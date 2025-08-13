Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG a tu lado

LG a tu lado

Servicios LG a tu lado

¡Ponemos a tu alcance nuestros servicios Premium! Con LG a tu lado manten tus protege y cuida tus productos. 

Garantía ExtendidaMantenimientoReparación fuera de garantía

Garantía Extendida 

¡Amplíe la garantía de su nuevo producto LG con la Garantía Extendida! Descubra aquí cómo puede proteger su producto LG a largo plazo con el mejor servicio

¡Adquirir Ahora!

Repuestos originales

Reparaciones con partes originales para garantízar la reparación. 

Técnicos capacitados

Reparaciones seguras con técnicos capacitados por LG.

Experto LG

Nuestro experto en garantías extendidas siempre estará disponible para ti.

Reemplazo si no es reparable

Protege tu inversión, cambio de producto en caso de que no sea reparable.

Mantenimiento

El servicio de mantenimiento que tu producto necesita a tu alcance.

Más información

Programa tu visita

Agenda tu visita hasta 60 días naturales después de la compra.

Previene fallas

Servicio de limpieza que previene problemas de funcionamiento.

Cambio de filtro de agua

Cambio de filtro de agua para refrigerador incluido.

Cambio de sellos y baleros

Cambio de sellos y baleros para lavadoras y secadoras incluido.

Reparación fuera de garantía

No te preocupes más por el costo de una reparación fuera de garantía. Obtén tranquilidad con la tarifa fija de reparación LG.

¡Adquirir Ahora!

¡Adquirir Ahora!

Tranquilidad de servicio

Tarifa única que cubre visita, mano de obra y refacciones.

Técnicos capacitados y partes originales

Reparaciones realizadas por técnicos capacitados por LG utilizando solo partes originales de fábrica.

Garantía de reparación

Garantía de 90 días naturales sobre las refacciones cambiadas.

Calidad en el servicio

Disfrute del mejor valor para los servicios de reparación, además, responde nuestra encuesta y obtén un cupón para LG.com

Ver más opciones
 
 