Stretch Signage

Stretch Signage

37BH7N-H

Stretch Signage

(0)

Da vida a tu espacio con la pantalla panorámica 32:9

Da vida a tu espacio con la pantalla panorámica 32:9

* Todas las imágenes de esta página son meramente ilustrativas.

Una mujer observa un anuncio de espectáculos en una pantalla panorámica con una relación de aspecto de 32:9.

Formato ampliado de 32:9

Esta pantalla ancha única de 32:9 te ofrece mucha más flexibilidad en cuanto a la reproducción del contenido respecto a un modelo convencional de 16:9.

Aparece una BH7N instalada en el interior de una heladería, y en la pantalla se proyectan simultáneamente el menú del helado y anuncios publicitarios.

Modo Picture-by-Picture (PBP)

La función Picture-by-Picture (PBP) permite mostrar varios contenidos en una sola pantalla. Es muy útil y práctico para mostrar varios anuncios o piezas de información al mismo tiempo.

La BH7N aparece instalada en un centro comercial de moda, ocupando por completo el espacio no utilizado, tanto en horizontal como en vertical.

Modo retrato/paisaje

BH7N está optimizada para mostrar un objeto vertical u horizontal proporcionando a los clientes experiencias de visión increíbles.

Ángulo personalizable

Con una capacidad de inclinación de 30° cuando se instala a mayor altura, BH7N mejora la percepción y la satisfacción del cliente.

La BH7N está instalada a una altura superior a la de los ojos, pero inclinada en un ángulo de 30°, lo que garantiza que el contenido de la pantalla sea bien visible.

Altamente fiable en entornos de alta humedad

A menudo, el producto se puede exponer inevitablemente al polvo y al agua durante el mantenimiento. El revestimiento de seguridad en cada tablero de circuito elimina tales problemas al protegerlo contra el polvo, el polvo de hierro, la humedad, etc

La placa de alimentación de la BH7N lleva un revestimiento conformado para proteger la pantalla, incluso en ambientes salinos o húmedos.

Pantalla para interiores que ofrece una experiencia visual vívida y nítida

Con una gran luminosidad de 700 cd/m2, la serie BH7N transmite claramente el contenido y atrae la atención del público, lo que la convierte en la pantalla adecuada para el marketing en aeropuertos, tiendas, centros comerciales, etc.

Se utiliza la cadena margarita para gestionar varias pantallas a la vez en el mercado.

* La imagen que se muestra tiene únicamente fines comparativos.

Gestión en cadena

Una conexión en cadena permite reproducir de forma cómoda y eficaz el mismo contenido en varias pantallas con un solo reproductor multimedia. Esto elimina la necesidad de instalar cajas multimedia independientes para cada pantalla, ya que toda la operación puede ser gestionada por un único reproductor multimedia, lo que en última instancia se traduce en un ahorro de costes durante la instalación.

Se utiliza la cadena margarita para gestionar varias pantallas a la vez en el mercado.

* Puede reproducir contenidos multimedia conectando un HDMI externo.

Alto rendimiento con
LG webOS 6.0

LG webOS 6.0 está disponible en la serie BH7N para una ejecución fluida de diversas tareas. La plataforma de señalización inteligente LG webOS mejora la comodidad del usuario con una GUI intuitiva.

Varias tareas que se pueden realizar a través de la plataforma inteligente LG webOS aparecen organizadas en la pantalla de la BH7N.

* GUI : Interfaz gráfica de usuario
* La imagen proporcionada es sólo para referencia.

Monitorización en tiempo real con LG ConnectedCare

Un mantenimiento más fácil y rápido está disponible con nuestra solución de servicio en la nube opcional ConnectedCare*. Gestiona de forma remota el estado de las pantallas en los lugares de trabajo de los clientes para el diagnóstico de fallas y los servicios de control remoto, lo que garantiza el funcionamiento estable de los negocios de los clientes.

Un empleado de LG supervisa a distancia la pantalla BH7N instalada en el lugar de trabajo de un cliente mediante la solución de supervisión de LG basada en la nube, llamada LG ConnectedCare.

*ConnectedCare es la marca de LG Signage365Care Service. La disponibilidad difiere según la región.

Soluciones SuperSign

Control SuperSign es el software de control básico, y puede gestionar hasta 100 pantallas a través de una sola cuenta y servidor. La potencia, el volumen y la programación pueden ajustarse de forma remota, y se admiten actualizaciones de firmware.

El gerente de una tienda de ropa crea anuncios que aparecerán en la pantalla BH7N instalada en la pared de la tienda gracias al software de gestión de contenidos SuperSign.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

  • Tamaño de pantalla (pulgadas)

    37

  • Tecnología de paneles

    IPS (ADS)

  • Tipo de luz de fondo

    Edge

  • Relación de aspecto

    32:9

  • Resolución nativa

    1920 x 540 (FHD)

  • Frecuencia de actualización

    60Hz

  • Brillo

    700nit (Typ.)

  • Relación de contraste

    1,100:1

  • Dinámica CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Gama de colores

    NTSC 72%

  • Ángulo de visión (AxV)

    178 x 178

  • Profundidad de color (cantidad de colores)

    8 bit,16.7 Million colors

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    14ms (G to G)

  • Tratamiento de la superficie (Niebla)

    25%

  • Horas de operación (Horas/Día)

    24/7

  • Retrato/Paisaje

    Sí / Sí

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada HDMI

    SÍ(2), HDCP2.2 / 1.4

  • Entrada RS232C

    SÍ(1)

  • Entrada RJ45 (LAN)

    SÍ(1)

  • Entrada USB

    USB2.0 Type A(1)

  • Salida de HDMI

    SÍ(1)

  • Salida de audio

    SÍ (1)

  • Salida RS232C

    SÍ(1)

ESPECIFICACIONES MECÁNICAS

  • Peso (Cabezal)

    7kg

  • Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    922.3 x 288.3 x 43.5mm

  • Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1017 x 382 x 178mm

  • Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA

    400 x 200

CARACTERÍSTICA - HARDWARE

  • Memoria interna (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Sensor de temperatura

  • Sensor de brillo automático

CARACTERÍSTICA - SOFTWARE

  • Programación de contenidos locales

  • USB Plug & Play

  • Imagen del logotipo de arranque

  • Sincronización RS232C

  • Sincronización de red local

  • PBP

    SÍ(2)

  • Rotación de pantalla

  • Rotación de entrada externa

  • SNMP

  • Método ISM

  • Estado del envío

  • Crestron Connected

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

  • modo PM

  • Despertador en LAN

  • Network Ready

  • HDMI-CEC

    S

  • Configuración del servidor de SI

  • webRTC

  • Pro:Idiom

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10 % to 80 %

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Tipo de alimentación

    Potencia incorporada

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Típ.

    40W

  • Máx.

    50W

  • BTU (Unidad Térmica Británica)

    136.4 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 170.6BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente (70%)

    136.4 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 170.6BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Apagado

    0.5W

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • Seguridad

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign Control+

  • SuperSign WB

  • CMS móvil

  • Connected Care

ACCESORIO

  • Básico

    Mando a distancia (incluye 2 pilas), cable de alimentación (1,55 m*1), QSG, libro de normas, teléfono a RS232C, clip para el cable de alimentación

CARACTERÍSTICA ESPECIAL

  • Inclinación (boca abajo)

    Sí(Max 30 degree)

Para obtener más documentación técnica y descargas, visita la página del Portal para socios de negocios entre empresas de LG.

