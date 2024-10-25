Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Promociones y descuentos de Cyberweek RAC

¡Llegó Cyber week!

Estrena hoy con hasta 50%              de descuento + 24 MSI*

Solo HOY 27 de Noviembre

Estrena hoy con hasta 50%              de descuento + 24 MSI* ¡Compra Ahora!

Promociones y descuentos de Cyberweek RAC

¡Llegó Cyber week!

Estrena hoy con hasta 50%              de descuento + 24 MSI*

Solo hoy 28 de Noviembre

Estrena hoy con hasta 50%              de descuento + 24 MSI* ¡Compra Ahora!

Promociones y descuentos de Cyberweek CK

¡Llegó Cyber week!

Estrena hoy con hasta 50%                  de descuento + 24 MSI*

Solo HOY 29 de Noviembre

Estrena hoy con hasta 50%                  de descuento + 24 MSI* ¡Compra Ahora!

Promociones y descuentos de Cyberweek VC

¡Llegó Cyber week!

Estrena hoy con hasta 50%              de descuento + 24 MSI*

Solo HOY 30 de Noviembre

Estrena hoy con hasta 50%              de descuento + 24 MSI* ¡Compra Ahora!

Promociones al pagar con SPEI

¡Lo hacemos más fácil para tí!

Paga de contado con SPEI                  y obtén 5% OFF EXTRA

Ahora ya puedes realizar tus compras pagando por medio de transferencia bancaria

Paga de contado con SPEI                  y obtén 5% OFF EXTRA ¡Compra Ahora!

El mejor sonido par tus fiestas con XBOOM

Revive el festival con más BOOM del año...

¡Y disfruta de hasta 45% de descuento en bocinas XBOOM!

Hasta el 31 de Octubre

¡Y disfruta de hasta 45% de descuento en bocinas XBOOM! ¡Compra Hoy!

Métodos de pago disponibles para tus compras en LG.com

Conoce nuestros diferentes métodos de pago

Realiza tus compras fácil y seguro con  nuestros diferentes métodos de pago

Elige el que más te convenga y realiza tus compras

Logotipo Reforma

"LG.com está en el top 3, ya que ofrece la mejor experiencia de compra por servicio al cliente."

Logotipo TechRadar

"Sin discusión alguna, el ganador en cuanto a servicio postventa y soporte técnico es LG.com."

Logotipo T3

"LG ha logrado posicionarse entre las mejores tiendas en línea en México."

Reclama hasta $500 MXN en cashback

¡Envío Gratis!

En todas tus compras

 

 

Actualización Ultimate Home

¡Hasta 50% de Descuento!

Siente el impacto del cine en casa con los mejores combos

 

 

 

Grandes ofertas para LG para ti.

Diferentes Metodos de Pago

Adquiere tus productos LG pagando con: mercado pago, PayPal y tarjetas bancarias participantes

Nuestra Selección para Ti

Ver más opciones
 
 