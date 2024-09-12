We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Water-cooled Screw Geo Thermal Heat Pump
Manfaatkan teknologi terbaru dan terbaik dari LG Water Cooled Screw Geo Thermal Heat Pump Chiller memanfaatkan panas bumi sebagai tenaga untuk sistem pendinginan dengan pengaturan fleksibel
Pengurangan Berat dan Dimensi
Ruang lantai yang berharga dapat dihemat dengan mengurangi area pemasangan dan berat produk
Pengurangan Kebisingan
Meminimalkan turbulensi di port masukan dan mengurangi kebisingan dengan mencegah aliran keluar.