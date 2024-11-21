Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG

Métodos de pago disponibles para tus compras en LG.com

Conoce nuestros diferentes métodos de pago

Realiza tus compras fácil y seguro con    nuestros diferentes métodos de pago

Elige el que más te convenga y realiza tus compras

Descuento del 5% al pagar por medio de SPEI

¡Lo hacemos más fácil para ti!

Paga de contado por SPEI                    y recibe un 5% OFF

Ahora puedes pagar por medio de transferencia bancaria

Descuentos que no te puedes perder hoy

Promociones del Mes

Tecnología que provoca sonrisas. Conoce nuestras promociones.

XBOOM

Hasta 45% OFF en bocinas XBOOM

¡Conoce Más!
Premium

¡Hasta 45% OFF en TV premium!

¡Compra ahora!
Siente el impacto del cine en casa con los mejores COMBOS

¡Hasta 45% OFF en TV premium!

Compra ahora
Apple MyView

Tu contenido favorito en una sola pantalla

¡Compra hoy!
Logotipo Reforma

"LG.com está en el top 3, ya que ofrece la mejor experiencia de compra por servicio al cliente."

Logotipo TechRadar

"Sin discusión alguna, el ganador en cuanto a servicio postventa y soporte técnico es LG.com."

Logotipo T3

"LG ha logrado posicionarse entre las mejores tiendas en línea en México."

Productos Destacados

Una perspectiva desde arriba de un hombre y una mujer viendo un concierto en una OLED TV grande en un apartamento moderno. El emblema de “La OLED TV número 1 del mundo durante 11 años” está en la imagen. Un descargo de responsabilidad indica: “Fuente: Omdia. Envíos en unidades, 2013 a 2023. Los resultados no constituyen un apoyo a LG Electronics. La confianza que se deposite en estos resultados corre por cuenta y riesgo de terceros. Visita https://www.omdia.com/ para obtener más información”.

LG OLED evo AI G4

Aprecia una obra maestra PERFECCIONADA

Aprecia una obra maestra PERFECCIONADA
Un procesador alpha 11 AI 4K encima de una placa base, emitiendo rayos de luz de colores púrpura y rosa.

Nuevo Procesador Alpha 11 AI 4K

11 años de experiencia en un Procesador, exclusivo de LG.

Una ballena que salta fuera del agua frente a un cielo nocturno cubierto de estrellas. Sobre la ballena aparece la frase “hasta un 150 % más brillante”.

Potenciador de Brilllo MAX

Ahora, 150% más brillante.

A la derecha de la imagen se encuentra una OLED TV y el fondo resplandece. Luces blancas brillan desde la parte trasera de la televisión. El menú Soporte aparece en la pantalla y se selecciona el menú OLED Care.

OLED Care

Cuidamos de tu OLED, porque sabemos su valor. 

Una familia está viendo una brillante escena acuática en una LG QNED TV con una LG Soundbar, en una sala iluminada y natural.

LG QNED MiniLED AI

Descubre en que consiste el
mundo de QNED MiniLED

Descubre en que consiste el mundo de QNED MiniLED
El procesador alpha 8 AI encima de una placa base, emitiendo rayos de luz naranja y amarilla.

Nuevo Procesador Alpha 8 AI 4K

Exclusiva inteligencia QNED AI que mejora el audio y video.

LG QNED TV ligeramente a un lado, mostrando la pantalla de LG QNED TV y la luz de fondo.

Precision Dimming

Fina retroiluminación con alto contraste.

Perspectiva aérea en ángulo de una LG QNED TV con una obra de arte abstracta colorida en pantalla.

Color QNED

Colores más brillantes y puros en un televisor LED.

Perspectiva aérea del altavoz central ascendente de la LG Soundbar.

LG Soundbar 

Encuentra el complemento perfecto de tu LG TV

Una LG TV y una LG Soundbar en una habitación negra reproduciendo un espectáculo musical. Gotas blancas que representan las ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia delante desde la soundbar.

Canal central ascendente 

Crea un espacio sonoro a tu alrededor

Una LG TV, una LG Soundbar, bocinas traseras y un subwoofer en una sala de un rascacielos, reproduciendo un espectáculo de música. Las ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas se proyectan desde la soundbar y las bocinas traseras, girando alrededor del sofá y la sala. Un subwoofer crea un efecto sonoro desde abajo.

Sonido envolvente

Sonido fascinante por todas partes

Una LG TV y una LG Soundbar en una sala reproduciendo un espectáculo de orquesta. Ondas blancas de gotas que representan ondas sonoras salen disparadas hacia arriba y hacia delante desde la soundbar y se proyectan desde la televisión, mientras el subwoofer crea un efecto sonoro desde la parte inferior.

WOW Orchestra

Disfruta del sonido del televisor y soundbar juntos

Colores divertidos para ajustarse a tu estado de ánimo.

LG InstaView™​con MoodUP™

Colores Divertidos para Ajustar a Tu Estado de Ánimo

Refrigerador LG con paneles de luz led en las puertas y bocina para reproducir música.

Colores Divertidos para Ajustar a Tu Estado de Ánimo
El refrigerador hecho para contemplarse.

LG InstaView™

El Refrigerador Hecho para Contemplarse

Toca dos veces y mira el interior sin perder frescura.

 

Conoce más
Miles de colores y combinaciones ​de luz LED.

MoodUP™

Miles de Colores y Combinaciones de Luz LED

Haz de tu cocina el lugar de fiesta definitivo con música en tu refrigerador.

Conoce más
Enfriamiento Rápido y Constante en Cada Espacio

DoorCooling+™

Enfriamiento Rápido y Constante en Cada Espacio

Las bebidas más frías y alimentos más frescos con el desempeño uniforme y rápido de DoorCooling+™

Conoce más

Una nueva manera de IMAGINAR TU ESPACIO.

LG WashTower™

Una Nueva Manera de
Imaginar Tu Espacio

Lavadora y secadora en un solo equipo con inteligencia artificial AI DD™.

Una Nueva Manera de<br/><big>Imaginar Tu Espacio</big> Conoce más
Primera Torre de lavado con inteligencia artificial en México

Tecnología AI DD™

Primera torre de lavado con Inteligencia Artificial.

La inteligencia artificial AI DD™ identifica los ciclos óptimos de lavado y secado para las prendas.

Conoce más
Disfruta de un asistente que lo sabe todo sobre lavado

Lavado Inteligente

Disfruta de un asistente de lavado que lo sabe todo.

Ofrece opciones para una experiencia de uso más simple. Rapidez de lavado, funciones inteligentes.

Conoce más
Lavado perfecto en minutos con TurboWash™ 360

TurboWash™ 360

Lavado perfecto con TurboWash™ 360.

Lava tus prendas favoritas en tan solo 29 minutos. Podrás disfrutar otras actividades por más tiempo

Conoce más

Aumenta tus posibilidades de ganar con monitores gaming LG UltraGear

Monitores OLED gaming

Creados para el juego
Su Misión es Ganar

Creados para el juego Su Misión es Ganar
Experiencia de juego más inmersiva con negros perfectos

Pantalla OLED

Experiencia de Juego Más Inmersiva.

Negros perfectos y amplia gama de colores.

 

Refresh rate de 240 MHz y 0.03ms tiempo de respuesta

Velocidad ultra rápida

Incrementa tus Posibilidades de Ganar

Refresh rate de 240mhz y

tiempo de respuesta de 0.03ms.

Gran experiencia de juego sin interrupciones

Compatible con NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

Gran experiencia de Juego sin Interrupciones

Experimenta un juego con movimiento más suave y fluido. 

 

Nuestras Elecciones para Ti

