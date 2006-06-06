We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Climatiseurs: LG numéro 1 mondial
CORPORATE 06/06/2006
LG Electronics still confirms its number 1 position in air conditioners sales, for the sixth consecutive year. In 2005, LG has been selling 10.5 units, representing 17.4% of world sales. In Morocco, with its 35% Korean manufacturer has the leader position. 20 000 units have been sold in 2005.
