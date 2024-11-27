Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Tienda LG para socios y estudiantes

Ofertas especial para socios, estuadiantes

Beneficios para socios, estudiantes, pymes

Exclusive offers

Promoción exclusiva

Disfruta de un precio especial al realizar tus compras en LG.com

welcome coupon

Cupón de bienvenida

Recibe 3% de descuento en tu primer compra

free delivery

Entrega e Intalación básica gratuita

Recibe tus productos sin costo y consulta alcances de instalación sin costo

trade in and save

12 meses sin intereses

Difiere tu compra hasta 12 meses

Conviertete en socio ahora 

Elige el progama y disfruta de las ofertas exclusivas

test

Estudiantes LG

Estudiantes de toda las escuela a nivel nacional

Verify Now
test

Socios LG

Agregadores y empresas que dan beneficios a diferentes empresas

Verify Now

Como registrarte 

El regisro es muy sencillo, continua con los siguientes pasos

Step 1. Selecciona el programa

Eleige el programa LG que mas se adapta a ti

Step 2. Valdia tu mail

verifica tu mail de estudiante, trabajador, etc y confirma el descuento 

Step 3. Empieza comprar

Disfruta de las grandes ofertas que tenemos para ti 

Si desea unirse al programa de compra de Socios LG, póngase en contacto con nosotros en erendi.mejia@lge.com

FAQs

Q1. Quien puede acceder a la tienda de empleados?

Todo el personal de las empresas que tengan alianzan con LG

Q2. Por que cuando intento registrarme, aparece un mensaje  " Usted no es elegible para este programa"

Si llega a ver este mensaje es por que su Empresa no esta registrada aun  con nosotros

Q3. Como me registro en la tienda de empleados LG?

Si desea solicitar información sobre cómo participar en nuestro programa, póngase en contacto con su responsable de Beneficios para Empleados en erendi.mejia@lge.com

Q4. Necesito tener una cuenta de LG para poder acceder a la tienda de Empleados?

Sí, es obligatorio tener una cuenta LG para obtener la verificación y acceder a los descuentos corporativos, excepto para los clientes de  Agregadores seleccionados.

Q5. Puedo recibir mis compras dentro y fuera de México?

Entregamos sólo en territorio Mexicano, y el envio puede variar dependiendo tu zona, te recomendamos validarlo en el momento del compra

Q6. Puedo comprar cualquier producto en la tienda de Empleados LG

Si, puedes comprar cualquier producto que este publicado en nuestro sitio

Q7. Existe un limite de compra en la tienda de Empleado LG 

Si, tenemos un limite de compra de 5 piezas por modelo en el año

Q8. Puedo transferir el descuento de Empleadoss a otra persona?

No, el descuento no puede ser transferido a otras personas 

Q9. Puedo combinar este descuento con otras ofertas?

No, este descuento no es acomulabel con otras promociones u ofertar realizadas en la tienda LG.com

Q1. Quien puede tener acceso a la tienda de estudiantes?

Todos los estudiantes y empleados registrados e inscritos actuales de las institutionces educativas afiliaas a LG que dipongan de una direccion de correo electronica valida de la institución

Q2. Por que cuando intento registrarme, aparece un mensaje  " Usted no es elegible para este programa"

Si llega a ver este mensaje es por que su Escuela no esta registrada con nosotros

Q3. Necesito tener una cuenta de LG para poder acceder a la tienda de Estudiantes?

Sí, es obligatorio tener una cuenta LG para obtener la verificación y acceder a los descuentos educativos

Q4. Puedo comprar cualquier producto en la tienda de Estudiantes LG

Si, puedes comprar cualquier producto que este publicado en nuestro sitio

Q5. Puedo transferir el descuento de Estudiantes a otra persona?

No, el descuento no puede ser transferido a otras personas 

Q6. Puedo combinar este descuento con otras ofertas?

No, este descuento no es acomulabel con otras promociones u ofertar realizadas en la tienda LG.com

