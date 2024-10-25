Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Pantalla LG AI QNED MiniLED QNED90 75 pulgadas 4K SMART TV ThinQ AI

75QNED90SQA

(3)
A front view of the LG QNED TV with infill image and product logo on
imagen del logotipo de los PREMIOS CES A LA INNOVACIÓN.

CES 2022 Premios la Innovación

LG QNED

Accesibilidad

Disfruta de Colores más puros y con brillo

Experimenta el color fuera de este mundo con el poder combinado de NanoCell y Quantum Dot.

Mini LEDs

Mini luces, mega contraste

Miles de diminutas luces de fondo llenan la pantalla y brindan imágenes nítidas y brillantes con detalles increíbles.

*QNED99/95/90/85 cuentan con MiniLED.
*El número de bloques MiniLED se basa en el modelo QNED99 de 86”.
*El tamaño de MiniLED se calculó utilizando los estándares de medición internos de LG.

Hay dos pantallas de TV, una a la izquierda y otra a la derecha. Hay las mismas imágenes de un cristal de colores en cada televisor. La imagen de la izquierda es un poco pálida, mientras que la imagen de la derecha es muy vívida. Hay una imagen de chip de procesador en la esquina inferior izquierda de un televisor en la imagen derecha

Precisión Dimming Pro & Ultra contraste

Con nuestra tecnología de atenuación más avanzada y miles de bloques de atenuación individuales, crea una imagen en pantalla más natural con un contraste más nítido y un brillo mejorado al tiempo que minimiza el efecto de halo.

*QNED90 (86") cuenta con Precision Dimming Pro+.
*QNED90 (75", 65") cuenta con Precision Dimming Pro.
*QNED99/95/90/85 cuentan con Ultra Contraste.
*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características.

100% Volumen de Color

La tecnología de reproducción de color certificada de LG QNED ofrece colores intensos que se mantienen vívidos y precisos incluso con altos niveles de brillo.

Una imagen de pintura digital muy colorida se divide en dos sectores: a la izquierda hay una imagen menos vívida y a la derecha hay una imagen más vívida. En la parte inferior izquierda, el texto dice 70 % de volumen de color y a la derecha dice 100 % de volumen de color.

Hay dos gráficos de distribución de color RGB en forma de polo triangular. Uno a la izquierda tiene un volumen de color del 70 % y el otro a la derecha tiene un volumen de color del 100 % que está totalmente distribuido. El texto entre los dos gráficos dice Bright y Dark. Hay un logotipo certificado por Intertek justo debajo.

100% Consistencia de Color

Gracias a la tecnología de color avanzada de LG QNED, los colores se pueden ver sin distorsión, incluso cuando se ven desde ángulos amplios.

En el lado izquierdo, hay una vista frontal de la pantalla QNED y hay una mezcla de globos de colores del arco iris en la pantalla. El texto dice "Frente" en la parte superior del televisor. Una parte central de la pantalla se resalta en un área circular separada. En el lado derecho, hay una vista lateral de la pantalla QNED y hay una mezcla de globos de colores del arco iris en la pantalla. El texto dice "vista de más, menos 30 grados" en la parte superior del televisor. Una parte central de la pantalla se resalta en un área circular separada.

*QNED99/95/90/85 cuentan con 100% de volumen de color.
*El volumen de la gama de colores de la pantalla (CGV) es equivalente o supera el CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, según lo verificado de forma independiente por Intertek.
*70% de volumen de color se refiere a televisores LG UHD sin tecnología NanoCell.

*QNED 99/95/90 presenta 100% de consistencia de color.

*Certificado por Intertek que 100% de consistencia de color medida según CIE DE2000 por 18 patrones Macbeth de color con ángulo de visión de ±30°.
*Todos los modelos que admiten 100% de consistencia de color han sido certificados por Intertek.
*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características.

Pantalla Ultra Grande

Cuando decimos grande, lo decimos en serio.

Lleva tu experiencia visual al siguiente nivel con vibrantes
colores QNED en impresionante 4K en una pantalla Ultra Grande.

α7 Gen5 AI Processor

Ponemos el pro en el procesador

Nuestro procesador α7 Gen5 AI Processor, el más avanzado hasta el momento, ofrece una experiencia verdaderamente poderosa.

*QNED90/85/80 cuentan con el procesador α7 Gen5 AI 4K.

Imagen AI Pro

La imagen perfecta está más cerca que nunca con Imagen AI Pro. El escalador AI 8K y el AI Tone Mapping mejoran el contraste y la resolución para obtener detalles óptimos, mientras que la mejora del efecto de primer plano/fondo y Dynamic Vivid maximizan la profundidad de campo y la expresión del color para obtener imágenes increíblemente realistas.
Hay un primer plano del rostro de una mujer a la izquierda y a la derecha. A la izquierda parece una imagen más oscura y menos clara y a la derecha parece una imagen más clara y brillante del rostro de una mujer.

Sonido AI Pro

Usando el aprendizaje profundo con inteligencia artificial, el procesador reconoce voces, efectos de audio y frecuencias de audio, lo que le permite optimizar el sonido según el tipo de contenido que estás viendo para obtener un sonido espacial más inmersivo.
Una pantalla de TV muestra una rueda de la fortuna muy brillante en la noche y hay un efecto visual de sonido en el lado izquierdo y derecho de la TV.

*AI Picture Pro no funcionará con ningún contenido protegido por derechos de autor en los servicios OTT.
*QNED99/95 cuentan con mejora AI 8K.
*QNED90/85/80 cuentan con mejora AI 4K.
*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características.
*Convencional se refiere a televisores LG UHD sin tecnología NanoCell.

*QNED99/95 cuentan con procesador α9 Gen5 AI y mezcla ascendente virtual surround 7.1.2.

*QNED90/85/80 cuentan con procesador α7 Gen5 AI y mezcla ascendente virtual surround 5.1.2.

ThinQ AI & WebOS

Ser Smart nunca ha sido tan sencillo

Ve lo conveniente que puede ser el televisor con alertas personalizadas, recomendaciones, asistentes inteligentes y más.

*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región o el país.
*Se requieren suscripciones separadas para los servicios OTT.

Asistente inteligente y conectividad

La compatibilidad con Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit y muchos más hacen que controlar tu televisor y los dispositivos conectados sea más rápido y conveniente que antes.

Hay cuatro logotipos desplazados en orden: Hola Google, Alexa incorporado, funciona con Apple AirPlay, funciona con Apple HomeKit.

Sports Alert

No te pierdas las últimas noticias de tus equipos y ligas favoritas, con actualizaciones en tiempo real y recordatorios de todos los partidos importantes, incluso cuando estás viendo otro contenido.

Hay una interfaz de usuario gráfica de alerta deportiva que muestra dos logotipos de equipos deportivos (Jungle King y Dragon) y los dos botones a la derecha que dicen "Ver" y "Sin alerta". El lema dice "Esta es la puntuación del canal de deportes actual".

Uso compartido habitación a habitación.

Comienza una película en la sala y termínala en el dormitorio con el uso compartido de habitación a habitación. El contenido se puede mover libremente a través de televisores conectados en toda tu casa para una experiencia ininterrumpida.
Un televisor colgado en la sala de estar muestra un cielo con pájaros volando. La TV se apaga y la escena cambia para mostrar una TV colgada en el dormitorio y la TV se enciende y la TV muestra la misma escena de un cielo con pájaros volando.

*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*QNED99/95/90 features hands-free voice control.

*Los deportes y las ligas admitidos pueden diferir según el país.

*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región o el país.

*TV principal (envío de contenido): TV 2022 basada en el procesador α9 Gen5 AI (QNED99/95) (disponible a partir de la primera mitad de 2022).

*Sub TV (recepción de contenido): modelos 2022 (disponible a partir de la primera mitad de 2022).
*Solo se pueden sincronizar los televisores conectados al mismo WiFi AP.
*La compatibilidad con el uso compartido de habitación a habitación puede variar según el país.
*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características.

Siempre listo

Incluso cuando la pantalla está apagada, LG QNED está listo para responder a tus preguntas en cualquier momento. Incluso puede mostrar tus fotografías y otros contenidos de estilo de vida cuando no estás viendo la televisión.

Una pantalla de televisión muestra el clima de mañana.

*Característica QNED99/95/90 Siempre lista.

Cinema Real

Desempeño que se roba el espectáculo

Disfruta de una experiencia cinematográfica impresionante desde la comodidad de tu hogar con LG QNED.

Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, & HDR 10 Pro

Las soluciones de Dolby más recientes te brindan imagen y sonido mejorados en una gama de contenido aún más amplia, mientras que HDR10 Pro mejora automáticamente el contraste para una mayor claridad incluso en el contenido HDR normal.

FILMMAKER MODE

Ve películas exactamente como el director las concibió con FILMMAKER MODE™. El modo conserva los colores, la configuración y las velocidades de fotogramas originales para brindarte la visión original del director.

Un director de cine está mirando un gran monitor de televisión, editando algo. La pantalla de televisión muestra una grúa torre en un cielo violeta. El logotipo del modo FILMAKER se encuentra en la esquina inferior derecha.

*QNED99/95/90/85 cuentan con Dolby Vision IQ y Doby Atmos.
*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones.
*Convencional se refiere a televisores LG UHD sin tecnología NanoCell.

*La compatibilidad con el modo FILMAKER puede variar según el país.

Video juegos en otro nivel.

Mucho más poder para jugar

Actualiza tu configuración de juegos con un televisor de siguiente nivel, diseñado para los mejores videos juegos de última generación.

Game Optimizer & Dashboard

Game Optimizer mantiene todas tus configuraciones de juego en un menú fácil de usar, mientras que el nuevo Gaming Dashboard te brinda acceso rápido a tu configuración actual.

Una imagen de un panel de juego: su paleta muestra íconos de estado del juego, modo oscuro, aplicación en aplicación, optimizador de juegos, todas las configuraciones y guía del usuario.

HGiG

LG se ha asociado con algunos de los nombres más importantes de la industria de los videos juegos para ofrecerte los últimos juegos HDR con el máximo realismo e inmersión.

Una imagen muestra a una mujer que sostiene un arma y usa una máscara que cubre todo el rostro. La mitad izquierda de la imagen es pálida con menos color y la mitad derecha de la imagen es relativamente más colorida.

4K 120Hz, ALLM, eARC, & VRR

Lleva los video juegos al siguiente nivel con compatibilidad para Dolby Vision® HDR a 4K 120 Hz y VRR, ALLM y eARC con las últimas especificaciones HDMI 2.1, para reducir el desenfoque de movimiento, las imágenes fantasma y ofrecer gráficos fluidos y sincronizados en alta resolución.

Hay un avión de combate rojo y una imagen se divide en dos: la mitad izquierda de la imagen parece menos colorida y ligeramente más oscura, mientras que la mitad derecha de la imagen es más brillante y colorida. En la esquina superior izquierda de la imagen dice Convencional y en la esquina superior derecha está el logotipo de LG QNED.

*La disponibilidad de actualizaciones de software puede variar según el modelo y la región.
*Los elementos del menú Game Optimizer pueden variar según la serie.

*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas de las industrias de juegos y pantallas de TV que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público pautas para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.

*La compatibilidad con HGiG puede variar según el país.
*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características.

*QNED99/90/85/80 feature 4K 120Hz and VRR.

*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características.

Se muestran tres televisores. En el medio, la pantalla muestra dos logotipos colocados en diagonal: el logotipo de NVIDIA GeFORCE NOW y el logotipo de STADIA. A la izquierda, los programas de televisión Splitgate y a la derecha, los programas de televisión Cyberpunk 2077.

Cloud Gaming

LG QNED te ofrece miles de video juegos nuevos con GEFORCE Now integrado.

*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden diferir según el país.
* STADIA no está disponible.
* Game Dashboard & Optimizer en juegos en la nube estará disponible a partir de la segunda mitad de 2022.

Hay dos televisores: a la izquierda se muestra una escena de un juego de carreras de autos con un auto de carreras. A la derecha también se muestra la misma escena del juego pero con una imagen más clara y brillante. En la esquina superior derecha se muestra el logotipo premium de AMD FreeSync.

AMD FreeSync Premium

Disfruta de un juego de ritmo rápido con un mínimo de desgarros, tartamudeos y retrasos de entrada gracias a la compatibilidad con AMD FreeSync Premium en LG QNED.

*QNED99/90/85/80 cuentan con AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características.

Entretenimiento

El hogar de todos tus contenidos favoritos.

Disfruta fácilmente del contenido de las mayores plataformas de transmisión directamente en LG QNED.

*Se requiere membresía de transmisión de Netflix.
*Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.
*Es posible que Apple TV+ y/o contenido seleccionado no estén disponibles en todas las regiones.
*Apple TV+ requiere una suscripción.
*Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus afiliados. Se aplican tarifas de membresía de Amazon Prime y/o Prime Video. Visite primevideo.com/terms para obtener más detalles.
*HBO Max subscription required.
*Los servicios admitidos pueden diferir según el país.

Una caja de embalaje QNED se coloca sobre un fondo rosa y verde y crece hierba y salen mariposas de su interior.

Empaque ecológico

Una razón más para querer QNED

El empaque de LG QNED ha sido rediseñado utilizando impresión de un solo color y una caja reciclable.

*El contenido de la caja puede variar según el modelo o el país.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

RESUMEN

  • Tipo de pantalla

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Tamaño de la pantalla

    75

  • Resolución

    4K (3840*2160)

  • Color / Amplia gama de colores

    Nano Color Pro

  • Millones de colores perfectos

    SI

  • Negro Perfecto

    NO

  • True Motion / Refresh Rate

    Refresh Rate 120Hz

  • Sistema Operativo

    webOS Smart TV

IMAGEN

  • Procesador

    α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • AI Picture / Pro

    AI Picture Pro

  • AI Upscaling

    AI Upscaling

  • Selección automática de género

    SI (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • Control de brillo AI

    AI Brightness Control

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    SI

  • HDR10 Pro

    SI

  • HLG

    SI

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    SI

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • 4K HFR

    NO

  • 2K HFR

    NO

  • Motion Pro

    SI

  • HEVC

    8K@60p, 10bit 4K@120p, 10bit

  • G-Sync Compatible

    NO

  • FreeSync

    SI

  • HGIG Mode

    HGIG Mode

  • Game Optimizer (VRR/ALLM/GameGenre)

    VRR/ALLM/GameGenre

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

AUDIO

  • Salida de Audio

    40W

  • Canales

    2.2 ch

  • Dirección

    Down Firing

  • Salida de audio simultánea

    SI

  • DOLBY ATMOS

    SI

  • AI Sound / Pro

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    AI Acoustic Tuning

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice Pro

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Bluetooth Surround Ready

  • WiSA Speakers

    SI

  • LG Sound Sync

    LG Sound Sync

  • Sound Share

    Sound Share (Dif. By region)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Dif. By region)

  • SoundBar Mode Control

    SI

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    SI

FUNCIONES AI SMART

  • ThinQ

    SI

  • Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

    SI

  • Dictado a texto

    SI

  • LG Voice Search

    SI

  • Google Assistant

    SI

  • Amazon Alexa

    SI

  • AI Home

    SI

  • Recomendación de AI

    SI

  • Edición inteligente

    SI

  • Home Dashboard

    SI

  • Apple Homekit

    SI

  • Google Home Connection

    SI

  • Amazon Echo Connection

    SI

  • Screen Share

    SI

  • ThinQ App

    SI

  • Airplay2

    SI

  • Next Picks

    SI

  • Magic Explorer

    SI

  • Magic Remote Control

    SI

  • Quick Access

    SI

  • 360° VR Play

    SI

  • Related Content Search

    SI

  • Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)

    SI

  • Art Gallery

    SI

  • Apps (LG Store)

    LG Store

  • DIAL

    SI

  • Web Browser

    SI

  • LG Channels

    SI

  • TV On With Mobile

    SI

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    SI

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    SI (requiere Bluetooth)

  • Network File Browser

    SI

  • Block access to harmful site

    SI

  • Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Servie)

    SI

  • Hotel Mode

    SI

  • Sports Alert

    SI

  • Music Discovery

    SI

  • Multi View

    SI

  • Room to Room Share

    SI

  • Family settings

    SI

  • Always Ready

    SI

  • USB

    SI

  • Motion Sensor

    NO

BROADCASTING

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    SI

  • Data Broadcasting (Contry Spec)

    SI

  • Teletext Page

    SI

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    SI

  • [DVB] Subtitle

    SI

  • [ATSC] Closed Caption

    SI

  • AD (Audio Description)

    SI

  • EPG (8days)

    SI

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI

    4

  • Version

    HDMI 2.1 / HDMI 2.0

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Simplink (HDMI CEC)

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • USB

    1 (trasera) / 1 (lateral)

  • LAN

    SI

  • RF In

    SI

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    SI

  • Wi-Fi

    SI (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    SI (V5.0)

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Bajo 0.5W

  • Energy saving Mode

    SI

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    SI

  • Energy Standard

    SI

ACCESORIOS - OTROS

  • Control remoto

    MR22 o MR22 (NFC)
    varia por región

  • Baterias

    SI

MEDIDAS

  • Sin empaque con soporte - Ancho mm

    1665

  • Sin empaque con soporte - Alto mm

    1022

  • Sin empaque con soporte - Profundo mm

    359

  • Sin empaque con soporte - Peso kg

    37

  • Con empaque con soporte - Ancho mm

    1820

  • Con empaque con soporte - Alto mm

    1115

  • Con empaque con soporte - Profundo mm

    200

  • Con empaque con soporte - Peso kg

    46.9

