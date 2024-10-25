Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Trabaja y disfruta de tu contenido favorito en una sola pantalla con el nuevo MyView

Experimenta la perfecta inmersión en tu propio espacio
Trabaja y disfruta de tu contenido favorito en una sola pantalla con el nuevo MyView
"LG.com está en el top 3, ya que ofrece la mejor experiencia de compra por servicio al cliente."

"Sin discusión alguna, el ganador en cuanto a servicio postventa y soporte técnico es LG.com."

"LG ha logrado posicionarse entre las mejores tiendas en línea en México."

Descubre tu Monitor Ideal

Mejora tu experiencia de juego con el monitor para videojuegos OLED UltraGear™ de 240 Hz de LG.

Más Allá de tu Entretenimiento

Monitores para videojuegos.

Creado Para Jugar

0.03 ms (GtG) y 240 Hz.

Monitores Ultra-rápidos

Con los monitores para videojuegos OLED de 240 Hz disfrutas de imágenes nítidas con 0.03 ms (GtG).

Pantalla LG OLED

El Gaming Cobra Vida

Gracias a LG OLED con colores precisos, los jugadores pueden disfrutar de un juego realista.

Diseño centrado en los gamers.

Una Experiencia de Juego Envolvente

Un diseño optimizado para que los jugadores sientan que están en el centro del juego.

Monitores Que Facilitan tu Productividad

Monitores UltraWide

Más Pantalla
Mayor Creatividad

Monitores UHD 4K y 5K.

Monitores UHD 4K y 5K

Impresionante Calidad de Imagen

La pantalla perfecta para profesionales con alta resolución y una calidad de imagen excepcional.

Monitores FHD y QHD.

Monitores FHD y QHD

Fiel a lo Básico

El monitor FHD y QHD de LG es el más básico y popular,

compatible con la mayoría de los programas

Monitores Ergo.

Monitores Ergo

Colócalo Donde lo Necesites

Este monitor ofrece gran amplitud de movimiento y flexibilidad para elegir la posición más cómoda.

Experiencia

Mejora tu experiencia con nuestros consejos.

UltraGear™, una nueva clase de inmersión en los juegos.

LG UltraGear™, Adéntrate en El Nivel Del Héroe

Ver más. crear mejor. Monitor LG Ultrawide

Más Pantalla
Mayor Creatividad

Registra tus Productos, Obten Información Útil

Registra tus Productos, Más Información

Obtén Más Información Sobre Los Computación de LG

Descubre la avanzada gama de tecnología LG para monitores, que combina estilo y rendimiento. Conoce nuestra amplía línea de Monitores ideales para oficina, entretenimiento y gaming.

