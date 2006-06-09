Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

World cup boosts TV sales

CORPORATE 06/09/2006
Print

Partagez ce contenu.

Vous pouvez partager les articles que vous aimez avec vos amis

Télécharger les photos (JPG)
 
 

30 to 40% sales increase On TV per urban home, its getting exceptional Price, after sale service, communication… brands are fighting on every plan. LCD, plasma and flat screen are so requested. “Since 6 months, we sale 10 flat screen per week, previously it was only 1 per month” says Hicham Zaouid, Electric Household appliances Shop Director. “With World Football Cup, it’s the best period for TV sales” confirms Ali Lakhdar, LG marketing manager. Today, several Moroccans bought TV to be ensured seeing football matches with a better vision comfort. LG announces a 55% market shares on LCD and Plasma and expects 70% while Philips announces 25%. LG realizes 40% of sales turnover with its Customer Electronics entity, thanks to TV sales. With LG Smile and LG Hope operations too, LG has globally communicate. An AC Nielsen study has revealed that 67.7% persons new LG spontaneously when Sony represent 66.6%.

Retour à la Liste