Reciclaje creativo de
prendas, vida consciente

No fabricamos sueños.

LG WashTowerTM

Mejor Tiempo de Lavado, Mayor Practicidad

Lavadoras y  Secadoras

Cuidado Inteligente      Con un 10% Más Protección del Tejido

Esta es una imagen que muestra la función AIDD™.

AIDD™

Movimientos óptimos de Lavado. Cuidado inteligente.

Esta es una imagen del agua saliendo de la lavadora en 5 direcciones.

TurboWash™ 360

Lavado rápido. Limpieza profunda en minutos.

Esta es una imagen de cómo poner detergente en la lavadora.

ezDispense™   

Recarga una vez y lava 35 cargas.

Secadoras

Esta es una imagen de una lavadora y una secadora colocadas una al lado de la otra.

Secadoras Inteligentes Para Resultados Impecables

Un nuevo estándar de secado eficiente
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

La nueva forma de secado  inteligente.

Reduce el 99.9% de los ácaros vivos del polvo doméstico

Tecnología Steam™

Reduce el 99.9% de los ácaros vivos del polvo doméstico.

Disfruta de un mantenimiento sin complicaciones

Limpieza automática 

Disfruta de un mantenimiento sin complicaciones

LG Styler

Refresca con vapor, todos los días

Refresca tu Ropa Con Vapor, Todos los Días

Desinfección diaria de tu ropa con la tecnología TrueSteam
Steam™

Desinfección diaria de tu ropa con tecnología de vapor.

Refresca tu ropa sacudiendo los malos olores
Moving Hanger™

Refresca tu ropa de malos olores con movimiento.

Cuidado rápido y sencillo de los pantalones
Pliegue de los pantalones

Cuidado especial para pantalones. Rápido y sencillo.  

Obtén Más Información Sobre los Lavadoras y Secadoras de LG

Elige estilo y funcionalidad con nuestra selección de lavadoras LG. Las lavadoras LG reducen los costos de energía y consumo de agua a la vez que cuidan tu ropa, para sacar el máximo rendimiento de limpieza diaria.

Explora la gama de lavadoras y secadoras de LG
