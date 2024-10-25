We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Beneficios de pagar con PayPal
- 24 MSI con tarjetas de crédito Citibanamex pagando a través de PayPal.
- 18 MSI con cualquier tarjeta bancaria pagando a través de PayPal.
Beneficios de pagar con MercadoPago
- 3, 6, 9 y 12 meses sin intereses
Beneficios de pagar con SPEI
5% de descuento en todas tus compras*.
*No acumulable con otras promociones
Beneficios de pagar con finvero
Solicita tu crédito finvero y compra sin necesidad de tarjeta de crédito