About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Water-cooled Screw Geo Thermal Heat Pump

Manfaatkan teknologi terbaru dan terbaik dari LG Water Cooled Screw Geo Thermal Heat Pump Chiller memanfaatkan panas bumi sebagai tenaga untuk sistem pendinginan dengan pengaturan fleksibel

Water-cooled_Screw_Geo_Thermal_Heat_Pump_01

Water-cooled Screw Geo Thermal Heat Pump

Fitur Pilihan
Fitur
Hubungi Kami
Water-cooled_Screw_Geo_Heat_Pump_02_ID

Water-cooled Screw Geo Thermal Heat Pump

Water-cooled Screw Geo Thermal Heat Pump menggunakan sistem panas bumi untuk menyediakan air dingin/panas dan sistem pendingin/pemanas. Mengurangi biaya operasional dan meningkatkan efisiensi energi

Evaporator Beban Efisiensi Tinggi

Terapan sistem distribusi refrigeran tipe gravitasi menciptakan pengoperasian handal dan meningkatkan efisiensi penguapan dengan mengoptimalkan eliminator dan tabung evaporator.

Oil Recovery System

Pasokan oli pada kompresor yang berotasi dengan kecepatan tinggi diperoleh kembali melalui sistem pemisahan tiga tahap. Saat refrigeran dipindahkan, hal ini mencegah masuknya kotoran dan meningkatkan efisiensi pendinginan. Proses memasok dan memulihkan oli yang berjalan terus menerus ini mencegah kekurangan oli.

Pengurangan Berat dan Dimensi

Ruang lantai yang berharga dapat dihemat dengan mengurangi area pemasangan dan berat produk

 

Pengurangan Kebisingan

Meminimalkan turbulensi di port masukan dan mengurangi kebisingan dengan mencegah aliran keluar.

 

Fitur Black Box

Menyimpan dan menganalisis catatan operasi untuk diagnosis cepat sebagai solusi saat ada masalah

 

Centrifugal_Heat_Pump_06

Pengoptimalan Kontrol Pusat

Solusi kendali seperti ACP IV dan AC Smart memungkinkan pemantauan mudah dan kontrol jarak jauh untuk mengelola berbagai model HVAC dari manapun

Pengoptimalan Kontrol Pusat Ketahui Lebih Lanjut

Water-cooled_Screw_Geo_Heat_Pump_06_ID_re

Pilihan Produk Water-cooled Screw Chiller

Air_Solution_03

Hubungi Kami

Hubungi kami untuk informasi lebih lanjut terkait produk dan kami akan menghubungi Anda kembali segera

Hubungi Kami Pelajari Lebih Lanjut