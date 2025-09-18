About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Secuencia animada de LG Smart TV en la que aparece el logotipo de webOS, seguido de las palabras “Watch” (Mira), “Play” (Reproduce) y “Discover” (Descubre), y que termina con la pantalla de inicio de LG webOS, con aplicaciones y canales de streaming

Disfruta de contenidos ilimitados con webOS

Disfruta de contenido ilimitado con webOS. Más de 4,000 aplicaciones para streaming, más de 4,000 canales con LG Channels.

*El número de aplicaciones y canales disponibles puede variar según el país, el producto y la región.

¿Qué es webOS?MiraReproduceDescubrePromoción

webOS, la esencia del entretenimiento de LG

webOS te permite acceder a todo tu contenido favorito directamente desde la pantalla de inicio.

Todo lo que deseas ver, en una sola pantalla

Todo tu contenido favorito en un solo lugar: deportes, música, juegos, educación y oficina en casa. Con solo un clic, podrás acceder directamente a lo que deseas. 

Personaliza la experiencia de visión

Crea una cuenta individual de forma sencilla. Todos los usuarios disponen de una pantalla de inicio personalizada con recomendaciones de contenido personalizadas para disfrutar de una experiencia de visión más inmersiva.

Toca para reproducir. Listo en segundos.

Accede a tus aplicaciones de streaming favoritas con un solo toque. Abre la pestaña TV en la aplicación ThinQ para acceder a Prime Video y a diversas aplicaciones. Solo haz clic en una aplicación de ThinQ y se reproducirá en tu TV en segundos.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas con fines ilustrativos.

*El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

*La creación de una cuenta puede verse restringida en función de la edad y la cantidad de cuentas existentes.

*Se requieren suscripciones individuales para Amazon Prime y sus servicios relacionados.

*Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus filiales.

webOS galardonada

Logotipos de premios, entre los que se incluyen CES, iF Design Award y AVForums Editors' Choice

*Los Premios CES a la Innovación se basan en los materiales descriptivos presentados a los jueces. CTA no verificó la exactitud de ninguna declaración ni de ninguna afirmación realizada y no probó el artículo al que se concedió el premio. 

Descubre más aplicaciones

Explora un mundo de aplicaciones más allá de lo imaginable.

*Es posible que algunas aplicaciones no se lancen al mismo tiempo que webOS, y la disponibilidad puede variar según la región.

La palabra “Watch” (Mira) aparece sobre un fondo negro degradado
Global Streaming Services

Un universo de contenido por explorar 

Programas tan entretenidos que no podrás dejar de verlos. Déjate cautivar por el contenido fascinante de Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video y Apple TV+.

Secuencia animada que muestra los logotipos de Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ y Apple TV+ flotando sobre un collage dinámico de series de televisión famosas y se destaca el acceso de LG Smart TV a plataformas de streaming internacionales y la experiencia de visión inmersiva.

*El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

*Se requieren suscripciones individuales para Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime y Apple TV+ y sus servicios relacionados.

*Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en los EE. UU. y otros países.

*Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus filiales.

FILMMAKER MODE™

La versión del director, en casa 

FILMMAKER MODE™ desactiva el suavizado de movimiento y conserva el formato original de la película, como las relaciones de aspecto, colores y velocidades de fotogramas, para que puedas ver cada escena tal como la pensó el director. 

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas con fines ilustrativos.

*La compatibilidad con FILMMAKER Mode puede variar según el país.

LG Channels

Entretenimiento gratuito en tu LG TV

LG Channels se integra en todas las LG Smart TV, y es totalmente GRATIS. Ofrece cientos de canales en directo gratuitos, películas favoritas del público y contenido exclusivo. Solo usa el control remoto y disfruta, sin cargos ni inconvenientes.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas con fines ilustrativos. 

*El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región, y están sujetos a cambios sin previo aviso.

Sports Portal

Lleva el estadio a casa 

Sumérgete en la acción con Sports Portal, donde encontrarás partidos en vivo, puntos destacados de partidos, tablas de ligas y más, en una sola pantalla.

Pantalla de configuración de LG TV que muestra la interfaz Sports Portal. La sección “Mi equipo” se expande y contrae dinámicamente, seguida de un desplazamiento fluido hacia abajo a través de varios canales deportivos y contenido seleccionable.

*Se simularon las imágenes de pantalla con fines ilustrativos.

*El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

*Las ligas y funciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.

*Esta función requiere una conexión de red.

*Para recibir alertas, los equipos o jugadores deben agregarse a “Mi equipo”.

Texto sobre fondo negro degradado
Gaming

Todos los juegos que desees en tu LG TV

Explora miles de juegos directamente desde tu LG TV con GFN, Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid y ahora también XBOX.

LG TV muestra la pantalla del portal de juegos al desplazarse hacia abajo por los juegos y funciones disponibles. El video muestra a un usuario que navega por el menú de configuración de la izquierda, donde se ven varias opciones de juego, como GFN, Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid y Xbox.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas con fines ilustrativos.

*La compatibilidad con el portal de juegos puede variar según el país.

*La compatibilidad con los servicios de juegos en la nube y los juegos del portal de juegos puede variar según el país.

*Algunos servicios de juegos pueden requerir una suscripción y un mando de juegos.

*El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región, y están sujetos a cambios sin previo aviso.

*Se pueden requerir suscripciones por separado.

*Según el juego, quizás debas conectar un mando de juegos, un ratón o un teclado.

*La compatibilidad con GeForce NOW puede variar en función del fabricante y las especificaciones del mando de juegos. Consulta la lista de mandos de juegos compatibles en: https://gfn.co.kr/ko/guide/games.html

*Los servicios de juegos pueden interrumpirse a discreción del proveedor.

Fitness

Tu compañero de entrenamiento imprescindible

Tanto si prefieres el yoga como la meditación, encuentra entrenamientos divertidos y eficaces en LG TV.

Una mujer hace ejercicio mientras mira videos de entrenamiento en una LG TV, con diversos contenidos de entrenamiento físico como yoga y meditación que se deslizan por la pantalla, mostrando la LG TV como un complemento ideal para el entrenamiento físico.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas con fines ilustrativos.

*El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región, y están sujetos a cambios sin previo aviso.

*Se pueden requerir suscripciones por separado.

Texto “Descubre” sobre un fondo negro degradado
Learning

Aprende divirtiéndote en la pantalla grande 

El logotipo de Pinkfong aparece frente a una LG TV
Pinkfong

Canta, juega y aprende con Baby Shark y su familia en la divertida plataforma educativa Pinkfong.

El logotipo de ABCmouse aparece frente a una LG TV
ABCmouse

Con más de 10,000 actividades didácticas para niños de 2 a 8 años, aprender es fácil con ABCmouse.

El logotipo de PlayKids+ aparece frente a una LG TV
PlayKids+

Videos, canciones y juegos de expertos para que niños de 2 a 12 años aprendan de forma divertida.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas con fines ilustrativos.

*El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región, y están sujetos a cambios sin previo aviso.

*Se pueden requerir suscripciones por separado.

Una LG Smart TV rodeada de cajas de regalo y bolsas de compras, con ofertas especiales por tiempo limitado y eventos exclusivos en streaming disponibles en la plataforma webOS.

Disfruta de ofertas especiales en webOS

Ofertas por tiempo limitado y eventos en streaming, todo en webOS.

Disfruta de ofertas especiales en webOS Más información
Dos pantallas muestran las funciones principales: una muestra el control remoto LG AI Magic Remote con la etiqueta “webOS para IA”, y la otra destaca el Procesador alpha11 IA Gen2 con la inscripción “Procesador alpha IA” debajo.

La próxima generación de la LG AI TV

La próxima generación de la LG AI TV Más información
Ver más opciones
 
 