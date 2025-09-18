About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Explora la línea de monitores LG

¿Cómo elegir el monitor que se adapte a tus necesidades?

Compara y elige el monitor perfecto para tu estilo de vida. Descubre fácilmente las ventajas de UltraGear, UltraFine, Smart Monitor y UltraWide, y encuentra el que mejor se adapte a ti.

Estilo de vidaResumen

A medida que los estilos de vida y las formas de trabajo continúan evolucionando,
los monitores LG ofrecen experiencias optimizadas adaptadas a tu propósito y a tu espacio. Explora de un vistazo las funciones y especificaciones clave de cada modelo, y descubre la pantalla que se integra perfectamente en tu vida diaria.

Para gaming

En los videojuegos, cada segundo cuenta. En esos momentos intensos en los que estás en plena acción, los tiempos de respuesta rápidos y las imágenes fluidas aseguran que no pierdas ningún movimiento. Vive la emoción de mantenerte un paso adelante de tu oponente con imágenes nítidas y vibrantes que dan vida a cada escena del juego, y disfruta de una jugabilidad fluida sin interrupciones ni desgarros de imagen.

Un monitor LG UltraGear en una sala de juegos, mostrando una partida en la pantalla con iluminación LED alrededor del área de juego.

※ Esta línea se proporciona como referencia de las funciones clave disponibles en la serie. Las especificaciones y opciones reales pueden variar según el modelo.

UltraGear
UltraGear
UltraGear

Pantalla

Tipo de panel

El panel es la tecnología clave que determina la calidad de imagen de un monitor. Los paneles IPS ofrecen amplios ángulos de visión y colores precisos, los VA ofrecen alto contraste y los TN proporcionan una respuesta rápida. Puedes elegir el tipo de panel que mejor se adapte a tus necesidades.

OLED

OLED

OLED

OLED

OLED

OLED

Tiempo de respuesta

Se refiere a la velocidad de cambio de color en la pantalla; cuanto más rápida sea, más fluida y nítida será la experiencia de juego.

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

Frecuencia de actualización

Las frecuencias de actualización ultrarrápidas ofrecen una imagen fluida durante el juego, permitiéndote reaccionar rápidamente y apuntar con precisión a tu oponente.

165 Hz

165 Hz

240 Hz

240 Hz

480 Hz

480 Hz

Gama de colores

La gama de colores se refiere al rango de colores que un monitor puede mostrar. Cuanto más amplia sea la gama, más diversos y precisos serán los colores que se pueden reproducir.

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

HDR

Los colores vibrantes y el brillo elevan la resolución de la pantalla a un nuevo nivel. Disfruta de una calidad de imagen superior con un contraste más definido.

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

Funciones de gaming

NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® garantiza una experiencia de juego más fluida al sincronizar la frecuencia de actualización del monitor con la GPU, evitando el desgarro y el parpadeo de la imagen.

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

AMD FreeSync™ ofrece imágenes sin interrupciones y baja latencia al adaptar dinámicamente la frecuencia de actualización del monitor a la velocidad de fotogramas del juego.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Modo Dual

El Modo Dual con certificación VESA te permite cambiar sin interrupciones entre gráficos de alta calidad y juegos de acción rápida. Cambia fácilmente de modo mediante el OSD o con LG Switch para optimizar cualquier tipo de juego.

Modo Dual
Not available
Modo Dual

Diseño

Curvatura

Este diseño curvo se ajusta a la línea de visión del usuario, manteniendo una distancia constante entre los ojos y la pantalla para reducir la fatiga visual con ángulos de visión naturales. Los valores más altos ofrecen una curvatura más suave y cómoda, mientras que los valores más bajos brindan una curvatura más profunda para una experiencia de inmersión máxima.

800R

800R

800R

800R

flat

flat

Para creativos

Una sola pantalla, infinitas posibilidades para trabajar y disfrutar. El LG Smart Monitor combina la productividad de un monitor de alto rendimiento para el trabajo, la fluidez de una pantalla para gaming y la comodidad de una Smart TV, todo en un dispositivo elegante. Con una calidad de imagen vibrante, controles intuitivos y funciones inteligentes, crea un entorno perfecto para el trabajo multitarea, el entretenimiento y la creatividad. Ya sea que trabajes, veas contenido o crees, se adapta perfectamente a tu estilo de vida.

Un monitor LG UltraFine sobre un escritorio en un estudio de música, mostrando un software colorido de edición de video en 3D, con una consola de mezclas y unos audífonos colocados cerca.

※ Esta línea se proporciona como referencia de las funciones clave disponibles en la serie. Las especificaciones y opciones reales pueden variar según el modelo.

UltraFine
UltraFine
UltraFine

Pantalla

Tamaño

Los monitores LG están disponibles en una amplia gama de tamaños, desde 27 hasta 49 pulgadas, para que elijas el que mejor se adapte a tu entorno de juego o de trabajo. Cuanto más grande sea la pantalla, más inmersivo será el juego y más eficiente podrás trabajar.

27

27

31.5

31.5

27

27

Resolución

La resolución se refiere al número de píxeles que componen la imagen en tu pantalla. Cuanto mayor sea la resolución, más nítida y detallada será la imagen.

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

Relación de contraste

Es una medida de la diferencia de brillo en la pantalla: los valores más altos proporcionan negros más profundos y luces más brillantes. Una relación de contraste más alta ofrece mejor calidad de imagen y resulta ideal para aplicaciones en las que el color es importante, como ver videos o trabajar en diseño.

1,200 : 1

1,200 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,200 : 1

1,200 : 1

Tipo de panel

El panel es la tecnología clave que determina la calidad de imagen de un monitor. Los paneles IPS ofrecen amplios ángulos de visión y colores precisos, los VA ofrecen alto contraste y los TN proporcionan una respuesta rápida. Puedes elegir el tipo de panel que mejor se adapte a tus necesidades.

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

Relación de aspecto

La relación de aspecto se refiere a la aproporción entre el ancho y la altura del marco de la imagen.

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

Gama de colores

La gama de colores se refiere al rango de colores que un monitor puede mostrar. Cuanto más amplia sea la gama, más diversos y precisos serán los colores que se pueden reproducir.

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

HDR

Los colores vibrantes y el brillo elevan la resolución de la pantalla a un nuevo nivel. Disfruta de una calidad de imagen superior con un contraste más definido.

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

Usabilidad

HDMI
2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

DisplayPort

DisplayPort te permite aprovechar al máximo la potencia de las GPU de nueva generación gracias a su alto ancho de banda. Ofrece una calidad de imagen nítida y fluida, incluso en 4K y frecuencias de actualización ultraaltas, para disfrutar de una experiencia de juego sin compresión ni retrasos en simuladores de carreras o juegos FPS de alto rendimiento.

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

Para usuarios híbridos

Una pantalla más inteligente que reúne trabajo, entretenimiento y contenido en perfecta armonía. El LG Smart Monitor combina la productividad de un monitor de alto rendimiento para el trabajo, la capacidad de respuesta de una pantalla para gaming y la comodidad de una Smart TV, todo en uno. Con paneles intuitivos, funciones inteligentes y un diseño moderno y elegante, ofrece una experiencia optimizada para quienes llevan un estilo de vida dinámico y conectado. Su impresionante calidad de imagen y su configuración flexible elevan tu rutina diaria, convirtiendo el trabajo multitarea sin interrupciones en una parte natural y sofisticada de tu día.

Un monitor LG sobre un escritorio que muestra infografías, rodeado de un teclado, una silla de oficina, una lámpara de escritorio, un archivador y pequeñas plantas en un ambiente acogedor de oficina en casa.

※ Esta línea se proporciona como referencia de las funciones clave disponibles en la serie. Las especificaciones y opciones reales pueden variar según el modelo.

Smart Monitor
Smart Monitor
Smart Monitor

Pantalla

Relación de contraste

Es una medida de la diferencia de brillo en la pantalla: los valores más altos proporcionan negros más profundos y luces más brillantes. Una relación de contraste más alta ofrece mejor calidad de imagen y resulta ideal para aplicaciones en las que el color es importante, como ver videos o trabajar en diseño.

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

3,000 : 1

3,000 : 1

Usabilidad

webOS

Disfruta de actualizaciones completas y de los beneficios de las funciones y el software más recientes. Ganador del premio CES Innovation en la categoría de ciberseguridad, webOS te brinda tranquilidad al mantener tu privacidad y tus datos protegidos.

webOS
webOS
webOS
Bocinas
2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

Puerto USB-C
3 x USB-C (max. 65W charging power)

3 x USB-C
(max. 65W charging power)

3 x USB-C (max. 90W charging power)

3 x USB-C
(max. 90W charging power)

1 x USB-C (max. 65W charging power)

1 x USB-C
(max. 65W charging power)

Diseño

Altura

Permite ajustar la altura del monitor hacia arriba o hacia abajo, optimizando la posición de la pantalla al nivel de los ojos para reducir la tensión en el cuello y los hombros.

329 mm

329 mm

110 mm

110 mm

Not available
Pivote

Permite girar la pantalla 90 grados en una o ambas direcciones para usarla en modo vertical.

-90°

-90°

90°

90°

Not available
Inclinación

Con la capacidad de inclinar el monitor hacia adelante y hacia atrás, puedes ajustar el ángulo de la pantalla para establecer la posición óptima para tus ojos.

-20° ~ +50°

-20° ~ +50°

-5° ~ +15°

-5° ~ +15°

-5° ~ +15°

-5° ~ +15°

Giro

Permite girar el monitor de lado a lado, para compartir la pantalla con otras personas o ajustar la orientación según tu entorno de trabajo.

-60° ~ +90°

-60° ~ +90°

Not available
Not available

Para trabajar

En tu vida llena de multitareas eficientes, el amplio espacio de pantalla te permite trabajar con varias ventanas abiertas al mismo tiempo sin sentirte limitado. El diseño ergonómico y curvo, ideal para largos periodos de concentración, te permite trabajar con comodidad visual y eficiencia, haciendo que tu vida laboral y creativa sea más inmersiva y productiva.

Un monitor LG UltraWide colocado sobre un escritorio en una sala de estudio moderna, mostrando gráficos 3D coloridos junto a un programa de codificación.

※ Esta línea se proporciona como referencia de las funciones clave disponibles en la serie. Las especificaciones y opciones reales pueden variar según el modelo.

UltraWide
UltraWide
UltraWide

Pantalla

Tamaño

Los monitores LG están disponibles en una amplia gama de tamaños, desde 27 hasta 49 pulgadas, para que elijas el que mejor se adapte a tu entorno de juego o de trabajo. Cuanto más grande sea la pantalla, más inmersivo será el juego y más eficiente podrás trabajar.

49

49

39.7

39.7

38

38

Resolución

La resolución se refiere al número de píxeles que componen la imagen en tu pantalla. Cuanto mayor sea la resolución, más nítida y detallada será la imagen.

5,120 x 1,440

5,120 x 1,440

5,120 x 2,160

5,120 x 2,160

3,840 x 1,600

3,840 x 1,600

Tipo de panel

El panel es la tecnología clave que determina la calidad de imagen de un monitor. Los paneles IPS ofrecen amplios ángulos de visión y colores precisos, los VA ofrecen alto contraste y los TN proporcionan una respuesta rápida. Puedes elegir el tipo de panel que mejor se adapte a tus necesidades.

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

Usabilidad

Bocinas
2 x 10W

2 x 10W

2 x 10W

2 x 10W

2 x 7W

2 x 7W

Puerto USB-C
1 x USB-C (max. 90W charging power)

1 x USB-C
(max. 90W charging power)

2 x USB-C (max. 96W charging power)

2 x USB-C
(max. 96W charging power)

3 x USB-C (max. 90W charging power)

3 x USB-C
(max. 90W charging power)

DisplayPort

DisplayPort te permite aprovechar al máximo la potencia de las GPU de nueva generación gracias a su alto ancho de banda. Ofrece una calidad de imagen nítida y fluida, incluso en 4K y frecuencias de actualización ultraaltas, para disfrutar de una experiencia de juego sin compresión ni retrasos en simuladores de carreras o juegos FPS de alto rendimiento.

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

Puertos USB Hub
2 x USB 3.0(Down) 1 x USB 2.0(Up)

2 x USB 3.0(Down)
1 x USB 2.0(Up)

2 x USB 3.0(Down) 2 x USB 3.0(Up)

2 x USB 3.0(Down)
2 x USB 3.0(Up)

4 x USB 3.0(Down) 1 x USB 3.0(Up)

4 x USB 3.0(Down)
1 x USB 3.0(Up)

Diseño

Curvatura

Este diseño curvo se ajusta a la línea de visión del usuario, manteniendo una distancia constante entre los ojos y la pantalla para reducir la fatiga visual con ángulos de visión naturales. Los valores más altos ofrecen una curvatura más suave y cómoda, mientras que los valores más bajos brindan una curvatura más profunda para una experiencia de inmersión máxima.

Curve

Curve

Curve

Curve

Curve

Curve

  • *Las funciones pueden variar según el modelo. Consulta la página de cada producto para conocer las especificaciones detalladas.
  • *Las especificaciones pueden variar según el modelo o el tamaño de pantalla.
  • *La compatibilidad con algunas funciones puede variar según la región y el país.
  • *Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones y pueden diferir de la experiencia real de uso.
Banner de monitores LG con tarjetas de funciones que muestran tiempo de respuesta, resolución y frecuencia de actualización.

¿Cómo pueden las funciones y los términos del monitor ayudarte a entender rápidamente su significado?

¿Cómo pueden las funciones y los términos del monitor ayudarte a entender rápidamente su significado? Más información
Ver más opciones
 
 