Disfruta de los precios
exclusivos para pymes
que LG tiene para ti

Ahorros exclusivos para su empresa

Shop Now

Conoce los principales beneficios

Beneficio 1: hasta 5% de descuento adicional en todas la tienda

Conoce los productos exclusivos que tenemos para ti

Beneficio 2: Entrega e Instalación básica gratuita

Recibe tus productos sin costo y consulta alcances de instalación sin costo.

Beneficio 3: Cupón de bienvenida

Recibe 3% de descuento en tu primer compra

Negocios

Descuento para todo tipo de negocio

Bancos

Encuentre los mejores Portatiles, monitores, proyectores para que su ecosistema en cada una de sus sucursales

Entretenimiento

En LG encontraras todo lo que necesitas para amenizar tu dia a dia. TV, bocinas, barras de sonido, audifonos.

Otro

Todo lo que necesitas para tu negocio en un solo lugar que te hara la vida mas fácil

Cómo acceder:

Registrate y obtén tu acceso aquí

1. Crea tu cuenta LG

Crea tu cuenta LG y forma parte de la comunidad

2. Verifica tu ID

Verifica tu cuenta y conoce los beneficios que tenemos para tí

3. Empieza a comprar

Descubre los productos y ofertas exclusivas que tenemos para tí

