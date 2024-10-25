LG LED All-in-One

About Cookies on This Site

LAPA136-GF
()
Características clave

  • Tamaño de la pantalla: 136"
  • Distancia entre píxeles: 1.56 mm
  • Brillo: 500 nit (Max., despues de calibrar)
  • Resolución de la pantalla: 1,920 x 1,080
Más

All-in-One LED Display con webOS

En la pared de la sala de conferencias hay instalada una amplia pantalla en la que la presentación se muestra de forma destacada y clara.

* Todas las imágenes de esta página tienen fines meramente ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
** Los accesorios del soporte varían según el modelo y deben adquirirse por separado.

Pantalla All-in-One LED con altavoz integrado

Experimenta la comodidad de la serie LED All-in-One LAPA de LG, con una impresionante pantalla de 136 pulgadas. Este paquete todo en uno incluye un controlador y un altavoz integrados, lo que facilita enormemente la instalación. Disipando la idea de que las pantallas LED son difíciles y complejas de instalar, no requiere conexiones de controlador ni configuración de módulos.

 

Una gran pantalla LAPA montada en la pared de una tienda muestra una conferencia sobre productos, con sonido a través de su altavoz incorporado.

Fácil instalación

El proceso de instalación del LED All-in-One es sencillo. En primer lugar, fije los armarios (tres para el LAPA136). A continuación, fije cada módulo de pantalla LED a los armarios y, por último, enchufe el cable de alimentación. Esta sencilla instalación ahorra tiempo y trabajo, y permite a los usuarios gestionar fácilmente la pantalla LED.

 

Consta de un total de tres imágenes que ilustran los pasos para fijar tres armarios, colocar los módulos LED y conectar el cable de alimentación.

* La imagen se ilustra como ejemplo del modelo LAPA136.
* La fijación de tornillos o la instalación del soporte de pared/accesorios es necesaria adicionalmente.

Para describir que la serie LAPA puede ser simplemente conectada a una fuente de alimentación, muestra la parte de conexión de alimentación.

Conexión eléctrica sencilla

La serie LAPA funciona con un cable de AC doble, lo que simplifica las conexiones de alimentación y garantiza una instalación limpia y ordenada.

Una persona sustituye uno de los módulos LED desde la parte frontal utilizando la herramienta magnética suministrada.

Mantenimiento rápido

En caso de avería relacionada con el módulo LED o la placa del sistema, puede repararse desde la parte frontal. El módulo LED puede desmontarse fácilmente con la herramienta magnética suministrada y sustituirse rápidamente sin cableado.

Instalación versátil con accesorios específicos

El producto se ofrece con los componentes necesarios, incluido el soporte mural apaisado y las herramientas para su instalación. Para mayor comodidad, se ofrece como opción un soporte específico que permite colocar fácilmente la pantalla en función de sus necesidades de instalación. Además, la serie LAPA se puede colocar perfectamente una al lado de la otra en una configuración de 1 × N, con capacidad para hasta 10 pantallas para adaptarse a su lugar de instalación y propósito específicos.

 

La serie LAPA, instalada en la pared con un soporte apaisado, con un soporte específico y una al lado de la otra como dos pantallas en una configuración multipantalla, se muestra en tres imágenes diferentes.

 *Los accesorios del soporte varían según el modelo y deben adquirirse por separado.

LG ConnectedCare en tiempo real

El mantenimiento es fácil y rápido con el servicio opcional LG ConnectedCare*, una solución de servicio en la nube proporcionada por LG. Gestiona a distancia el estado de las pantallas en los lugares de trabajo de los clientes para el diagnóstico de fallos y los servicios de control remoto, lo que permite el funcionamiento estable de los negocios de los clientes.

 

Uno de los empleados de LG supervisa a distancia la pantalla LED LAPA instalada en un lugar diferente mediante la solución de supervisión de LG basada en la nube denominada LG ConnectedCare.

* La disponibilidad de LG ConnectedCare varía según la región.

SoC de alto rendimiento con webOS

El SoC de cuatro núcleos integrado puede ejecutar varias tareas a la vez y ofrecer una reproducción fluida de contenidos sin necesidad de un reproductor multimedia. Además, la plataforma de señalización inteligente LG webOS ofrece una interfaz gráfica de usuario intuitiva y sencillas herramientas de desarrollo de aplicaciones.

 

A través de la plataforma inteligente LG webOS se organizan varias tareas que se pueden realizar simultáneamente.

* El sitio webOS Signage Developer (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com) proporciona herramientas SDK y documentación para crear aplicaciones en LG Digital Signage. Solo está abierto a socios.

Hay una pantalla LAPA en la sala de reuniones y un sistema de control audiovisual que ayuda a los usuarios a controlar la pantalla.

Compatible con sistemas de control AV

La serie LAPA es compatible con Crestron Connected®* para lograr una alta compatibilidad con controles AV profesionales para lograr una integración perfecta y un control automatizado*, lo que aumenta la eficiencia de la gestión empresarial.

Se requiere una configuración inicial desde la pantalla para la compatibilidad con Crestron Connected®.
* Control basado en red
** Crestron Connected® debe comprarse por separado.

La serie LAPA, que muestra los detalles de la sala de reuniones, como el número de sala, el orden del día de la reunión, el temporizador, etc., a través de su modo de reunión de oficina, se instala en la pared de la sala de reuniones.

Modo de reunión de oficina

Con el modo de reunión de oficina, configure fácilmente los detalles de la sala de reuniones, como el número de sala. También incluye funciones prácticas como cambio automático de entrada, un temporizador de presentación y configuraciones ajustables, como brillo automático y modo de imagen.

* Los usuarios pueden habilitar el modo de reunión de oficina en el menú de configuración fácil de la señalización.

Esta imagen muestra a varias personas celebrando una reunión conectando un dispositivo USB a un portátil y compartiendo la pantalla a través de la serie LAPA en la pared.

Pantalla compartida inalámbrica

La serie LAPA es compatible con LG One:Quick Share*, una solución inalámbrica para compartir pantalla. Permite compartir de forma sencilla la pantalla de la PC personal con la pantalla mediante su botón y Wi-Fi integrado*, y también permite ajustar los valores básicos de configuración (volumen, modo de imagen, brillo automático, etc.) de la pantalla conectada sin un control remoto.

LG One:Quick Share debe adquirirse por separado.
** Los usuarios deben configurar SoftAP habilitado en el menú de red de Signage.

La serie LAPA está diseñada para resistir al fuego.

Protección contra la propagación de la llama

La serie LAPA ha cumplido con los estándares de clasificación BS476 Parte 7 Clase 1, lo que confirma su cumplimiento con los estándares de propagación de llama. Su excelente resistencia al fuego puede ayudar a mejorar la seguridad en el lugar de instalación.

* La serie LAPA fue evaluada para la propagación de llama a los 1,5 min y la propagación final de llama según los procedimientos BS476 Parte 7:1997 (R2016), verificada por TUV SUDCertification and Testing (China) Co., Ltd. en diciembre de 2024, y cumplió con los requisitos estándar de Clase 1 (165+25 mm). (Informe técnico n.º 68.189.24.0712.01).
** Los resultados o el rendimiento reales pueden variar según el entorno de

5.000 m Capacidad operativa

La serie LAPA está diseñada para funcionar a altitudes de hasta 5.000 metros. Para ello, se ha sustituido la fuente de alimentación original por una nueva optimizada para funcionar a gran altitud.

 

El LAPA funciona sin problemas a altitudes de hasta 5.000 metros.

* Los resultados o el rendimiento reales pueden variar en función del entorno de uso.

          Todas las especificaciones

          INFORMACIÓN

          • Nombre del modelo

            LAPA136-GF

          PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

          • Configuración de píxeles

            Single SMD

          • Distancia entre píxeles

            1.56

          • Resolución del módulo (An. x Al.)

            192 × 108

          • Medidas del módulo (An. x Al., mm)

            300 × 168.75

          • Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/㎡)

            409600

          • Planitud del bastidor (mm)

            ±0.15

          • Material del bastidor

            Aluminio

          • Acceso al servicio

            Frontal

          • N.º de módulo por pantalla (An. x Al.)

            9 × 10 (Total 100)

          • Resolución de la pantalla (An. x Al.)

            1,920 × 1,080

          • Medidas de la pantalla (An. x Al. x Pr., mm, con bisel)

            3,005 × 1,692.5 × 29.95

          • Superficie de la pantalla (m2)

            5.06

          • Peso de la pantalla

            108.5

          • Peso de la pantalla (kg)

            108.5

          ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS

          • Temperatura del color (K)

            3,200-9,300

          • Ángulo de visión (horizontal)

            150

          • Ángulo de visión (vertical)

            150

          • Uniformidad del brillo

            98%

          • Uniformidad del color

            ±0.015 Cx, Cy

          • Relación de contraste

            3,000 : 1

          • Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

            16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

          • Brillo (después de la calibración, nits)

            500 (Tip.)

          ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS

          • Consumo energético (W/m2, máx.)

            260

          • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/m2, Máx.)

            888

          • Alimentación (V)

            100 a 240

          • Frecuencia de fotogramas (Hz)

            50 / 60

          • Tasa de actualización (Hz)

            3840

          • Consumo energético (W/pantalla, máx.)

            1300

          • Consumo energético (W/pantalla, medio)

            650

          • Disipación del calor(W/pantalla, máx.)

            4436

          • Disipación del calor(W/pantalla, medio)

            2218

          ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS

          • Temperatura de funcionamiento (℃)

            0 a +40

          • Humedad de funcionamiento

            10-90% RH

          • Índice IP Frontal

            IP30

          • Índice IP Trasero

            IP30

          • Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)

            100000

          ESTÁNDAR

          • Certificación

            CE, FCC, ETL, CB, CE-RED, EMC Class A

          ENTORNO

          • Entorno

            RoHS, REACH

          CONTROLADOR

          • Controlador

            Integrado (webOS)

          ALTAVOZ

          • Altavoz

            Integrado (9 W + 9 W)

          PUERTO I/O

          • Puerto I/O

            HDMI (3), DP (1), USB, LAN, entrada/salida RS-232C, IR, salida de audio digital (1, SPDIF óptico)

