Color Uniformity97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio5,0005,0005,0005,000
Processing Depth (bit)14141414
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)53/160110/33053/160110/330
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)640660640660
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)3,8403,8403,8403,840
Refresh Rate (Hz)80,00080,00050,000100,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-10° to +45°/0-80％RH-10° to +45°/0-80％RH-10° to +45°/0-80％RH-10° to +45°/0-80％RH
IP rating Front / RearIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

* Spesifikasi Masa Pakai tergantung pada spesifikasi kemasan LED.
Model NameLBE069DD3DLBE069DD3LBE069DD4DLBE069DD4
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)6.946.946.946.94
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)72x7272x14472x7272x72
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)500x500x68500x1000x68500x500x68500x1000x68
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)8.2/32.812.5/25.08.2/32.812.5/25.0
Service accessRearRearRearRear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)5,5005,5005,0005,000
Color Temperature6,5006,5006,5006,500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/120160/120160/120160/120
Brightness Uniformity / Color Uniformity97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio5,0005,0005,0005,000
Processing Depth (bit)14141414
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)53/160110/33053/160110/330
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)640660640660
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)3,8403,8403,8403,840
Refresh Rate (Hz)80,00080,00050,000100,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-10° to +45°/0-80％RH-10° to +45°/0-80％RH-10° to +45°/0-80％RH-10° to +45°/0-80％RH
IP rating Front / RearIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

* Spesifikasi Masa Pakai tergantung pada spesifikasi kemasan LED.
