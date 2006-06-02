We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG lance "Best Plasma TV" avec DVR intégré
CORPORATE 06/02/2006
LG Electronics (LG), a leader in consumer electronics and mobile communications, has presented the "best plasma TV", the 42PC1RR, a 42 inch Plasma TV with built-in Digital Video Recorder (DVR) has the capacity to record till 40 hours of TV program.
