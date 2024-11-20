Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LGE edu store

Conoce las ofertas
especiales de LG para estudiantes

Disfruta de los precios exclusivos para estudiantes que LG tiene para ti

Beneficios

Exclusive offers

Promoción exclusiva

Disfruta de un precio especial al realizar tus compras en LG.com

welcome coupon

Cupón de bienvenida

Recibe 3% de descuento en tu primer compra

free delivery

Entrega e Intalación básica gratuita

Recibe tus productos sin costo y consulta alcances de instalación sin costo

trade in and save

12 meses sin intereses

Difiere tu compra hasta 12 meses

Registrate ahora!

Descubre lo fácil que es participar y recibir ofertas exclusivas para ti como estudiante

Register Now

¿Cómo funciona?

Inscribe tu institución educativa y usa tu correo electrónico escolar

Paso 1.

Da de alta tu institución educativa

Paso 2.

Registrate con tu correo electrónico institucional

Confirma tu cuenta

Recibirás un correo electrónico confirmando el descuento exclusivo para que puedas usarlo ¡de inmediato!

Si usted desea unirse al programa de Estudiantes pongase en contactto con nosotros erendi.mejia@lge.com

FAQs

Q.

Who is eligible to access the Academic Sector Store?

A.

Only authorized Academic personnel are eligible to participate in this program.

Q.

How do I enrol in the Academic Sector Store?

A.

To inquire about joining the program, please contact your HR department if your
workplace has joined to LG Partner Shop program.

Q.

Is an LG account necessary to access the Academic Sector Store?

A.

Yes, you must have an LG account for verification to access LG Partner Shop program
benefits.

Q.

What products are available through the Academic Sector Store?

A.

The partner shop offers exclusive discounts on a wide range of LG products listed on
LG.com partner shop store.

Q.

What payment methods are accepted in the partner shop?

A.

The partner shop accepts various payment methods, including major credit/debit cards
and Tamara.

Q.

Are there any return or exchange policies for purchases made through the partner
shop?

A.

Yes, purchases made through the partner shop follow the same return and exchange
policies as those on LG.com. Please refer to our Return Policy page for detailed information.

Q.

Can I cancel or modify my order after it has been placed?

A.

You may cancel or modify your order before it has been processed for shipping. Please
contact customer support immediately if you wish to make changes.

Ver más opciones
 
 