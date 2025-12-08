We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Dos puertas en la parte superior y un cajón inferior
Una perspectiva más amplia sobre la frescura
Diseño espacioso con dos puertas en la parte superior y un cajón inferior, y refrigerador totalmente abierto y sin separaciones
en la parte superior y un cajón congelador grande extraíble en la parte inferior. Ideal para compras grandes,
comodidad diaria y familias medianas y numerosas.