Todos los Equipos de Aire Acondicionado
Minisplit on/ off
Minisplit inverter
Ventana
Portatil
Multisplit
Combos Aire Acondicionado

Descuentos en aires acondicioneados "Promo Flash"

El Buen Mes de Equipos de Aire Acondicionado LG

Los mejores precios del mes          con hasta 24 MSI

Última oportunidad ¡No te quedes sin estrenar!

Promociones y descuentos de Cyberweek

¡Llego Cyber week!

Estrena hoy con hasta 50% de descuento + 24 MSI*

Solo HOY 28 de Noviembre

RAC NO.1

Marca No.1 

En equipos de Aire Acondicionado en Latinoamérica

Logotipo Reforma

"LG.com está en el top 3, ya que ofrece la mejor experiencia de compra por servicio al cliente."

Logotipo TechRadar

"Sin discusión alguna, el ganador en cuanto a servicio postventa y soporte técnico es LG.com."

Logotipo T3

"LG ha logrado posicionarse entre las mejores tiendas en línea en México."

Conviértete en la Estrella de Cualquier Ocasión con Nosotros

Esta es una imagen de un aire acondicionado.

El Aire Acondicionado Más Popular

Esta es una imagen que muestra el aire acondicionado y la etiqueta energética de grado A.

Consigue la Eficiencia Energética

Esta es una imagen de aire frío que sale del aire acondicionado

Enfriamiento Rápido, Mayor Comodidad

Instalado en la Pared

Imagen de un hombre y una mujer operando un aparato de aire acondicionado.

Eficiente, Más Rápido, DUAL Inverter

Esta es una imagen que muestra el recibo de luz.

Ahorro de energía

Ahorra en el Recibo de Luz y Salva el Planeta

Esta imagen describe el Air Care Complete System.
Sistema completo para el cuidado del aire

Para Disfrutar un Ambiente Fresco

Enfriamiento y Calefacción todo el año / temperatura ideal todo el año

DUAL Inverter Compressor™

Enfriamiento y Calefacción Todo el Año

Obtén más información sobre los accesorios para Aire Acondicionado de LG

Descubre el mejor equipo de aire acondicionado y disfruta cada espacio con la temperatura ideal y con máximo ahorro de energía, gracias a nuestra tecnología inverter, contamos con una amplia variedad de equipos para cada necesidad y solución, desde equipos minisplits inverter para uso residencial y crear un hogar inteligente o sistemas HVAC para una solución integral

Explora la gama de aire acondicionado de LG
Ver más opciones
 
 