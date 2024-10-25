About Cookies on This Site

Monitor de Revisión Clínica IPS de 24” y 2 MP

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Soporte

Recurso

Encontrar un distribuidor

Monitor de Revisión Clínica IPS de 24” y 2 MP

24HR513C-B

Monitor de Revisión Clínica IPS de 24” y 2 MP

(0)
Vista frontal
Monitor de revisión clínica de 24” y 2 MP.

Monitor de revisión clínica de 24” y 2 MP

Revisión clínica y diagnóstico en una sola pantalla

Multiusos

600 cd/m² de brillo

Sensor de calibración frontal interno

Eficiencia

Gestión con LCS Medical

Conexión en cadena

Conveniencia

Variedad de interfaces, incluido HDMI

Diseño ergonómico

Multiusos

Con un alto brillo de 600 cd/m², este monitor de revisión clínica también es adecuado para fines de diagnóstico.

Brillo de 600 cd/m²

Alto brillo adecuado para diagnóstico

Con un alto brillo de 600 cd/m², este monitor de revisión clínica también es adecuado para fines de diagnóstico y cumple con los estándares ACR para monitores de diagnóstico.

*Según el ACR (Colegio Americano de Radiología), la luminancia máxima de las pantallas de diagnóstico utilizadas para interpretación debe ser de al menos 350 cd/m².

*Esta pantalla no está diseñada para mamografías.

Sensor de calibración frontal interno

Consistencia en imágenes médicas

El sensor frontal, compatible con el software de calibración, permite la calibración sin necesidad de equipos de medición adicionales, garantizando una calidad de imagen estable.

*Todas las imágenes se muestran sólo con fines ilustrativos y pueden variar del producto/uso real.

Modo de vista de enfoque

Centrarse en la región de interés

El modelo 24HR513C cuenta con el modo de vista Focus (enfoque) que resalta partes específicas de la imagen médica. Los usuarios pueden seleccionar y enfocar fácilmente las áreas de interés mientras oscurecen el resto de la pantalla.

*Todas las imágenes se muestran sólo con fines ilustrativos y pueden variar del producto/uso real.

Modo patología

Es como mirar un microscopio.

Con el modo de patología, 24HR513C proporciona claridad y precisión de imagen como si estuviera mirando un microscopio.

*Todas las imágenes se muestran sólo con fines ilustrativos y pueden variar del producto/uso real.

Flujo de trabajo optimizado y eficiente

Calibración y prueba de control de calidad convenientes

LCS Médico*

Calibración y prueba de control de calidad convenientes

Administre cómodamente el 24HR513C con LCS Medical. Gracias a su calibración conforme a la Parte 14 de DICOM, este software permite una visualización precisa y uniforme de imágenes médicas. También admite pruebas de control de calidad que cumplen con los estándares de control de calidad internacionales*.

Calibración

Prueba de control de calidad

*LCS Medical: LG Calibration Studio Medical

*LCS Medical ofrece pruebas de control de calidad que cumplen con los estándares de control de calidad internacionales, incluidos AAPM TG18, ACR, DIN-6868-157, IEC 62563-1, NYC PDM, JESRA X-0093 y RANZCR.

Conexión de Cadena

Conexión sencilla para un espacio de trabajo ordenado

Haga que su espacio de trabajo sea productivo con la configuración en cadena. Puede conectar un 24HR513C con dos monitores de diagnóstico de 3 MP y mostrar las historias clínicas de los pacientes en un 24HR513C y las imágenes médicas en dos monitores de 3 MP.

Puede conectar un 24HR513C con dos monitores de diagnóstico de 3 MP, mostrando historias clínicas de pacientes en un 24HR513C e imágenes médicas en dos monitores de 3 MP.

*Todas las imágenes se muestran solo con fines ilustrativos y pueden variar respecto del producto o el uso real.

*El monitor de diagnóstico de 3 MP que aparece en la imagen es el 21HQ513D.

Comodidad para el usuario

Conectividad versátil

Variedad de interfaces, incluido un puerto HDMI

Con terminales de entrada HDMI, DisplayPort y DVI-D, el 24HR513C garantiza la compatibilidad con una amplia gama de interfaces, lo que mejora la comodidad del usuario.

DVI IN, HDMI™, DisplayPort x 2, USB 3.0 de bajada x 2, USB 3.0 de subida x 2.

1. DVI IN / 2. HDMI™ / 3. DisplayPort x 2 / 4. USB 3.0 de bajada x 2 / 5. USB 3.0 de subida x 2

Diseño ergonomico

Estación de trabajo personalizable para una mayor facilidad de uso

El modelo 24HR513C está diseñado para ajustarse a la postura de revisión de imágenes de los usuarios. El soporte One-Click hace que el proceso de instalación sea sencillo. El soporte de diseño ergonómico permite a los usuarios ajustar libremente la inclinación, la altura y el giro. También cuenta con una función de pivote automático bidireccional para una mayor flexibilidad.

Pivote automático bidireccional

Giro ±45°

Altura 0 ~ 150 mm

Inclinación -5 ~ 25°

The One-Click Stand

*Todas las imágenes se muestran solo con fines ilustrativos y pueden variar respecto del producto o el uso real.

*Auto Pivot se refiere a la función de rotación automática de la pantalla en función de la dirección de giro.

Sensor de luminancia automático

Ajusta automáticamente el brillo de la pantalla.

24HR513C cuenta con un sensor de luminancia automático que ajusta el brillo de la pantalla adecuadamente según la iluminación ambiental.

*Todas las imágenes se muestran sólo con fines ilustrativos y pueden variar del producto/uso real.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    4.35

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    7.1

  • Peso en el envío [kg]

    9.7

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    574.2X382.4X59.3

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    574.2X559.4X248.2

  • Dimensiones en el envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    705X480X200

CONECTIVIDAD

  • DVI-D

    Sí(1EA)

  • HDMI

    Sí(1EA)

  • DisplayPort

  • Cadena

  • Puerto USB ascendente

    Sí(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Puerto USB descendente

    Sí(2ea/ver3.0)

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño [pulgadas]

    24

  • Resolución

    1920x1200

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:10

  • Gama de colores (típ.)

    1000:1

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    14ms(Off-setting), 5ms(Faster-setting)

  • Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

    178°(Right/Left), 178°(Up/Down)

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0.27X0.27

  • Brillo (Típ.) [cd/m²]

    600

  • Color Bit

    8 bit

  • Tratamiento de superficies

    Anti Glare

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del producto

    24HR513C

  • Año

    2024

ESTÁNDAR

  • KC (para Rep. de Corea)

  • RoHS

  • REACH

  • WEEE

  • MFDS

  • UL (cUL)

  • IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

  • ES (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

  • ES (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

  • CE

    MDR

  • FDA

    Sí(510K)

  • ISO13485

  • GMP

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Calibración HW

  • Brillo automático

  • A prueba de parpadeos

  • Modo Lector

  • Super Resolución+

  • Estabilizador negro

  • Auto Input Switch

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

  • Compatible con DICOM

  • Estabilización del brillo

  • Sensor de presencia

  • Sensor frontal

  • Temperatura de color

    6500K/7500K/9300K
    Manual(5000K~10000K)

  • Modo Patología

  • Vista de enfoque

APLICACIÓN SW

  • Controlador Dual

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Tipo

    EXTERNAL POWER(ADAPTER)

  • Entrada CA

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Consumo (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Salida CC

    19V, 3.42A

MECÁNICO

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Montaje en pared [mm]

    100x100

  • Diseño sin bordes

    rmal

  • Soporte OneClick

ACCESORIO

  • DVI-D

  • HDMI

  • Puerto de pantalla

  • USB A a B

  • Adaptador

  • Informe de calibración (papel)

