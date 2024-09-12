About Cookies on This Site

LBS DOOH

Likungan luar ruangan buruk? Tenang saja karena kini LG LBS DOOH mampu bertahan dalam lingkungan luar ruangan yang keras atau cuaca buruk. Terlihat sangat mencolok bahkan di hari cerah. Cek sekarang juga.

M01_ID_LED-Signage-Outdoor_hero_02_M03_High-Performance-Slim_m_1554708757061

LBS DOOH

Seri LBS High Performance Slim hadir dengan desain casing unit yang ramping, cocok untuk berbagai penggunaan luar ruang kelas premium.

D03_ID-LBS-DOOH-01-Outstading-Visibility_full_1554706871082

Visibilitas Luar Biasa

Dengan 6.000 nit, layar super terang ini unggul di luar ruangan bahkan di bawah sinar matahari, langsung menarik perhatian dan menampilkan konten secara efektif.

D04_ID-LBS-DOOH-02-Smooth-Playback-in-Dynamic-Motion_full_1554706921699

PEMUTARAN YANG LANCAR DALAM GERAKAN DINAMIS

Kecepatan menyegarkan setinggi 4.000Hz menjamin pemutaran konten yang lancar. Gambar bebas flicker mencegah bilah-bilah hitam muncul dalam perekaman video, serta ketegangan mata dan penglihatan kabur pada penonton.

D05_ID-LBS-DOOH-03-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design_1554337323387

Desain Tahan Cuaca yang Andal

Bagian depan dan belakang casing unit memiliki sertifikasi IP65 dan IP66, sehingga tetap mampu beroperasi secara stabil tanpa terpengaruh oleh cuaca dan lingkungan luar yang berbahaya.

D06_ID-LBS-DOOH-04-Stadium-Front-and-Rear-Serviceability_1554337365098

Kemudahan Servis Depan dan Belakang

Produk ini menawarkan akses depan sekaligus akses belakang, sehingga pelanggan dapat memilih sesuai dengan lingkungan pemasangannya dan meminimalkan batasan dalam pemasangan dan pemeliharaan.

D07_ID-LBS-DOOH-05-Stadium-Detailed-Expression-of-Color-Depth_1554337406643

EKSPRESI KEDALAMAN WARNA YANG DETAIL

Pemrosesan warna 16-bit memberikan tingkat skala abu-abu yang lebih tinggi, menampilkan berbagai kedalaman dan kepadatan warna yang halus tanpa distorsi, sehingga menyuguhkan kontenya yang lebih realistis dan canggih.

D08_ID-LBS-DOOH-06-Slim-and-Lightweight-Design_1554337475152

Desain Ramping dan Ringan

Layar LED 1m2 hanya memiliki berat 31,3kg, sehingga satu set layar lengkap tetap ringan dan mengurangi tekanan pada struktur yang menopangnya.

Model NameLBS062DA1-VLBS062DA3-VLBS083DA1-VLBS083DA3-V
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)6.256.258.338.33
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)128x256128x25696x19296x192
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)800x1600x143.5800x1600x143.5800x1600x143.5800x1600x143.5
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)40.0/31.340.0/31.340.0/31.340.0/31.3
Service accessFront and RearFront and RearFront and RearFront and Rear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)6,0006,0006,0006,000
Color Temperature3500-85003500-85003500-85003500-8500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/130160/130160/125160/125
Brightness Uniformity / Color Uniformity≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio3,0003,0003,0003,000
Processing Depth (bit)16161616
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)312/780312/780320/800320/800
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)609609625625
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)4,0004,0004,0004,000
Refresh Rate (Hz)100,000100,000100,000100,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-20° to 50°/< 90％RH-20° to 50°/< 90％RH-20° to 50°/< 90％RH-20° to 50°/< 90％RH
IP rating Front / RearIP66/IP66IP66/IP66IP66/IP66IP66/IP66

* Spesifikasi Masa Pakai tergantung pada spesifikasi kemasan LED.
**Model berbeda-beda menurut wilayah. Cek wilayah setempat untuk ketersediaan.

Model NameLBS100DA1-VLBS100DA3-V
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)10.0010.00
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)80x16080x160
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)800x1600x143.5800x1600x143.5
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)40.0/31.340.0/31.3
Service accessFront and RearFront and Rear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)6,0006,000
Color Temperature3500-85003500-8500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/115160/115
Brightness Uniformity / Color Uniformity≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio3,0003,000
Processing Depth (bit)1616
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)300/750300/750
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)586586
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)4,0004,000
Refresh Rate (Hz)100,000100,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-20° to 50°/< 90％RH-20° to 50°/< 90％RH
IP rating Front / RearIP66/IP66IP66/IP66

* Spesifikasi Masa Pakai tergantung pada spesifikasi kemasan LED.
**Model berbeda-beda menurut wilayah. Cek wilayah setempat untuk ketersediaan.