Accessibility Help Banner

Accesibilidad de la web LG.com

Entorno digital equitativo para todos

Consideramos que todo el mundo debería poder utilizar nuestro sitio cómodamente, independientemente de sus limitaciones o condiciones físicas o del entorno. Para mantener los estándares de accesibilidad web de LG.com, hemos establecido LWCAG (política de estándares de accesibilidad web de LG.com) y realizamos un seguimiento constante de los problemas de accesibilidad web.

Ayuda Sobre Accesibilidad

En esta pauta se explica cómo utilizar las funciones de accesibilidad que ofrece Windows, los navegadores web o LG.COM para ayudar a los usuarios a utilizar LG.COM de una forma más accesible. Si utilizas un teclado o alguna tecnología de asistencia en lugar de un mouse, selecciona la pestaña “Controles de teclado”. Si no puedes ver del todo bien, selecciona la pestaña “Personas con dificultades visuales”. Si no puedes oír del todo bien, selecciona la pestaña “Personas con Dificultades auditivas”.

En esta sección, puedes encontrar cómo hacerlo:

Utiliza Saltar Bloques

Una vez que estés en LG.com, presiona ESPACIO en tu teclado. Verás un enlace que dice “Saltar al contenido”. Presiona Enter para ir directamente al contenido principal.

Presiona dos veces ESPECIO en tu teclado en LG.com. Aparecerá un enlace que dice “Saltar a la Ayuda sobre accesibilidad”. Presiona Enter para ir directamente a la ayuda sobre accesibilidad.

Utilizar el Selector de Fecha

En páginas de soporte, la capa de calendario aparece siempre que se selecciona un cuadro de entrada con el ícono de calendario. Presiona las teclas de flecha de tu teclado para moverte hacia adelante y hacia atrás en la capa del calendario.

Si quieres pasar al mes anterior o al mes siguiente, presiona la tecla de avance o retroceso de página.

También puedes introducir la fecha directamente con las teclas numéricas sin utilizar la Capa de calendario.

Al seleccionar la fecha de entrega del producto, aparece una capa de calendario al hacer clic en el botón “Calendario”. Puedes desplazarte al mes anterior o al siguiente con los botones “Mes anterior” y “Mes siguiente”.

Utilizar el Deslizador

Presiona la tecla ESPACIO para poner el enfoque en el control deslizante y utiliza las flechas para ajustar los valores del control deslizante.

Si utilizas un programa lector de pantalla (JAWS o NVDA), presiona la tecla ESPACIO para poner el enfoque en el control deslizante y utiliza las teclas Alt + Flecha para ajustar los valores del control deslizante.

Mover el enfoque cuando aparece un mensaje de alerta

Si realizas una acción (como pulsar el botón Inicio de sesión) y se produce un error, oirás un mensaje de alerta sin que el enfoque pase a la alerta. Puedes utilizar Mayús+tab para volver al campo de entrada anterior.

Si se pone el enfoque en el campo de entrada donde se produjo el error, puedes leer el mensaje de error.

Registrarse sin restricciones de tiempo

Cuando ingreses tu correo electrónico durante el registro, comenzará una cuenta regresiva de verificación de 10 minutos. No obstante, puedes activar en cualquier momento el botón “Ampliar el tiempo de verificación” que se ubica junto al campo de introducción del código de verificación. Al pulsar el botón “Ampliar tiempo de verificación”, el tiempo de verificación se prolongará 10 minutos.

In this section, you can find how to:

Función de zoom

LG.com procura que no se pierda información aunque se amplíe la pantalla un 400 % con una resolución de 1280*1024.

Función de Zoom en Microsoft Edge (Versión Más Reciente)

  1. Si utilizas Microsoft Edge, haz clic en “···” en la parte superior derecha del navegador.

  2. En la lista de opciones, haz clic en “Zoom”. Verás que se abre un menú lateral.

  3. Selecciona el nivel de zoom predefinido o especifica un nivel personalizado al hacer clic en “Personalizado” e introducir un valor de zoom.

Microsoft Edge también permite cambiar el tamaño del texto con atajos de teclado:

  • Presiona Ctrl y + para aumentar el tamaño
  • Presiona Ctrl y - para disminuir el tamaño
  • Presiona Ctrl y 0 para volver al tamaño predeterminado

Función de Zoom en Firefox (Versión Más Reciente)

Si utilizas Firefox, haz clic en “☰” en la esquina superior derecha del navegador.

En el área “Zoom” de la lista, presiona “-” o “+” para aumentar o disminuir la proporción deseada.

También puedes cambiar a pantalla completa al presionar el botón “↕” o “F11” de la derecha.

Firefox también permite cambiar el tamaño del texto con atajos de teclado:

  • Presiona Ctrl y + para aumentar el tamaño
  • Presiona Ctrl y - para disminuir el tamaño
  • Presiona Ctrl y 0 para volver al tamaño predeterminado

Función de Zoom en Chrome (Versión Más Reciente)

Si utilizas Firefox, haz clic en “⁝” en la esquina superior derecha del navegador.

En el área “Zoom” de la lista, presiona “-” o “+” para aumentar o disminuir la proporción deseada.

También puedes cambiar a pantalla completa al presionar el botón “□” o “F11” de la derecha.

Chrome también permite cambiar el tamaño del texto con atajos de teclado:

  • Presiona Ctrl y + para aumentar el tamaño
  • Presiona Ctrl y - para disminuir el tamaño
  • Presiona Ctrl y 0 para volver al tamaño predeterminado

Utiliza la Lupa, la Función de Ampliación Integrada en Windows

Selecciona “Accesibilidad” en el panel de control.

Selecciona “Centro de accesibilidad”.

Selecciona el menú “Iniciar lupa” para iniciar la lupa.

Los siguientes atajos de teclado están disponibles cuando se utiliza la lupa.

  • Presiona la tecla Windows y + para ampliar.
  • Presiona Ctrl, Alt y R para cambiar el tamaño de la lente.
  • Pulsa la tecla Windows y - para alejar.
  • Pulsa Ctrl, Alt y D para cambiar a modo “Acoplado”.
  • Presiona Ctrl, Alt y Barra espaciadora para previsualizar el escritorio en modo de pantalla completa.
  • Presiona Ctrl, Alt e I para invertir los colores en la ventana de ampliación.
  • Presiona Ctrl, Alt y L para cambiar al modo “Lente”.
  • Presiona las teclas Ctrl, Alt y Flecha para mover el enfoque en la dirección elegida.
  • Presiona Ctrl, Alt y R para cambiar el tamaño de la lente.
  • Pulse la tecla Windows y Esc para salir de la Lupa.

Cambiar los colores del fondo y del texto

Si utilizas Microsoft Edge, Firefox o Chrome, tienes que instalar un complemento o una extensión para cambiar los colores de fondo. Aquí encontrarás varios complementos de accesibilidad:

Microsoft Edge Add-ons Firefox Add-ons Chrome Extensions

En esta sección, puedes encontrar cómo hacerlo:

Selecciona “Hardware y sonido” en el panel de control.

Selecciona “Ajustar el volumen del sistema” en “Sonido”.

Ajusta el control deslizante de “Volumen maestro” en el panel derecho para ajustar el sonido deseado.

Ayuda en Accesibilidad

En LG, nos comprometemos a ofrecer productos con la mayor accesibilidad a nuestros clientes. A continuación, encontrarás una lista de funciones para ayudar a los usuarios con problemas de visión, audición o destreza reducida.

En esta sección, puedes encontrar cómo hacerlo:

Funciones de Visión

Ajuste del Tamaño de la Letra

Selecciona “Accesibilidad” en “Configuración”.

Selecciona “Mejoras de visibilidad” en “Accesibilidad”.

Selecciona “Tamaño y estilo de la letra en “Mejoras de visibilidad”.

Ajusta el tamaño de la letra.

Zoom Táctl

Selecciona “Accesibilidad” en “Configuración”.

Selecciona “Mejoras de visión” en “Accesibilidad”.

Selecciona “Aumento” en “Mejoras de visión”.

Activa la opción “Acceso directo al zoom

TalkBack (Intercomunicación)

Selecciona “Accesibilidad” en “Configuración”.

Selecciona “TalkBack” en “Accesibilidad”.

Activa la opción “TalkBack”.

Selecciona las opciones de configuración detalladas de “TalkBack” que desees.

Ajuste del Color de la Pantalla

Selecciona “Accesibilidad” en “Configuración”.

Selecciona “Mejoras de visibilidad” en “Accesibilidad”.

Selecciona “Ajuste de color” en “Mejoras de visibilidad”.

Activa la opción “Ajuste del color”.

Selecciona la opción de tono de color que quieras cambiar.

Funciones de Audición

Subtítulos

Selecciona “Accesibilidad” en “Configuración”.

Selecciona “Mejoras auditivas” en “Accesibilidad”.

Selecciona “Preferencia de subtítulos” en “Accesibilidad”.

Selecciona “Tamaño y estilo de los subtítulos” en “Preferencias de los subtítulos”.

Selecciona “Tamaño del texto”, “Estilo de los subtítulos”.

Alerta con Flash

Selecciona “Accesibilidad” en “Configuración”.

Selecciona “Configuración avanzada” en “Accesibilidad”.

Selecciona “Notificación con flash” en “Configuración avanzada”.

Activa la opción “Notificación de flash de la cámara” en “Notificación con flash”.

Audio Mono

Selecciona la “Accesibilidad” en “Configuración”.

Selecciona “Mejoras auditivas” en “Accesibilidad”.

Activa la opción “Audio mono” en “Mejoras auditivas”.

Funciones Motoras y Cognitivas

Asistente Táctil

Selecciona la “Accesibilidad” en “Configuración”.

Selecciona “Interacción y destreza” en “Accesibilidad”.

Activa la opción “Menú Asistente” en “Interacción y destreza”.

Selecciona el botón flotante de la derecha.

Selecciona el botón para que realice la acción que desees.

Funciones de Visión

Ajuste del Tamaño de la Fuente

Selecciona “Accesibilidad” en “Configuración”.

Selecciona “Pantalla y tamaño del texto” en “Accesibilidad”.

Selecciona “Texto más grande” en “Pantalla y tamaño del texto”.

Ajustar tamaño de la fuente

Zoom

Selecciona “Accesibilidad” en “Configuración”.

Selecciona “Zoom” en “Accesibilidad”.

Selecciona el método de zoom y el rango de zoom.

VoiceOver

Selecciona “Accesibilidad” en “Configuración”.

Selecciona “VoiceOver” en “Accesibilidad”.

Ajusta “Velocidad del habla”.

Funciones de Audición

Subtítulos

Selecciona “Accesibilidad” en “Configuración”.

Selecciona “Subtítulos y subtitulado” en “Accesibilidad”.

Selecciona “Estilo” en “Subtítulos y subtitulado”.

Selecciona la opción que desees.

Alerta con Flash

Selecciona “Accesibilidad” en “Configuración”.

Selecciona “Audio/visuales” en “Accesibilidad”.

Selecciona “Alertar con luz de LED” en “Audio/visuales”.

Selecciona la opción que desees.

Audio Mono

Selecciona “Accesibilidad” en “Configuración”.

Selecciona “Audio/visuales” en “Accesibilidad”.

Selecciona “Audio mono” en “Audio/visuales”.

Funciones Motoras y Cognitivas

Asistente Táctil

Selecciona “Accesibilidad” en “Configuración”.

Selecciona “Tocar” en “Accesibilidad”.

Selecciona “Adaptaciones táctiles” en Tocar.

Selecciona la configuración que desees.

Accessibility-Help Hero Banner

De las personas, para la comunidad

Con experiencias digitales extraordinarias, dibujamos sonrisas en los rostros de las personas basándonos en la innovación centrada en el ser humano.

De las personas, para la comunidad Obtén más información
Ver más opciones
 
 