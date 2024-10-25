Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LGE partner store

Conoce las ofertas especiales de
LG tiene para nuestros socios

Disfruta de los precios exclusivos para socios LG 

Beneficios para socios LG

Exclusive offers

Promoción exclusiva

Disfruta de un precio especial al realizar tus compras en LG.com

welcome coupon

Cupón de bienvenida

Recibe 3% de descuento en tu primer compra

free delivery

Entrega e Intalación básica gratuita

Recibe tus productos sin costo y consulta alcances de instalación sin costo

trade in and save

12 meses sin intereses

Difiere tu compra hasta 12 meses

Conviertete en miembro ahora!

Disfruta de todos los beneficios de tu membresia gratuita de LG, desde descuentos especiales a servicios exclusivos y ofertas.

Register Now

¿Cómo funciona?

Verificación inmediata, estarás listo para comprar en menos de lo que esperas.

Step 1. Selecciona un programa

Selecciona el programa LG para el que eres elegible

Step 2. Verifica tu email

Verifica el correo de tu empresa o escuela y confirma el descuento.

Step 3. Empieza a comprar

Descubre descuentos especiales pensados para ti

Si te interesa unirte al programa de compras Socio LG por favor contactanos en erendi.mejia@lge.com

FAQs

Q.

Quien puede acceder a la tienda de empleados?

A.

Todo el personal de las empresas que tengan alianzan con LG

Q.

Por que cuando intento registrarme, aparece un mensaje  " Usted no es elegible para este programa"

A.

Si llega a ver este mensaje es por que su Empresa no esta registrada aun  con nosotros

Q.

Como me registro en la tienda de empleados LG?

A.

Si desea solicitar información sobre cómo participar en nuestro programa, póngase en contacto con su responsable de Beneficios para Empleados en erendi.mejia@lge.com

Q.

Necesito tener una cuenta de LG para poder acceder a la tienda de Empleados?

A.

Sí, es obligatorio tener una cuenta LG para obtener la verificación y acceder a los descuentos corporativos, excepto para los clientes de  Agregadores seleccionados.

Q.

Puedo recibir mis compras dentro y fuera de México?

A.

Entregamos sólo en territorio Mexicano, y el envio puede variar dependiendo tu zona, te recomendamos validarlo en el momento del compra

Q.

Puedo comprar cualquier producto en la tienda de Empleados LG

A.

 Si, puedes comprar cualquier producto que este publicado en nuestro sitio

Q.

Existe un limite de compra en la tienda de Empleado LG 

A.

Si, tenemos un limite de compra de 5 piezas por modelo en el año

Q.

Puedo transferir el descuento de Empleadoss a otra persona?

A.

No, el descuento no puede ser transferido a otras personas

Q.

Puedo combinar este descuento con otras ofertas?

A.

No, este descuento no es acomulabel con otras promociones u ofertar realizadas en la tienda LG.com

Ver más opciones
 
 