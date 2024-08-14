Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Toma en primer plano de un personaje de un juego de ciencia ficción que lleva un casco con pequeños círculos.

Juegos QNED.
Repleto de ventajas.

Lleva tu consola de juegos al siguiente nivel y obtén una ventaja en la competencia con el LG QNED Mini LED.

Llevamos los televisores LCD a un nivel insuperable.

El LG QNED Mini LED combina Mini LED con las tecnologías Quantum Dot y NanoCell en una pantalla innovadora y líder en la industria. La innovadora fusión de tecnologías ofrece una imagen de alta calidad increíble con fondos más oscuros y colores más vibrantes. Es una experiencia más inmersiva en todos los aspectos.

Tamaño extremo para lograr la máxima inmersión.

Experimenta un nivel irreal de realismo al jugar con el LG QNED Mini LED. La pantalla ultra grande ofrece una inmersión extrema que te permite realmente involucrarte en tu juego.

Vista trasera de un hombre sosteniendo un controlador de consola de juegos frente a un televisor de pantalla grande montado en la pared. La pantalla muestra la cabina de un avión que está volando un espejo de agua mientras participa en una batalla aérea.

Optimizador de juegos

Todos tus ajustes de juego en un único lugar.

El optimizador de juegos ofrece ajustes optimizados para varios géneros de juegos, como FPS, RPG y RTS. Puedes acceder a todo en un solo lugar, para tener un mayor control sobre los ajustes de imagen y sonido. Y también puedes alternar las tecnologías VRR y AMD FreeSync™. Este control adicional garantiza que todos tus juegos serán claros y suaves, con menos retraso, segmentación y fragmentación.

Ve lo conveniente que es

*La disponibilidad de las actualizaciones de software puede variar según el modelo y la región.

Panel de control para juegos

Accede rápidamente a los ajustes durante el juego.

 

El nuevo panel de control para juegos es un menú simplificado que permite verificar o ajustar rápidamente algunos parámetros del optimizador de juegos sobre la marcha, todo ello durante el juego. Mientras el panel está abierto, puedes volver al optimizador para acceder a más ajustes o cambiar el color de la pantalla según el juego.

*El servicio estará disponible a partir del segundo semestre del año.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

No permitas que la segmentación te retrase.

El LG QNED Mini LED es compatible con AMD FreeSync™ Premium, que ofrece frecuencias de actualización variables durante el juego. Esto reduce significativamente los efectos de segmentación y fragmentación, para que el juego sea más claro y fluido, incluso en una pantalla ultra grande.

Dos pantallas de televisión, una al lado de la otra, que muestran un juego de disparos. La que está a la izquierda muestra FreeSync desactivado y la derecha FreeSync activado.

*AMD FreeSync™ Premium está disponible solo en el modelo QNED90.
*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de la función.

Juegos mejorados

Mantente al día con todos los juegos.

LG QNED Mini LED es compatible con Dolby Vision® HDR 4K a 120Hz para disfrutar de una jugabilidad increíblemente rápida y envolvente que llevará tu experiencia al siguiente nivel. Además, VRR, ALLM y eARC cumplen con las últimas especificaciones HDMI 2.1 para reducir el desenfoque durante el movimiento y el efecto fantasma y ofrecer gráficos fluidos y sincronizados en alta resolución.

La marca de juego 4K hasta 120 fps La marca de frecuencia de actualización variable La marca del modo de latencia baja automática La marca del canal de retorno de audio mejorado

Una calle iluminada de color rosa con un artilugio robótico futurista y una consola de juegos encima de la imagen. Debajo hay dos primeros planos del artilugio robótico: el de la izquierda borroso, mostrando el VRR apagado, y el de la derecha nítido, mostrando la imagen con VRR.

*El tiempo de lanzamiento de las actualizaciones de firmware para Dolby Vision® HDR a 4K 120Hz para juegos varía según el modelo.
*4K a 120Hz sólo es compatible con los modelos QNED Mini-LED QNED99, QNED95, QNED90.
*VRR sólo es compatible con el modelo QNED90.

HGiG

Mejora tu experiencia con HDR.

Como miembro de HGiG, LG trabaja con algunas de las principales marcas en la industria del juego, desde desarrolladores hasta empresas, para garantizar una experiencia HDR de primer nivel con los televisores LG QNED Mini LED. Esto significa que puedes disfrutar de los últimos juegos HDR con un realismo y una inmersión extremos.

Una imagen animada, una casita y un árbol en un pequeño terreno que está en medio de un estanque rodeado de árboles altos y desnudos. El texto &quot;Con HGiG&quot; en la parte superior derecha es más brillante y de mejor calidad de imagen en comparación con la que no tiene HGiG.

*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de compañías de las industrias de juegos y pantallas de TV, que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición de los usuarios las pautas públicas para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.
*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de la función.

Asociaciones con los líderes del sector

Nos asociamos para mejorar tu experiencia de juego.

 

Con la última tecnología y asociaciones con gigantes del sector como Google Stadia y Twitch, el LG QNED Mini LED ofrece todo lo necesario para que disfrutes de una experiencia de juego increíble, ya sea que estés jugando o transmitiendo contenido.

*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden variar según el país.

ELIGE TU QNED

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 