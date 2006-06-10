We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG launch new hi-tech products
LG Electronics (LG), a leader in consumer electronics and mobile communications, has presented its highlight product for Middle east Asia and Africa at Dubai, on April, 2006: the 42PC1RR, a 42 inch Plasma TV with built-in Digital Video Recorder (DVR). With this revolutionary function viewers can stop live broadcasting. Users have the ability to pause, rewind and replay live TV, skip commercials or other sections of programs, watch shows without missing a scene and watch them at anytime. With the upcoming World Cup sport fans will never again miss the winning goal of their favourite team. LG introduced the best of its kind to provide seamless TV viewing experience to Europe. Riding on its current success with this new Plasma TV, LG’s goal is to become worldwide No. 1 in Plasma TV 2007.
