LG launch new hi-tech products

Télécharger les photos (JPG)

LG Electronics (LG), a leader in consumer electronics and mobile communications, has presented its highlight product for Middle east Asia and Africa at Dubai, on April, 2006: the 42PC1RR, a 42 inch Plasma TV with built-in Digital Video Recorder (DVR). With this revolutionary function viewers can stop live broadcasting. Users have the ability to pause, rewind and replay live TV, skip commercials or other sections of programs, watch shows without missing a scene and watch them at anytime. With the upcoming World Cup sport fans will never again miss the winning goal of their favourite team. LG introduced the best of its kind to provide seamless TV viewing experience to Europe. Riding on its current success with this new Plasma TV, LG’s goal is to become worldwide No. 1 in Plasma TV 2007.