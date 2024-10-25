Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Los usuarios de la marca LG están reunidos, sonriendo brillantemente.

Historias con LG

Explora historias reales mensuales. Promociones especiales incluidas.

Estilo de Vida con LG:
Destacados y Beneficios de Este Mes

Descubre los productos destacados de este mes y los beneficios de las promociones por tiempo limitado.

La lista de deseos de un vendedor de LG, que incluye un monitor LG UltraGear, un refrigerador InstaView, un televisor LG OLED y un altavoz Xboom, se coloca dentro de una caja de regalo.


Explora artículos anteriores de Historias con LG

Bruno está señalando la pantalla del LG StanbyME.

Octubre

 

Descubre la Inspiración que hay Detrás en Casa de un Arquitecto

 

15/10/2024 ~ 13/11/2024
Luis trabajando en home office con el monitor LG UltraWide.

Septiembre

 

Arma la oficina en casa ideal con los Monitores LG

 

12.09.2024 ~ 11.10.2024
Bruno jugando Crimson Desert en el monitor OLED LG UltraGear.

Agosto

 

Crea tu paraíso gamer definitivo con LG

 

14.08.2024 ~ 13.09.2024
El editor especial Enzo está sentado en un sofá, sosteniendo un control remoto para operar el televisor LG OLED. La función WebOS se muestra en la pantalla.

Julio

 

Llevando el Fútbol a tu vida con LG TV OLED y las bocinas XBOOM

 

12.07.2024 ~ 11.08.2024
Mamá puso ropa blanca en la unidad de fondo de LG WashTower que es una lavadora. Está sentada en el piso con la lavandería al lado.

Junio

 

Reseteo dominical con LG InstaView & WashTower

 

17.06.2024 ~ 16.07.2024
