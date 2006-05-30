LG launches the Best Plasma TV with built-in DVR in M/E & AFRICA

Télécharger les photos (JPG)

LG Electronics (LG), a leader in consumer electronics and mobile communications, presents its highlight product for Middle east Asia and Africa at Dubai, on April, 2006: the 42PC1RR, a 42 inch Plasma TV with built-in Digital Video Recorder (DVR). With this revolutionary function viewers can stop live broadcasting. Users have the ability to pause, rewind and replay live TV, skip commercials or other sections of programs, watch shows without missing a scene and watch them at anytime. With the upcoming World Cup sport fans will never again miss the winning goal of their favourite team. LG introduced the best of its kind to provide seamless TV viewing experience to Europe. Riding on its current success with this new Plasma TV, LG’s goal is to become worldwide No. 1 in Plasma TV 2007.



LG raises the pleasure of flat TV by creating a new trend. The Digital Video Recorder is integrated in the Plasma TV and comes in an exclusive design. This HD ready TV incorporates an 80GB hard disc drive and has the capability of storing up to 40 hours of digital standard-definition programming. It also has continuous automatic recording in 1-hour intervals, ensuring a seamless viewing experience. The function makes viewers swift through time because it is possible to watch a movie for example 5 minutes behind the original broadcast or to enjoy your favourite goal scenes over and over again.



Other features

Besides flexible TV, LG also offers the best picture quality with the highest contrast ratio and top brightness (1500 cd/m²) and user convenience with LG XD Engine, LG Clear Filter and HDMI.

- LG XD Engine turns analogue TV systems to a digital level producing brighter colours, better contrast and sharp photos.

- LG Clear Filter eliminates the common double image reflection that prevalently arises in TVs with the glass filter. Clear Filter completely control light reflection and makes true images possible.

- HDMI stands for High Definition Multimedia Interface. With HDMI users only need one cable for all functions instead of many wires for each function.