Explora la línea de televisores LG

¿Cómo elegir el televisor que se adapta a tus necesidades?

Compara y elige el televisor perfecto para tu estilo de vida. Conoce fácilmente las ventajas de OLED, QNED, NanoCell y UHD, y encuentra el que mejor se adapte a ti.

TODOS LOS TVResumen

Televisor LG transparente que muestra fuegos artificiales vívidos en una sala de estar de lujo en un rascacielos durante la noche, con el horizonte de la ciudad visible al fondo.
LG SIGNATURE OLED
La marca insignia de LG, que encarna un diseño superior, tecnología avanzada y funciones intuitivas.
# Primer OLED transparente del mundo # TrueWireless
Televisor OLED evo montado en la pared que muestra un atardecer vívido a través de un arco de roca roja en una sala de estar moderna.
LG OLED evo AI
La marca OLED de gama alta de LG, que ofrece una calidad de imagen perfecta basada en la tecnología OLED más brillante y avanzada de LG.
# El OLED más brillante de LG # Perfect Black & Perfect Color
Vista amplia de una sala de estar premium en tonos tierra suaves. En la pared hay un televisor LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV con una obra de arte en pantalla. Debajo está montada una barra de sonido LG.
LG OLED AI
La marca OLED premium de LG, que ofrece negros perfectos y colores perfectos en cualquier condición de luz u oscuridad, gracias a sus píxeles autoiluminados de control individual.
# Perfect Black & Perfect Color
Gran televisor QNED en una sala de estar acogedora que muestra un atardecer vívido sobre un faro costero.
LG QNED evo AI
La marca MiniLED de gama alta de LG con una amplia gama de colores, que ofrece tonos realistas y un contraste mejorado.
# Dynamic QNED Color Pro # Mini LED
Televisor LG montado en la pared con una pantalla abstracta y colorida, acompañado de una barra de sonido y un subwoofer en una sala de estar moderna.
LG QNED AI
La marca LCD premium de LG con una amplia gama de colores, que produce tonos vívidos mediante la tecnología Dynamic QNED Color.
# Dynamic QNED Color
Televisor NanoCell montado en la pared que muestra una vista panorámica y luminosa de un lago con montañas y un bote rojo.
LG NanoCell AI
La marca de televisores LCD de LG con tecnología avanzada de purificación del color, que ofrece colores más intensos que los televisores LCD convencionales.
# Pure Color
Televisor LG con una pantalla de gran tamaño montado en la pared sobre una barra de sonido LG en una sala de estar de estilo moderno.
LG UHD AI
La marca de televisores LCD 4K de LG con ultra alta resolución, que reproduce imágenes más definidas y detalladas.
# LG Channels # webOS
LG StanbyME, una pantalla inteligente vertical, se encuentra junto a un sofá de cuero en una sala de estar moderna, mostrando íconos y widgets de aplicaciones en la pantalla.
Lifestyle Screens
Amplifica tu entretenimiento en casa con productos Lifestyle que se integran con el estilo y la energía de tu espacio.
# Pantalla Móvil
※ Esta línea se proporciona únicamente como referencia a las características principales de cada serie. Las especificaciones y opciones reales pueden variar según el modelo.

All Tvs Lineup

LG OLED evo AI
LG OLED AI
LG QNED evo AI
LG QNED AI
LG NanoCell AI
LG UHD AI
Lifestyle Screens

Highlights

True Wireless

Tecnología inalámbrica con transmisión de video y audio 4K a 144 Hz, que ofrece una claridad 4K prácticamente sin pérdidas entre la pantalla del televisor y la Zero Connect Box. Se requiere un cable de alimentación tanto para la pantalla como para la Zero Connect Box.

Más información
True Wireless

*Aplicado en: OLED M5

Not available
True Wireless

*Aplicado en: QNED9M

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Brillo
Brightness Booster Ultimate

Brightness Booster Ultimate*97 pulgadas: Brightness Booster Max
(OLED97G5)

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Procesador AI

El cerebro del televisor que gestiona el procesamiento de datos, incluyendo la mejora de imagen, las funciones Smart TV, el rendimiento de las aplicaciones y la respuesta a las acciones del usuario. El potente procesador ofrece un desempeño más fluido, una carga más rápida de las aplicaciones, mejor calidad de imagen con mayor nivel de detalle y una experiencia de uso más ágil.

α11 Procesador AI 4K Gen2

α11 Procesador AI 4K Gen2*OLED C5 : α9 Procesador AI 4K Gen8

α8 Procesador AI 4K Gen2

α8 Procesador AI 4K Gen2

α8 Procesador AI 4K Gen2

α8 Procesador AI 4K Gen2*QNED9M : α9 Procesador AI 4K Gen8

α7 Procesador AI 4K Gen8

α7 Procesador AI 4K Gen8

α7 Procesador AI 4K Gen8

α7 Procesador AI 4K Gen8

α7 Procesador AI 4K Gen8

α7 Procesador AI 4K Gen8

α7 Procesador AI 4K Gen4

α7 Procesador AI 4K Gen4

Dolby Vision

Dolby Vision es una tecnología visual diseñada para elevar la experiencia de visualización y permitir que los creadores de contenido expresen su obra con mayor profundidad y vitalidad.

Dolby Vision
Dolby Vision
Dolby Vision

*Las especificaciones pueden variar según el modelo

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Canal / Salida de sonido
4.2 Ch / 60 W

4.2 Ch / 60 W

2.0 Ch / 20 W

2.0 Ch / 20 W

2.2 Ch / 40 W

2.2 Ch / 40 W

2.0 Ch / 20 W

2.0 Ch / 20 W

2.0 Ch / 20 W

2.0 Ch / 20 W

2.0 Ch / 20 W

2.0 Ch / 20 W

2.0 Ch / 10 W

2.0 Ch / 10 W

Reconocimiento de voz de campo lejano

Solo di “Hi LG” para comenzar a interactuar con tu televisor. La IA de tu TV siempre está lista para atender tus solicitudes. Sin necesidad de presionar ningún botón, simplemente di “Hi LG” y el asistente activará la escucha para responder a tus peticiones.

Reconocimiento de voz de campo lejano
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
NVIDIA G-Sync

NVIDIA G-Sync garantiza una jugabilidad más fluida al sincronizar la frecuencia de actualización de tu televisor con la GPU, evitando el desgarro de imagen y el parpadeo en pantalla.

NVIDIA G-Sync
NVIDIA G-Sync
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
AMD FreeSync Premium

AMD FreeSync Premium ofrece imágenes sin cortes y baja latencia al adaptar dinámicamente la frecuencia de actualización del televisor a la tasa de cuadros del juego.

AMD FreeSync Premium
AMD FreeSync Premium
AMD FreeSync Premium
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
HDMI

Conecta dispositivos externos como consolas de videojuegos, barras de sonido o reproductores Blu-ray a través de los puertos HDMI. Admite video y audio de alta calidad mediante un solo cable.

HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

HDMI 2.1 - 4ea*QNED9M : HDMI 2.1 - 3ea

HDMI 2.0 - 3ea

HDMI 2.0 - 3ea

HDMI 2.0 - 3ea

HDMI 2.0 - 3ea

HDMI 2.0 - 3ea

HDMI 2.0 - 3ea

HDMI - 1ea

HDMI - 1ea

Wi-Fi

Disfruta de una transmisión de contenido sin interrupciones y de funciones inteligentes con Wi-Fi integrado. Conecta tu televisor a la red doméstica sin necesidad de cables para disfrutar de un acceso rápido y cómodo.

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Pantalla

Tipo de pantalla

OLED – Los televisores OLED cuentan con píxeles autoiluminados que se encienden y apagan de forma individual, ofreciendo negros puros, “contraste infinito”, colores vibrantes y amplios ángulos de visión, especialmente en escenas oscuras.
LCD – Los televisores LCD utilizan una retroiluminación que atraviesa los cristales líquidos, proporcionando mejoras en el contraste y la eficiencia energética gracias a los LEDs de distintos tamaños y tecnologías de atenuación.

Más información
Self-lit Display

Self-lit Display

Self-lit Display

Self-lit Display

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

Tamaño (pulgadas)

El tamaño del televisor se mide en diagonal desde la esquina superior izquierda hasta la esquina inferior derecha de la pantalla y se expresa en pulgadas. Una pulgada equivale a 2.54 cm. Aunque el tamaño se refiere a la diagonal, influye en el área de la pantalla, el precio y la distancia de visualización óptima.

97/83/77/65/55

97/83/77/65
/55

83/77/65/55/48

83/77/65/55
/48

85/75/65/55

85/75/65/55

86/75/65/55/50/43

86/75/65/55
/50/43

55/50/43

55/50/43

86/75/65/55/50/43

86/75/65/55
/50
/43

27

27

Resolución

Es el número total de píxeles que conforman una imagen en la pantalla. Una mayor resolución significa que hay más píxeles en la pantalla, lo que da como resultado una imagen más nítida, detallada y clara, ya que hay más puntos diminutos de color que forman la imagen.

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

Full HD

Full HD

Refresh Rate

Es la frecuencia, medida en Hertz (Hz), con la que una pantalla actualiza su imagen para mostrar un nuevo cuadro por segundo. Una frecuencia de actualización más alta (por ejemplo, 144 Hz) produce un movimiento más fluido y menos desenfoque que una frecuencia más baja.

120Hz nativa

120Hz nativa

120Hz nativa

120Hz nativa

120Hz nativa

120Hz nativa

60Hz nativa

60Hz nativa

60Hz nativa

60Hz nativa

60Hz nativa

60Hz nativa

60Hz nativa

60Hz nativa

Calidad de imagen

Color

La reproducción del color es el proceso de replicar los colores de una imagen original. El mejor color es el color perfecto, que representa una amplia gama de colores con precisión total. Una amplia gama cromática ofrece una reproducción avanzada del color con más tonos que las pantallas convencionales.

Perfect Black & Color

Perfect Black & ColorNuestra mejor calidad de imagen

Perfect Black & Color

Perfect Black & ColorNuestra mejor calidad de imagen

Gama de colores amplia premium

Gama de colores amplia premium- Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Gama de colores amplia premium

Gama de colores amplia premium- Dynamic Tone Mapping

Gama de colores amplia

Gama de colores amplia- Tecnología NanoCell Color

Not available
Not available
Escalado AI

El potente procesador de LG mejora la resolución hasta recuperar la calidad original. Disfruta de 4K Super Upscaling con resolución, brillo y nitidez optimizados.

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Resolution Upscaler

Resolution Upscaler

Dynamic Tone Mapping

El Mapeo dinámico de tonos es un proceso en tiempo real, escena por escena, que ajusta el brillo y el contraste del contenido de alto rango dinámico (HDR) para optimizarlo según la pantalla específica. OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping representa el nivel más avanzado de la tecnología de mapeo de tonos dinámico de LG. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro es la versión más avanzada de esta tecnología.

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

HDR

HDR (High Dynamic Range) es una tecnología y un estándar de señal que amplía el rango de brillo, contraste y color en las imágenes, videos o incluso en el audio, más allá de lo que puede mostrar el rango dinámico estándar (SDR).

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

Calidad de sonido

AI Sound Pro
α11 AI Sound Pro

α11 AI Sound Procon sonido virtual de 11.1.2ch

α8 AI Sound Pro

α8 AI Sound Procon sonido virtual de 9.1.2ch

α8 AI Sound Pro

α8 AI Sound Procon sonido virtual de 9.1.2ch

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Procon sonido virtual de 9.1.2ch

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Procon sonido virtual de 9.1.2ch

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Procon sonido virtual de 9.1.2ch

AI Sound

AI Sound

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos es una tecnología de sonido envolvente basada en objetos que eleva la experiencia auditiva más allá del sonido envolvente tradicional al añadir canales de altura, creando un paisaje sonoro tridimensional.

Dolby Atmos
Dolby Atmos
Dolby Atmos
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available

Smart

webOS

Recibe actualizaciones completas y disfruta de los beneficios de las funciones y el software más recientes. Ganador del CES Innovation Award en la categoría de ciberseguridad, webOS protege tu privacidad y mantiene tus datos seguros para que te sientas tranquilo.

Actualización de OS por 5 años

Actualización de OS por 5 años

Actualización de OS por 5 años

Actualización de OS por 5 años

Actualización de OS por 5 años

Actualización de OS por 5 años

Actualización de OS por 5 años

Actualización de OS por 5 años

Actualización de OS por 5 años

Actualización de OS por 5 años

Actualización de OS por 5 años

Actualización de OS por 5 años

Actualización de OS por 5 años

Actualización de OS por 5 años

*Las actualizaciones y el calendario de algunas funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo y la región.
Smart AI

La IA se adapta de forma continua a tu experiencia de uso. Reconoce tu voz (AI Voice ID), realiza búsquedas por comando de voz (AI Search), recomienda contenido personalizado (AI Concierge), optimiza la imagen (AI Picture Wizard) y ajusta el sonido (AI Sound Wizard), todo en tiempo real.

Más información
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Not available

Gaming

VRR

VRR sincroniza la tasa de cuadros de tu juego con la frecuencia de actualización del televisor para evitar el desgarro o el parpadeo en pantalla. G-Sync y FreeSync son formatos comunes de VRR que garantizan una jugabilidad fluida.

VRR 165Hz

VRR 165Hz

VRR 120Hz

VRR 120Hz

VRR 144Hz

VRR 144Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

Not available
  • *Las especificaciones se basan en el modelo representativo de cada línea.
  • *Todas las especificaciones indicadas en la tabla comparativa de series, excepto el tamaño, corresponden al modelo de 65 pulgadas. (NanoCell de 55 pulgadas).
  • *Las funciones pueden variar según el modelo. Consulta la página de cada producto para obtener especificaciones detalladas.
  • *Las especificaciones pueden variar según el modelo o el tamaño de la pantalla.
  • *El soporte de algunas funciones puede variar según la región y el país.
  • *Todas las imágenes mostradas son simuladas.
Tarjetas de funciones de televisores LG que muestran imágenes que simbolizan el procesador AI, la calidad de imagen, el brillo y el rendimiento del color.

¿Cómo las funciones y términos de TV
pueden ayudarte a entenderlos al instante?

¿Cómo las funciones y términos de TV<br class="pc_only"> pueden ayudarte a entenderlos al instante? Más información
Cadena montañosa enmarcada por la silueta de un televisor como una forma creativa de destacar una pantalla de gran tamaño. Etiqueta: 100 pulgadas.
¿Cuál es el tamaño de TV ideal para tu espacio?
Más información
"Sala de estar con un televisor montado en la pared. En la pantalla se muestra una imagen de alta calidad de una ballena saltando fuera del agua."
¿Qué es una buena calidad de imagen en TV?
Más información
"Persona sentada en el sofá sosteniendo un control remoto. Un televisor LG AI está montado en la pared con la interfaz de LG webOS visible en la pantalla."
¿Cómo los televisores AI mejoran los Smart TVs?
Más información
Elegante sala de estar en un ático con una vista espectacular de la ciudad. Un hombre está sentado en el sofá viendo contenido en un televisor montado en la pared.
¿Cuál es el televisor de estilo de vida ideal para ti?
Más información
Ver más opciones
 
 