Le KG920, le dernier photophone de LG
CORPORATE 06/12/2006
While Medpi 2006 salon, Monaco, LG has revealed its 5 mega pixels phone KG920. With its innovating rotating design, this photophone is ultra slim (18mm thickness). It’s QVGA 2 inches LCD screen and VGA video camera 30 pictures/seconds built in. Autofocus objective, flash, shutter and lens, MP3 player and other multimedia functions
