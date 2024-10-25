Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Requisitos de instalación

Instala tu producto

Descubre videos y consejos para una instalación sencilla.

Antes de instalar toma en cuenta lo siguiente:

Medidas del producto

Verifica las dimensiones exactas de tu modelo en la sección de Características clave o en el empaque, para asegurarte de que encaje correctamente en el espacio donde lo colocarás.

Accesos y maniobras

Mide puertas, pasillos y accesos por donde pasará el producto. Si es grande, verifica que los giros y esquinas no dificulten su paso.

Espacio requerido y ventilación

Mide al área donde planeas colocar tu producto. Asegúrate de considerar también el espacio extra recomendado. Es importante dejar espacio alrededor para su adecuado funcionamiento y ventilación. 

Toma en cuenta el peso*

Si el producto es pesado, tal vez necesites ayuda extra o una empresa de mudanza para trasladarlo al interior del hogar.*

*Para compras en LG.com la entrega estándar es a pie de calle, en el primer acceso, limitada por escalones u otros obstáculos.

Espacio y dimensiones

Considera el espacio necesario en tu domicilio antes de tu compra

*Imágenes y videos ilustrativos. Para obtener información detallada, consulta el manual de usuario correspondiente a tu modelo.

Instalación básica

Consulta que incluye el servicio de instalación básica por técnicos autorizados LG

  • El producto debe estar en el lugar donde será instalado al momento de solicitar el servicio.
  • Contar con suministro de corriente de 120V.
  • Tener una presión de agua mínima de 20 PSI en la toma directa del domicilio, en caso de utilizar un sistema de filtros, la presión mínima es de 40 PSI (un plomero puede ayudarte a conocer las presión del domicilio).
  • El enchufe debe estar a menos de 1 metro del lugar donde se instalará el producto.
  • Considera una separación de 5cm de cada lado y 5 cm en la parte posterior.
  • Una vez instalado, el producto debe estar en reposo durante 24hr antes de conectarlo.

Alcance:

  • Desempacar el producto y retirar protecciones.
  • Conexión y explicación de funciones.

 

Incluye:

1.- Montaje y desmontaje de puertas (en caso de ser necesario).

2.- Nivelación de producto (puertas y patas niveladoras).

3.- Instalación de manguera de agua del kit de instalación.

4.- Conexión a toma eléctrica y toma de agua.

No incluye:

1.- Traslado o maniobra del producto a más de 1m de la ubicación final.

2.- Trabajos de plomería, albañilería, electricidad, entre otros.

3.- Instalación de suministro principal de agua.

4.- Filtros y bombas de agua externos.

5.- Conectores de tubería especiales.

6.- Desconexión o retiro de equipos anteriores.

7.- Accesorios no marcados en el manual de usuario.

 

Demostración del Producto

  • Muestra de las funciones básicas del producto.
  • Funcionamiento de dispensador (modelos aplicables).
  • Funcionamiento de fábrica de hielos.
  • Explicación de funciones del display.
  • Métodos de limpieza.
  • Vinculación con ThinQ (de acuerdo con el modelo).

  • Instala el producto en interiores, la exposición del producto a la intemperie puede afectar su funcionamiento y estética.
  • No uses extensiones eléctricas, multicontáctos o adaptadores de corriente.
  • No modifiques el cable de alimentación eléctrica.
  • Un producto con poco espacio de ventilación puede afectar el enfriamiento del refrigerador.
  • No coloques el producto cerca de fuentes de calor (estufas, hornos, ventanas).
  • Para más información consulta el manual de usuario de tu modelo.
Guía de instalación

¿Prefieres instalarlo tu mismo? El siguiente video y guía breve te pueden ayudar

Espacio y dimensiones

Considera el espacio necesario en tu domicilio antes de tu compra

*Imágenes y videos ilustrativos. Para obtener información detallada, consulta el manual de usuario correspondiente a tu modelo.

Instalación básica

Consulta que incluye el servicio de instalación básica por técnicos autorizados LG

Los siguientes requisitos aplican para Lavadoras, Lavasecadoras de carga frontal y Lavadoras de carga superior

 

  • La presión de agua del domicilio debe ser mínimo de 20 PSI (un plomero puede ayudarte a conocer la presión del suministro).
  • Contar con dos tomas de agua para instalar las mangueras de agua caliente y fría.
  • La toma de corriente debe ser de 120 V.
  • El enchufe debe estar a menos de 100 cm del lugar donde se instalará el producto.
  • Considera que el suelo sea firme y uniforme.
  • El drenaje debe estar a una distancia menor a 100 cm del producto y la manguera de desagüe debe tener una altura mínima de 45 cm / máxima de 100 cm.
  • Considera una separación de 5 cm en los laterales y 10 cm en la parte posterior.

Alcance:

  • Desempacar el producto y retirar protecciones.
  • Conectar el producto y explicar las configuraciones básicas.

 

Incluye:

1.- Conexión del producto con el kit de instalación incluido (de acuerdo con el modelo).

2.- Conexión de mangueras de agua fría y caliente.

3.- Instalar la manguera de drenaje.

4.- Retirar los pernos de transporte y colocar las tapas protectoras (solo para carga frontal).

5.- Nivelación del producto.

6.- Conexión a toma eléctrica.

No incluye:

1.- Traslado o maniobra del producto a más de 1m de la ubicación final.

2.- Cualquier trabajo o material extra requerido (eléctrico, albañilería o plomería).

3.- Desconexión o retiro de equipos anteriores.

4.- Accesorios no marcados en el manual de usuario o entrega de rack de empotre.

 

Demostración del producto:

  • Muestra de las funciones básicas del producto.
  • Recomendaciones de uso y cuidado.
  • Funciones del panel.
  • Limpieza de filtros.
  • Tiempo de mantenimiento.
  • Vinculación con ThinQ.

  • Instala el producto en interiores, la exposición del producto a la intemperie puede afectar su funcionamiento y estética (si el producto se expone por tiempo prolongado al calor, frío o la lluvia puede afectar su funcionamiento).
  • No tener un suelo estable puede causar vibraciones durante el centrifugado.
  • No uses extensiones eléctricas, multicontáctos o adaptadores de corriente.
  • No modifiques el cable de alimentación eléctrica.
  • Para más información consulta el manual de usuario de tu modelo.
Guía de instalación

¿Prefieres instalarlo tu mismo? El siguiente video y guía breve te pueden ayudar

Espacio y dimensiones

Considera el espacio necesario en tu domicilio antes de tu compra

*Imágenes y videos ilustrativos. Para obtener información detallada, consulta el manual de usuario correspondiente a tu modelo.

Instalación básica

Consulta que incluye el servicio de instalación básica por técnicos autorizados LG

  • La presión de agua del domicilio debe ser mínimo de 20 PSI (un plomero puede ayudarte a conocer las condiciones de toma de agua).
  • La presión de gas LP es de 10 – 13 inH2O; para gas natural es de 4 – 7 inH2O (un plomero puede ayudarle a conocer las condiciones de toma de gas).
  • La conexión eléctrica es de 120 V.
  • El enchufe debe estar a menos de 100 cm del lugar donde se instalará el producto.
  • El suelo debe ser firme y uniforme.
  • Considera una separación de 5 cm en los laterales y 10 cm en la parte posterior.
  • Espreas para la configuración a gas LP incluidas en el kit de instalación (se realiza en caso de ser necesario).
  • Pedestal (de acuerdo con el modelo).
  • Conducto de ventilación (no incluido en el kit de instalación).
  • Manguera de conexión a gas 3/8'' (no incluida).

Alcance:

  • Desempacar el producto y retirar protecciones.
  • Conectar el producto y explicar las configuraciones básicas.

 

Incluye:

1.- Conexión del producto con el kit de instalación incluido (de acuerdo con el modelo).

2.- Conexión de la manguera de agua.

3.- Nivelación del producto.

4.- Cambio de espreas (en caso de aplicar).

5.- Colocar el pedestal (en caso de aplicar).

6.- Conexión a toma eléctrica.

No incluye:

1.- Traslado o maniobra del producto a más de 1m de la ubicación final.

2.- Cualquier trabajo o material extra requerido (eléctrico, albañilería o plomería).

3.- Desconexión o retiro de equipos anteriores.

4.- Accesorios no marcados en el manual de usuario o rack de empotre.

 

Demostración del producto:

  • Muestra de las funciones básicas del producto.
  • Recomendaciones de uso y cuidado.
  • Funciones del panel.
  • Limpieza de filtros.
  • Tiempo de mantenimiento.
  • Vinculación con ThinQ.

  • Instala el producto en interiores, la exposición del producto a la intemperie puede afectar su funcionamiento y estética (si el producto se expone por tiempo prolongado al calor, frío o la lluvia se puede afectar su funcionamiento).
  • No uses extensiones eléctricas, multi-contactos o adaptadores de corriente.
  • No modifiques el cable de alimentación eléctrica.
  • Para más información consulte su manual de usuario.
Espacio y dimensiones

Considera el espacio necesario en tu domicilio antes de tu compra

*Imágenes y videos ilustrativos. Para obtener información detallada, consulta el manual de usuario correspondiente a tu modelo.

Instalación básica

Consulta que incluye el servicio de instalación básica por técnicos autorizados LG

  • La presión de agua del domicilio debe ser de mínimo 20 PSI (un plomero puede ayudarte a conocer las condiciones de toma de agua).
  • La presión de gas LP es de 10 – 13 inH2O; para gas natural es de 4 – 7 inH2O (un plomero puede ayudarte a conocer las condiciones de toma de gas).
  • Contar con dos tomas de agua para instalar las mangueras: lavadora (agua caliente y fría) y secadora (agua fría).
  • En la instalación eléctrica debe haber dos enchufes de 120 V para cada uno.
  • El enchufe debe estar a menos de 100 cm del lugar donde se instalará el producto.
  • El suelo debe ser firme y uniforme.
  • El drenaje debe estar a una distancia menor a 100 cm del producto y la manguera de desagüe debe tener una altura mínimo 45cm / máximo 100cm.
  • Considera una separación de 5 cm en los laterales y 20 cm en la parte posterior.
  • Conducto de ventilación (no incluido).

Alcance

  • Desempacar el producto y retirar protecciones.
  • Conectar el producto y explicar las configuraciones básicas.

 

Incluye:

1.- Conexión del producto con el Kit de instalación incluido (de acuerdo con el modelo).

2.- Realizar la conexión de las mangueras: en lavadora se usará el conector “Y” incluido en el kit de instalación (agua caliente y fría) y en la secadora se conectará directo a la toma de agua (agua fría).

3.- Instalar la manguera de drenaje.

4.- Retirar los pernos de transporte y colocar las tapas protectoras.

5.- Nivelación del producto.

6.- Ajuste con el Kit de espreas para la configuración a gas LP (se realizará el ajuste en la secadora en caso de ser necesario).

7.- Conexión a toma eléctrica.

No incluye:

1.- Conducto de ventilación.

2.- Traslado o maniobra del producto a más de 1m de la ubicación final.

3.- Cualquier trabajo o material extra requerido (eléctrico, albañilería o plomería).

4.- Desconexión o retiro de equipos anteriores.

5.- Accesorios no marcados en el manual de usuario.

 

Demostración del producto:

  • Muestra de las funciones básicas del producto.
  • Recomendaciones de uso y cuidado.
  • Funciones del panel.
  • Limpieza de filtros.
  • Tiempo de mantenimiento.
  • Vinculación con ThinQ.

  • Instala el producto en interiores, la exposición del producto a la intemperie puede afectar su funcionamiento y estética (si el producto se expone por tiempo prolongado al calor, frío o la lluvia se puede afectar su funcionamiento).
  • No tener un piso estable puede causar vibraciones durante el centrifugado.
  • No uses extensiones eléctricas, multicontáctos o adaptadores de corriente.
  • No modifiques el cable de alimentación eléctrica.
  • Para más información consulte su manual de usuario.
  • La presión de agua del domicilio debe ser de mínimo 20 PSI (un plomero puede ayudarle a conocer las condiciones de toma de agua).
  • Contar con dos tomas de agua para instalar las mangueras: lavadora (agua caliente y fría) y secadora (agua fría).
  • En la instalación eléctrica debe haber dos enchufes: 120 V para la lavadora y 220 V para la secadora (la secadora usa un cable de alimentación de 30 amperios de 4 hilos homologado por UL con un conductor de cobre N° 10 AWG como mínimo y terminales de bucle cerrado o de horquilla con extremos doblados hacia arriba, no incluido en el kit de instalación).
  • El enchufe debe estar a menos de 100 cm del lugar donde se instalará el producto.
  • El suelo debe ser firme y uniforme.
  • El drenaje debe estar a una distancia menor a 100 cm del producto y la manguera de desagüe debe tener una altura mínimo 45cm / máximo 100cm.
  • Considera una separación de 5 cm en los laterales y 20 cm en la parte posterior.
  • Conducto de ventilación (no incluido).

Alcance:

  • Desempacar el producto y retirar protecciones.
  • Conectar el producto y explicar las configuraciones básicas.

 

Incluye:

1.- Conexión de la lavadora a la toma eléctrica de 120V.

2.- Conexión de la secadora a la toma eléctrica 220V.

3.- Realizar la conexión de las mangueras: en lavadora se usará el conector “Y” incluido en el kit de instalación (agua caliente y fría) y en la secadora se conectará directo a la toma de agua (agua fría).

4.- Instalar la manguera de drenaje.

5.- Retirar los pernos de transporte y colocar las tapas protectoras (solo para la lavadora).

6.- Nivelación del producto.

No incluye:

1.- Cable, contacto ni clavija para la conexión 220V.

2.- Conducto de ventilación.

3.- Traslado o maniobra del producto a más de 1m de la ubicación final.

4.- Cualquier trabajo o material extra requerido (eléctrico, albañilería o plomería).

5.- Desconexión o retiro de equipos anteriores.

6.- Accesorios no marcados en el manual de usuario.

 

Demostración del producto:

  • Muestra de las funciones básicas del producto.
  • Recomendaciones de uso y cuidado.
  • Funciones del panel.
  • Limpieza de filtros.
  • Tiempo de mantenimiento.
  • Vinculación con ThinQ.

  • Instala el producto en interiores, la exposición del producto a la intemperie puede afectar su funcionamiento y estética (si el producto se expone por tiempo prolongado al calor, frío o la lluvia se puede afectar su funcionamiento).
  • No tener un piso estable puede causar vibraciones durante el centrifugado.
  • No uses extensiones eléctricas, multicontáctos o adaptadores de corriente.
  • No modifiques el cable de alimentación eléctrica.
  • Para más información consulta el manual de usuario del modelo.
Espacio y dimensiones

Considera el espacio necesario en tu domicilio antes de tu compra

*Imágenes y videos ilustrativos. Para obtener información detallada, consulta el manual de usuario correspondiente a tu modelo.

Instalación básica

Consulta que incluye el servicio de instalación básica por técnicos autorizados LG

  • Confirma que la pared en donde se instalará el producto no contenga tuberías de agua, gas, electricidad u otros que puedan ser afectados.
  • La instalación podrá realizarse solo sobre paredes de ladrillo o block que cumplan los requisitos del manual de usuario. No aplican muros MDF, acabados especiales (Mármol, loseta, madera, otros).
  • Es necesario contar con una toma de corriente eléctrica independiente a pie de equipo de 110 V /220 V (de acuerdo con el modelo), pastillas termomagnéticas de 30 A (de acuerdo al modelo).
  • Contar con un drenaje con caída al exterior, se recomienda el uso de una trampa de olores (no incluido).
  • Si es departamento o casa con preparaciones ya instaladas, el técnico evaluará las mismas para confirmar que puedan ser adecuadas.
  • Que el equipo se encuentre en el lugar final.

Alcance:

  • Desempacar el producto y retirar protecciones.
  • Colocar e instalar la unidad interior en el soporte de pared incluido en el producto (el material del muro debe cumplir con lo descrito en el manual de usuario).
  • Colocar la unidad exterior.
  • Explicación de funciones básicas.

 

Incluye:

1.- Colocación de unidad interior o exterior en sitios con planta baja, primer nivel o una altura máxima de 5m en domicilio.

2.- Perforación de la pared de ladrillo/block para hacer la interconexión entre la unidad interior y exterior, y canalizar la salida de drenaje.

3.- 3m de cable para la interconexión entre unidades (interior y exterior).

4.- Sellado del orificio efectuado en la pared (no aplica sellado con acabados estéticos).

5.- Conexión del producto al suministro eléctrico.

No incluye:

1.- Instalación de la línea eléctrica independiente (110 V / 220V), caja de conexiones, cableado ni pastillas termomagnéticas.

2.- Desinstalar, reubicar, reinstalar o retirar productos anteriores.

3.- Perforación en materiales distintos a los indicados en el manual de usuario (ejemplo: en loza, castillos, marmol, muros MDF, madera, etc.).

4.- Base, soporte o protección para unidad exterior.

5.- Interconexión de la unidad interior y exterior que exceda de los 3m del material incluido en el kit de instalación.

6.- Colocación de unidad interior o exterior en sitios con una altura superior a 5m en el domicilio.

7.- Cualquier trabajo o material extra requerido (eléctrico, albañilería o plomería).

8.- Accesorios no marcados en el manual de usuario.

 

Demostración del producto:

  • Muestra de las funciones básicas del producto.
  • Explicación de funciones del control remoto.
  • Explicación de limpieza de filtro de unidad interior.
  • Tiempo de mantenimiento.
  • Vinculación con ThinQ.

  • No coloques la unidad exterior en lugares con poca o nula ventilación, ni cerca de fuentes de calor.
  • No uses tubería que no sea para refrigeración, que esté contaminada o haya sido empleada en otro producto.
  • No se realizará la instalación en preparaciones ya colocadas y que tengan ángulos de 90° en su interior.
  • No exceder la longitud y altura máximas indicadas en manual de usuario para la interconexión.
  • No instales la unidad interior en una pared de yeso, fibra de densidad media (MDF), mármol, plástico, azulejo, caucho o cerámica, etc., ya que, podría causar daños estéticos y físicos en el producto.
  • Para más información consulte su manual de usuario.
Espacio y dimensiones

Considera el espacio necesario en tu domicilio antes de tu compra

*Imágenes y videos ilustrativos. Para obtener información detallada, consulta el manual de usuario correspondiente a tu modelo.

Instalación básica

Consulta que incluye el servicio de instalación básica por técnicos autorizados LG

  • La TV con instalación de bases de mesa debe estar sobre una superficie plana y firme que soporte el peso del producto.

Alcance

  • Desempacar el producto y retirar las protecciones.
  • Conectar el producto y explicar las configuraciones básicas.

 

Incluye:

1.- Colocar el producto en el espacio sobre una superficie plana y firme.

2.- Colocar los tornillos en las bases de mesa.

3.- Instalar el organizador de cables (de acuerdo con el modelo).

4.- Conectar el cable de alimentación al producto.

5.- Conectar el producto al enchufe eléctrico.

6.- Configuración del control o control Magic (de acuerdo con el modelo).

No incluye:

1.- Soporte de pared ni la instalación del mismo.

2.- Desmonte o retiro del producto anterior.

3.- Traslado o maniobra del producto a más de 1m de la ubicación final.

4.- Cualquier trabajo o adecuación adicional (eléctrico, albañilería o plomería).

5.- Accesorios no marcados en el manual de usuario.

 

Demostración del producto:

  • Explicación de la configuración inicial (país, idioma, red WiFi, sincronización de canales, etc.).
  • Funciones del control remoto.
  • Recomendaciones de uso y cuidado.
  • Vinculación con ThinQ.

  • No hagas presión sobre el cristal del producto en el desempaque.
  • Al maniobres el producto es importante sujetar los bordes de la TV para no dañarlo.
  • Contar con una base firme para evitar daños estéticos y físicos en el producto.
  • No uses extensiones eléctricas, multicontáctos o adaptadores de corriente.
  • Utiliza el cable de alimentación eléctrica que se incluye en el producto.
  • No modifiques el cable de alimentación eléctrica.
  • Para más información consulta el manual de usuario del modelo.
  • Aplicable para modelos series G, M y Z.*
  • Confirma que la pared en donde se instalará el producto no contenga tuberías de agua, gas, electricidad u otros que puedan ser afectados.
  • La instalación podrá realizarse solo sobre paredes de ladrillo o block que cumplan los requisitos del manual de usuario. No aplican muros MDF, acabados especiales (Mármol, loseta, madera, otros).

 

*Modelos aplicables: OLED65GXPUA, OLED65G1PSA, OLED65G2PSA, OLED77G3PSA, OLED77GXPUA, OLED77G1PSA, OLED77G2PSA, OLED65G3GSA, OLED55G3PSA, OLED77G4PSA, OLED65G4PSA, OLED55G4PSA, 65ART90ESQA, OLED77Z3PSA, OLED83G4PSA, OLED97M4PSA y 55LX1QPSA

Alcance:

  • Desempacar el producto y las protecciones.
  • Conectar el producto y explicar las configuraciones básicas.

 

Incluye:

1.- Soporte de pared.

2.- Realizar las perforaciones en la pared para colocar el soporte a una altura máxima de 1.5 mts.

3.- Instalación de la TV en el soporte de pared.

4.- Colocar el organizador de cables (de acuerdo con el modelo).

5.- Instalar el cable de alimentación al producto.

6.- Conectar el producto al enchufe eléctrico.

7.- Configuración del Control Magic (de acuerdo con el modelo).

No incluye:

1.- Desmonte o retiro del producto anterior.

2.- Traslado o maniobra del producto a más de 1m de la ubicación final.

3.- Cualquier trabajo o adecuación adicional (eléctrico, albañilería o plomería).

4.- Accesorios no marcados en el manual de usuario.

 

Demostración del producto:

  • Explicación de la configuración inicial (país, idioma, red WiFi, sincronización de canales, etc.).
  • Funciones del control remoto.
  • Recomendaciones de uso y cuidado.
  • Vinculación con ThinQ.

  • No hagas presión sobre el cristal del producto durante el desempaque.
  • Al maniobrar el producto es importante sujetar los bordes de la TV para no dañarlo.
  • No uses extensiones eléctricas, multicontáctos o adaptadores de corriente.
  • Utiliza el cable de alimentación eléctrica que se incluye en el producto.
  • No modifiques el cable de alimentación eléctrica.
  • Para más información consulta el manual de usuario del modelo.
Guía de instalación

¿Prefieres instalarlo tu mismo? El siguiente video y guía breve te pueden ayudar

Espacio y dimensiones

Considera el espacio necesario en tu domicilio antes de tu compra

*Imágenes y videos ilustrativos. Para obtener información detallada, consulta el manual de usuario correspondiente a tu modelo.

Instalación básica

Consulta que incluye el servicio de instalación básica por técnicos autorizados LG

  • La presión de agua del domicilio debe ser mínima de 20 PSI (un plomero puede ayudarle a conocer las condiciones de toma de agua).
  • Requiere una toma de agua caliente para el correcto funcionamiento del producto, puede usar una toma de agua fría pero el tiempo de cada ciclo de lavado se extenderá.
  • Adquirir un kit de instalación de lavavajillas con las especificaciones: 1 conector flexible trenzado con vinilo reforzado (13mm x 10mm x 50 cm), 1 codo para conexión a 10 mm 3/8 NPT, 1 codo para conexión a 19 mm 3/4 NH y 1 cinta selladora (no incluido).
  • Adquirir un cable de conexión eléctrica calibre 14 de 3 hilos (no incluido).
  • La instalación eléctrica debe ser de 120 V.
  • El enchufe debe estar a menos de 100 cm del lugar donde se instalará el producto.
  • Considera que el suelo sea firme y uniforme.
  • El drenaje debe estar a una distancia menor a 100 cm del producto y la manguera de desagüe debe tener una altura mínima 45cm / máxima 100cm

Alcance:

  • Desempacar el producto y retirar protecciones.
  • Conectar el producto y explicar las configuraciones básicas.

 

Incluye:

1.- Conexión del producto con el Kit de instalación (el kit solo se incluye en tiendas participantes).

2.- Instalar la manguera de drenaje.

3.- Nivelación del producto.

4.- Conectar el producto al enchufe eléctrico.

No incluye:

1.- Cable de conexión eléctrica calibre 14 de 3 hilos.

2.- Kit de instalación.

3.- Traslado o maniobra del producto a más de 1m de la ubicación final.

4.- Cualquier trabajo o adecuación adicional (eléctrico, albañilería o plomería).

5.- Desconexión o retiro de equipos anteriores.

6.- Accesorios no marcados en el manual de usuario.

 

Demostración del producto:

  • Muestra de las funciones básicas del producto.
  • Recomendaciones de uso y cuidado.
  • Funciones del panel.
  • Tiempo de mantenimiento.
  • Vinculación con ThinQ.

  • Instala el producto en interiores, la exposición del producto a la intemperie puede afectar su funcionamiento y estética (si el producto se expone por tiempo prolongado al calor, frío o la lluvia se puede afectar su funcionamiento).
  • No uses extensiones eléctricas, multicontáctos o adaptadores de corriente.
  • No modifiques el cable de alimentación eléctrica.
  • Para más información consulta el manual de usuario del modelo.
Espacio y dimensiones

Considera el espacio necesario en tu domicilio antes de tu compra

*Imágenes y videos ilustrativos. Para obtener información detallada, consulta el manual de usuario correspondiente a tu modelo.

Instalación básica

Consulta que incluye el servicio de instalación básica por técnicos autorizados LG

  • La instalación eléctrica debe ser de 120 V.
  • Verifica que la instalación de gas (natural/LP) cuente con su regulador de bajo flujo.
  • El enchufe debe estar a menos de 100 cm del lugar donde se instalará el producto.
  • Tener una presión de gas de operación: para gas LP de 11 - 13 inH2O; para gas Natural es de 6 - 11 inH2O (un plomero puede ayudarte a conocer las condiciones de toma de gas).

Alcance:

  • Desempacar el producto y retirar protecciones.
  • Conectar el producto y explicar las configuraciones básicas.

 

Incluye:

1.- Cambio de espreas a gas Natural incluidas en el equipo (en caso de aplicar).

2.- Ajuste de la intensidad de la flama en los quemadores.

3.- Ajuste de paso del aire en el regulador y horno (aplicable solo en gas natural).

4.- Conectar el producto al enchufe eléctrico.

No incluye:

1.- Traslado o maniobra del producto a más de 1m de la ubicación final.

2.- Cualquier trabajo o adecuación adicional (eléctrico, albañilería o plomería).

3.- Desconexión o retiro de equipos anteriores.

4.- Accesorios no marcados en el manual de usuario.

 

Demostración del producto:

  • Explicación de autoclean (en caso de aplicar).
  • Recomendaciones de uso y cuidado.

  • Instala el producto en interiores, la exposición del producto a la intemperie puede afectar su funcionamiento y estética (si el producto se expone por tiempo prolongado al calor, frío o la lluvia se puede afectar su funcionamiento).
  • No uses extensiones eléctricas, multicontáctos o adaptadores de corriente.
  • No modifiques el cable de alimentación eléctrica.
  • Para más información consulta el manual de usuario del modelo.
